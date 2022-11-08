SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –We will definitely have a wintry feel to our Sunday with cold temperatures and brisk winds. Is lake effect snow in the forecast?. If you thought Saturday felt chilly, Sunday will be even colder all thanks to a stronger cold front that passed through central New York last night. Temperatures on Sunday will only reach the mid 40s, but you factor in a brisk 10-15 mph wind from the northwest, and it will feel like the 30s outside!

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO