5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsMiami, FL
Female Trans influencer gets placed in men’s jail cell sparking debate on the internetIngram AtkinsonMiami, FL
Major grocery store chain opened another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersCutler Bay, FL
Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men's jail after arrestSuccex.OMiami Beach, FL
Phil Jackson On What 21-Year-Old Kobe Bryant First Said To Michael Jordan When He Saw Him: "I Could Kick Your Ass 1-On-1"
Phil Jackson's story of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan meeting in 1999 will always be iconic because Kobe told MJ he'd 'beat his ass' in a one-on-one.
NBC Sports
Tatum and Brown become first NBA duo to achieve this feat in 2022-23
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown keep getting better and better, and that ascension has been on display for everyone in the NBA to see through the first month of the season. Tatum and Brown led the Boston Celtics to a 131-112 win over two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at TD Garden. Tatum scored a game-high 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting, along with eight rebounds and five assists. Brown poured in 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds and eight assists.
NBC Sports
KD, NBA Twitter react to wild Steph sequence in win vs. Cavs
Steph Curry put on a show at the end of the fourth quarter in the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Chase Center. With Golden State trailing Cleveland, 98-95, with 1:23 remaining in the game, Curry tied the game with a 3-pointer in front of the Cavaliers bench.
NBC Sports
3 observations after Embiid scores 42 and Sixers avoid collapse vs. Hawks
Two nights after a dismal offensive performance in Atlanta, the Sixers bounced back Saturday against the Hawks. The team held off a second-half Atlanta surge and improved to 6-7 on the season with a 121-109 win at Wells Fargo Center. Joel Embiid had 42 points, 10 rebounds and six assists....
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NBC Sports
Is Ainge bothered by Jazz's hot start? Ex-C's GM gives candid answer
This is not what Danny Ainge anticipated when he began his rebuild of the Utah Jazz. The former Boston Celtics president, who took over as Jazz CEO last year, changed the course of the franchise by trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Moving on from the star tandem signaled the organization was prepared to "tank" its way to a lottery pick in next year's NBA Draft.
NBC Sports
Draymond reveals why Warriors had to explore KD trade return
Months after Warriors star Steph Curry told reporters he was open to a reunion with Kevin Durant, it was Draymond Green's turn to share his thoughts. Talking with Pierce Simpson in the first episode of "Unfiltered with Complex Sports," the 32-year-old revealed the Warriors' thought process when the Brooklyn Nets star initially requested a trade over the summer.
NBC Sports
Kemba's message for Tatum, Brown is paying dividends for Celtics
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have blossomed into one of the NBA's best duos on a championship contender. But they didn't get here without a little help. Tatum and Brown have endured plenty of adversity over their five-plus seasons as Boston Celtics teammates, most notably speculation that they couldn't coexist, which only heightened after the team suffered a first-round exit in the 2021 postseason.
NBC Sports
Stafford, Murray both ruled out for Rams-Cardinals game
Matthew Stafford’s Rams and Kyler Murray’s Cardinals will face off on Sunday, but the two star quarterbacks will be watching from the sidelines. Both Stafford and Murray were ruled out for Sunday’s NFC West showdown – the former with a concussion and the latter with a hamstring injury.
NBC Sports
Lions come back to stun Bears despite Justin Fields’ 147 rushing yards
Justin Fields is looking like one of the greatest running quarterbacks in NFL history, but today it was not enough. Fields and the Bears blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead today in Chicago as the Lions came back to win 31-30. A week after setting a new NFL regular-season record...
NBC Sports
Broncos lead Titans 10-7 at halftime
The Broncos lost receiver Jerry Jeudy for the rest of the game on the first play to an ankle injury. Right tackle Billy Turner left for the locker room with a knee injury and is questionable to return. The Broncos, though, have a halftime lead, up 10-7 on the Titans.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Pistons takeaways: MVP-like Tatum leads C's to sixth straight win
The Boston Celtics came into Saturday night's game against the Pistons in Detroit without Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari. It was also the second night of a back-to-back. Enter Jayson Tatum. The Celtics forward willed his team to an impressive 117-108 victory over the...
NBC Sports
Sonya Curry reveals Klay thanked her for uplifting IG comment
Mothers tend to know best, even when they aren’t your own. Klay Thompson learned that in the best way after Sonya Curry, mother of his teammate Steph Curry, offered him some heartfelt advice during a tough time last month. In a recent appearance on the “Your Mom” podcast, Sonya...
NBC Sports
Dolphins extend lead to 24-7 over Browns
The Dolphins didn’t face much resistance from the Browns’ defense in the first half of Sunday’s game. They ran through Cleveland to open the second half, too. Miami now leads 24-7 after Raheem Mostert ran in a 24-yard carry to cap the first possession of the third quarter.
NBC Sports
Texans find the end zone, trail 14-10
The Texans gave up a touchdown early in the third quarter, but their offense was able to answer with a score of its own. Quarterback Davis Mills hit wide receiver Nico Collins for a 12-yard touchdown with just over eight minutes left in the third quarter. The score cut the Giants’ lead to 14-10.
NBC Sports
Health issues keep popping up for Embiid, even after strong, 40-minute night
Joel Embiid on Saturday night played a season-high 40 minutes and led the Sixers over the Hawks with 42 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals. Based on his comments after the game, the 40 minutes weren’t the most pleasant physically. Embiid sat down at the...
NBC Sports
Commanders' offense will look different in Eagles rematch
ASHBURN, Va. -- Through nine weeks of the 2022 season, the Washington Commanders worst offensive effort came in Week 3 during a 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Carson Wentz was sacked nine times in the loss, as Washington finished with just 240 net yards on the afternoon, just 50 coming in the first half.
NBC Sports
NBA: Refs missed foul on Klay before Steph's dagger vs. Cavs
For the second straight game, the Warriors benefitted from the referees not calling a foul on Klay Thompson. Late in the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Chase Center, Steph Curry made a 3-pointer to push Golden State's lead to four. But per the NBA's...
