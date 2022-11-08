ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

NBC News

California Governor Election Results 2022

Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it. The expected...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Colorado Senate Election Results 2022

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
COLORADO STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Dead man reelected in Pennsylvania

A Pennsylvania man who died earlier this year was reelected to his position as a state representative. Democrat Tony DeLuca, the longest-running Pennsylvania state representative, at 39 years, died last month at 85 of lymphoma, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Because of his recent death, election authorities were unable to change the ballots, and many voters chose him over Green Party challenger Queonia "Zarah" Livingston, marked by a sizable lead. A special election will be held to choose a proper candidate to take his seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Missouri Independent

Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races

This story has been corrected since it was first published.  Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, adding three seats to increase their caucus to its highest total in a decade.  The party also successfully defended a St. Louis County state Senate seat that saw massive spending by Republicans. Democrats went […] The post Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Salon

Voters in Boebert's district are over her

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) gives remarks during a Save America Rally with former US President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) According to a consortium of Colorado newspapers including the Colorado Sun and the Aspen Times among others,...
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

Abortion, slavery and marijuana legalization among top ballot measure issues

There are 132 statewide ballot measures this year in 37 states where voters are deciding on major issues that could change the way people live their lives in the U.S. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson has more on how topics like abortion, slavery and the legalization of marijuana are some of the top subjects on ballots. Nov. 7, 2022.
The Hill

Voters support abortion rights in all five states with ballot measures

Voters in California, Vermont and Michigan on Tuesday approved ballot measures enshrining abortion rights into their state constitutions, while those in the traditionally red states of Montana and Kentucky rejected measures that would have restricted access to reproductive care. The votes signal support for abortion rights after the Supreme Court...
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC News

South Carolina Senate Election Results 2022

Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it. The expected...

