ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Tatum and Brown become first NBA duo to achieve this feat in 2022-23

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown keep getting better and better, and that ascension has been on display for everyone in the NBA to see through the first month of the season. Tatum and Brown led the Boston Celtics to a 131-112 win over two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at TD Garden. Tatum scored a game-high 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting, along with eight rebounds and five assists. Brown poured in 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds and eight assists.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

KD, NBA Twitter react to wild Steph sequence in win vs. Cavs

Steph Curry put on a show at the end of the fourth quarter in the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Chase Center. With Golden State trailing Cleveland, 98-95, with 1:23 remaining in the game, Curry tied the game with a 3-pointer in front of the Cavaliers bench.
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Is Ainge bothered by Jazz's hot start? Ex-C's GM gives candid answer

This is not what Danny Ainge anticipated when he began his rebuild of the Utah Jazz. The former Boston Celtics president, who took over as Jazz CEO last year, changed the course of the franchise by trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Moving on from the star tandem signaled the organization was prepared to "tank" its way to a lottery pick in next year's NBA Draft.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

Draymond reveals why Warriors had to explore KD trade return

Months after Warriors star Steph Curry told reporters he was open to a reunion with Kevin Durant, it was Draymond Green's turn to share his thoughts. Talking with Pierce Simpson in the first episode of "Unfiltered with Complex Sports," the 32-year-old revealed the Warriors' thought process when the Brooklyn Nets star initially requested a trade over the summer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kemba's message for Tatum, Brown is paying dividends for Celtics

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have blossomed into one of the NBA's best duos on a championship contender. But they didn't get here without a little help. Tatum and Brown have endured plenty of adversity over their five-plus seasons as Boston Celtics teammates, most notably speculation that they couldn't coexist, which only heightened after the team suffered a first-round exit in the 2021 postseason.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Stafford, Murray both ruled out for Rams-Cardinals game

Matthew Stafford’s Rams and Kyler Murray’s Cardinals will face off on Sunday, but the two star quarterbacks will be watching from the sidelines. Both Stafford and Murray were ruled out for Sunday’s NFC West showdown – the former with a concussion and the latter with a hamstring injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Broncos lead Titans 10-7 at halftime

The Broncos lost receiver Jerry Jeudy for the rest of the game on the first play to an ankle injury. Right tackle Billy Turner left for the locker room with a knee injury and is questionable to return. The Broncos, though, have a halftime lead, up 10-7 on the Titans.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Celtics-Pistons takeaways: MVP-like Tatum leads C's to sixth straight win

The Boston Celtics came into Saturday night's game against the Pistons in Detroit without Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari. It was also the second night of a back-to-back. Enter Jayson Tatum. The Celtics forward willed his team to an impressive 117-108 victory over the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Sonya Curry reveals Klay thanked her for uplifting IG comment

Mothers tend to know best, even when they aren’t your own. Klay Thompson learned that in the best way after Sonya Curry, mother of his teammate Steph Curry, offered him some heartfelt advice during a tough time last month. In a recent appearance on the “Your Mom” podcast, Sonya...
NBC Sports

Dolphins extend lead to 24-7 over Browns

The Dolphins didn’t face much resistance from the Browns’ defense in the first half of Sunday’s game. They ran through Cleveland to open the second half, too. Miami now leads 24-7 after Raheem Mostert ran in a 24-yard carry to cap the first possession of the third quarter.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Texans find the end zone, trail 14-10

The Texans gave up a touchdown early in the third quarter, but their offense was able to answer with a score of its own. Quarterback Davis Mills hit wide receiver Nico Collins for a 12-yard touchdown with just over eight minutes left in the third quarter. The score cut the Giants’ lead to 14-10.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Commanders' offense will look different in Eagles rematch

ASHBURN, Va. -- Through nine weeks of the 2022 season, the Washington Commanders worst offensive effort came in Week 3 during a 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Carson Wentz was sacked nine times in the loss, as Washington finished with just 240 net yards on the afternoon, just 50 coming in the first half.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

NBA: Refs missed foul on Klay before Steph's dagger vs. Cavs

For the second straight game, the Warriors benefitted from the referees not calling a foul on Klay Thompson. Late in the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Chase Center, Steph Curry made a 3-pointer to push Golden State's lead to four. But per the NBA's...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy