ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Jimmy Kimmel Responds To Donald Trump Saying His Show Was “Dead”, Talks Hosting The Oscars Again

By Armando Tinoco
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zdbIl_0j2YIBto00

Jimmy Kimmel wasted no time on his late-night talk show addressing Donald Trump’s attacks over the weekend. The former President of the United States said in a rally that Kimmel’s show was “dead” because Republicans stopped watching him. You can watch Kimmel’s monologue in the video posted above.

Kimmel said that his wife started receiving text messages “asking if we saw what Trump said.”

“I got no texts. She got a lot of them. Turns out Fiberace gave me a shout-out during one of his blue-collar comedy tours,” Kimmel said. “And I have to say, sometimes it feels like he doesn’t like me that much.”

At a Trump rally in Pennsylvania the former The Apprentice host said, “I saw Jimmy Kimmel say that his show is practically dead because nobody that likes Trump will watch. And guess what? That turned out to be a majority of the people — the show is dead and so are the other [late-night shows].”

After watching the clip, Kimmel threw in a jab back adding, “Our show is so dead he’s gonna bury it next to his ex-wife at one of his golf courses. That’s how dead this… You know what’s dead? I’ll tell you what’s dead. All those endangered animals your chinless son shot. That’s what dead. You know what’s dead? The look in your wife’s eyes when you beg her for sex on your birthday.”

“And I will say, in January our show will have been on for 20 years,” he added. “You got kicked out after four. I’m on television, you’re on the toilet at your golf club screaming at yours.”

Trump’s comments at the rally came after Kimmel admitted that the Trump jokes cost him some viewers.

“Ten years ago, among Republicans, I was the most popular talk show host,” Kimmel said on the Phil Rosenthal-David Wild podcast Naked Lunch. “At least according to the research they did.”

Kimmel also talked about being named as host for the 95th Academy Awards expected to air on Sunday, March 12 on ABC.

“This will be my third time hosting the show. I’ve already started making a list of whose names I should keep out of my f-ing mouth. You know, you can’t be too careful,” he said referencing the altercation between Chris Rock and Will Smith. “And it’s very flattering to be asked to do this.”

Comments / 116

Shelley Randall
5d ago

Fish lips is at it again. He really needs to grow up, but at his age I think it’s too late. He loves to criticize people but can’t take it when they do the same. Trump needs to go to Prison where he should of been a long time ago.

Reply(9)
68
75ct
4d ago

his mad cause he can't except he's DONE ,even when his own followers walk out on him that's got to say something.🤣😂🤣😂

Reply(1)
28
Norma Arcaute
4d ago

criticizes n puts people down all the tine.n runs his mouth. Do jealous if everyone !,That's because most people that associate with him he buys thier favor. no real friends to call

Reply(4)
14
Related
Newsweek

Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OK! Magazine

'The View' Fans Lose It After Whoopi Goldberg Slams 'Ignorant As Hell' Politician Live On Air

Whoopi Goldberg put an "ignorant" politician in his place on live television. During the Thursday, October 27, episode of The View, the cohosts discussed the latest woman to come forward with claims against Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate nominee who has been accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend's abortion despite vocally being pro-life. The unnamed woman claimed the former football player forced her into getting an abortion.In light of the latest allegation, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham came to Walker's defense — and Goldberg made her stance on the former, 67, defending the politician in his own party, 60, very...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'

After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Threatens to Expose Dirt on Ron DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump threatened to unearth dirt on Ron DeSantis, as the increasingly popular Florida governor continues to leave the door open to running for president in 2024. On Monday evening, while flying back from his rally in Ohio, Trump ripped into DeSantis while with a group of reporters on his plane. “If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump said of DeSantis. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” The Trump jab follows The Daily Beast’s reporting about how the governor’s re-election campaign is being led by DeSantis’ wife, Casey. DeSantis’ campaign didn’t return The Daily Beast's request for comment on Tuesday afternoon. Trump further said DeSantis running in 2024 for president would be a “mistake.” “I think the base would not like it,” he added. Likewise, on Monday evening, Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba issued a stern warning to DeSantis over the possibility of taking on Trump in 2024. “He needs to stay in Florida,” Habba said.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
News Breaking LIVE

CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor

Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
womenworking.com

Ted Danson Changed his Life for Whoopi--what happened, and more…

Actor Ted Danson and comedian Whoopi Goldberg were a pair that no one saw coming. The two started dating back in the ‘90s, which controversially led to Danson’s divorce from his wife in 1993. According to Hello Magazine, Danson and Goldberg met in 1988 on the set of...
The List

Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations

Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Deadline

140K+
Followers
39K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy