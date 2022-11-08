'Next thing I know I was laying on the floor': Florida gas station employee says she was attacked by customers

Read full article on original website
Volusia man accused of attacking his mother while high on drugs, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing charges after Volusia County deputies said he attacked his mother while high on drugs. Deputies said Dillon Hart had a bad reaction to heroin and hit his mother with a box fan on North Halifax Avenue in Ormond Beach on Saturday morning.
fox35orlando.com
Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Nicole: 'A freak accident'
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
ocala-news.com
Marion County man arrested after allegedly entering storm-damaged Volusia home through broken window
A 29-year-old man was arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) after he was allegedly spotted entering a storm-damaged Daytona Beach home through a broken window. According to a social media post from VCSO, a witness called the sheriff’s office on Friday and reported that a suspicious man...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach Shores condo building evacuated due to Nicole now safe for residents to return, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A condo building that was evacuated last week due to Tropical Storm Nicole has been deemed safe and residents can now return home, officials announced in a news release Sunday. The city's chief building official received the reports from the structural engineer of the Towers Grande...
WESH
Teenager drowns in Seminole County, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Casselberry Police Department said a person drowned Saturday afternoon. Police went to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. They were assisted by the Seminole County Fire Department and the sheriff's office at the scene. Police said three SCFD members went...
Three Florida Girls Ages 12-13 Charged After Using Forklift To Vandalize Foam Company
Three Florida girls ages 12 to 13 created their own disaster during Tropical Storm Nicole, by vandalizing a foam and insulation company, then running from the building. According to deputies the trio vandalized the Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach and caused $350,000 or
fox35orlando.com
5 deaths reported in Florida due to Hurricane Nicole
Five people have died as a result of Tropical Storm Nicole according to the Florida Medical Examiner's Commission (MEC). Tropical Storm Nicole ripped through Florida collapsing sea walls, destroying sand dunes and homes, and leaving many people on the eastern coastline with no choice but to evacuate. Two of the...
Florida Man Arrested Entering Window Of Home Ravaged In Hurricane Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida’s coast Thursday criminals see an open door, or in this case an open window, of opportunity for looting and stealing from victims. Deputies say a caller spotted Joshua Bowie, 29, walking around looking at houses and then saw
fox35orlando.com
18-year-old mother found shot dead inside car in Sanford, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Sanford police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed an 18-year-old mother who was found inside a running car. On Friday around 11:30 p.m., a Sanford police officer was patrolling the area of Coastline Park at 900 West 9th Street when the officer found a vehicle backed into a parking spot which appeared to be running.
fox35orlando.com
How much damage did Hurricane Nicole create in Florida? Estimates already above $500 million
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - The damage and destruction from Hurricane Nicole – from collapsed homes and high-rise buildings to flooded streets – is already estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars – and will likely continue to rise. Hurricane Nicole made landfall around...
Raleigh News & Observer
Fugitive captured while ‘engaging in black magic ritual,’ Florida sheriff says
A “black magic ritual” was interrupted when someone called 911 to report a man was behaving unusually and “burning unknown items” behind a Florida shopping mall, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. It happened late Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the European Village in Palm...
Man, woman electrocuted in Orange County were twin siblings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man and woman who died after being electrocuted by a downed powerline in Orange County during Hurricane Nicole were twin siblings, their father told Channel 9. Their father identified the twins as Khalil and Kiana Sapp. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Man, 19, arrested after killing grandfather, attacking father at Florida home, deputies say
A 19-year-old Georgia man was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he murdered his grandfather and attacked his father at a Florida home.
click orlando
17-92 reopens in Sanford after downed power line cleared, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Saturday afternoon on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed due to a downed power line around 3:11 p.m.. Sanford police posted an update at 6:35 p.m. saying that 17-92 had reopened. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may...
click orlando
New Smyrna Beach assesses damages after Nicole smacks Florida
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to push its way out of Florida, New Smyrna Beach is beginning to assess the damages left in its wake. In a release, city officials said the following locations were deemed unsafe due to the impacts of Nicole. Las...
Watch: Sanford police seek help identifying car involved in deadly hit-and-run crash
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police released a video Thursday showing a car that they believe may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers said the crash happened...
fox35orlando.com
Florida coastal residents desperate after Hurricane Nicole: 'Possibility of losing this house is real'
PONCE INLET, Fla. - People in Volusia County, Florida are worried their homes could collapse and are desperate for help. Cloe Krevich and her mom Melanie Marshall are worried their home could collapse into the sand, as their back deck already has. There is devastation to homes along the coast....
fox35orlando.com
Warning for Volusia residents after Nicole: 'Stay away from the beach!'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Volusia County officials are warning those who are curious about the damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole: Stay away from the beach!. "While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place," officials said. "Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy. Right now, the ocean is plagued with debris and contaminants that can cause serious harm."
fox35orlando.com
2 injured in crash on I-4 in Seminole County
SANFORD, Fla. - An early morning crash on Friday temporarily shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Seminole County. The lanes have since reopened. According to Seminole County Fire Rescue, the crash happened between 3:30 a.m. as you're approaching the entry ramp for State Road 417 and involved two vehicles, including an F-150 pickup.
villages-news.com
Fruitland Park woman jailed without bond after attempting to flee police
A Fruitland Park woman was jailed without bond after attempting to flee from police. Law enforcement this past Saturday went to a home on Shiloh Street looking for 48-year-old Stacey Beth Weber who was wanted on a warrant charging her with violating her probation. She had been placed on probation in July after an attack on her uncle in January. In that arrest, Weber was “extremely intoxicated” and stretched out her uncle’s shirt collar.
