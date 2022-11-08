Read full article on original website
Related
NBC News
California Governor Election Results 2022
Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it. The expected...
NBC News
Colorado Senate Election Results 2022
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Washington Examiner
Dead man reelected in Pennsylvania
A Pennsylvania man who died earlier this year was reelected to his position as a state representative. Democrat Tony DeLuca, the longest-running Pennsylvania state representative, at 39 years, died last month at 85 of lymphoma, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Because of his recent death, election authorities were unable to change the ballots, and many voters chose him over Green Party challenger Queonia "Zarah" Livingston, marked by a sizable lead. A special election will be held to choose a proper candidate to take his seat.
Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races
This story has been corrected since it was first published. Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, adding three seats to increase their caucus to its highest total in a decade. The party also successfully defended a St. Louis County state Senate seat that saw massive spending by Republicans. Democrats went […] The post Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri's marijuana legalization campaign is splitting the weed world
The state's upcoming weed referendum is pitting advocates against industry.
Voters in Boebert's district are over her
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) gives remarks during a Save America Rally with former US President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) According to a consortium of Colorado newspapers including the Colorado Sun and the Aspen Times among others,...
Hundreds of thousands of votes still being counted in key Senate states
Dozens of House races also remain uncalled Thursday, as does control of the chamber.
Abortion, slavery and marijuana legalization among top ballot measure issues
There are 132 statewide ballot measures this year in 37 states where voters are deciding on major issues that could change the way people live their lives in the U.S. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson has more on how topics like abortion, slavery and the legalization of marijuana are some of the top subjects on ballots. Nov. 7, 2022.
Arizona Secretary of State Threatens Lawsuit Over County Supervisors Potentially Voting for a Hand Count of Ballots
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) indicated that she will sue officials in one county if they choose to count ballots by hand, a process that’s “time intensive and prone to human error.”. “Any election director in Arizona—the official responsible for overseeing tabulation of ballots—can attest that...
Final Senate Forecast Map Predicts Who Will Control Congress After Midterms
Several key races are still considered toss-ups, but the outcome will be crucial in deciding who controls the Senate.
Voters support abortion rights in all five states with ballot measures
Voters in California, Vermont and Michigan on Tuesday approved ballot measures enshrining abortion rights into their state constitutions, while those in the traditionally red states of Montana and Kentucky rejected measures that would have restricted access to reproductive care. The votes signal support for abortion rights after the Supreme Court...
"Secret Meeting" Decides Likely Pelosi Replacement as Top House Democrat
U.S. Depatrment of Labor (Public Domain) It has been reported by Politico that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “widely expected” to resign from Congress if the Democrats lose the House in the midterm elections, and it is becoming clear who is set to replace her in leadership.
Lawmaker on the ballot charged with lying about her residence
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado state representative is accused of lying about where she lives, using the false address both to vote in the primary and to run for re-election. Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Democrat, remains on the ballot for House District 12 despite investigators’ findings that she...
Arizona, Michigan GOP ask voters to mail in ballots and use drop boxes as candidates and officials blast the practice
CNN — The Arizona and Michigan state Republican Parties are calling voters urging them to return their ballots by mail or to drop boxes in those battleground states, despite their candidates promoting false claims that such practices are rife for voter fraud. Calls to voters’ phones in the last...
AOL Corp
Republican door knockers intimidate voters while hunting for voter fraud, say officials
(Reuters) - The canvassers in California's Shasta County in September wore reflective orange vests and official-looking badges that read “Voter Taskforce.” Four residents said they mistook them for government officials. But the door knockers didn't explain where to vote or promote a candidate, the usual work of canvassers...
NBC News
South Carolina Senate Election Results 2022
Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it. The expected...
Comments / 0