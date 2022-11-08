ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Judge blocks NY from issuing pot licenses in five regions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start operating.
MICHIGAN STATE
Dive boat captain pleads not guilty in fiery deaths of 34

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A dive boat captain pleaded not guilty Thursday in federal court for a second time to manslaughter in the fiery deaths of 34 people trapped below deck on his burning vessel three years ago off the Southern California coast. A federal grand jury issued a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Five common winter safety mistakes

(WSYR-TV) – With winter creeping into our forecast, it is crucial to keep the following safety tips in mind this season. Although harsh winters are all too common around Central New York, locals tend to forget about the following safety tips. 1. Packing the wrong survival tools. ServiceMaster says...
Breezy and cold with lake effect rain and snow.

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –We will definitely have a wintry feel to our Sunday with cold temperatures and brisk winds. Is lake effect snow in the forecast?. If you thought Saturday felt chilly, Sunday will be even colder all thanks to a stronger cold front that passed through central New York last night. Temperatures on Sunday will only reach the mid 40s, but you factor in a brisk 10-15 mph wind from the northwest, and it will feel like the 30s outside!
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY

