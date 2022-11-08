ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Garden, FL

fox35orlando.com

Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

5 deaths reported in Florida due to Hurricane Nicole

Five people have died as a result of Tropical Storm Nicole according to the Florida Medical Examiner's Commission (MEC). Tropical Storm Nicole ripped through Florida collapsing sea walls, destroying sand dunes and homes, and leaving many people on the eastern coastline with no choice but to evacuate. Two of the...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Nicole: 'A freak accident'

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tracking the Tropics: Nov. 11, 2022

Nicole has moved away from Florida and its influence over our weather is waning. A few feeder bands may pass through the region into Friday evening.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Sonic booms heard in Florida caused by secret spaceplane returning to Earth

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida residents lit up social media on Saturday after hearing the sound of sonic booms and not knowing what caused them. Turns out, Boeing's X-37B – an autonomous spaceplane that spent over 900 days in space on a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force mission – had secretly returned to Earth.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Orlando man claims $1 million from scratch-off

An Orlando man claimed a million-dollar prize by playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. According to lottery officials, 63-year-old Nagendra KC purchased his winning CASH CLUB scratch-off ticket from a Circle K convenience store located at 700 South Kirkman Road in Orlando. He chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando's Peyton Compton honors mother in representing Team USA

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are not too many players on Team USA Hockey that come from right here in Central Florida. But on her way to representing her country, Orlando's own Peyton Compton got her start at the RDV Sportsplex after going with friends to a birthday party. "It was...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hotels, condos damaged by Hurricane Nicole will have to hire own structural engineers

Hotels, condos damaged by Hurricane Nicole will have to hire own structural engineers. As many in Volusia County wonder about the future of their homes and business following the destruction left behind by Hurricane Nicole, officials said it will be up to a collaboration of structural engineers and government agencies to determine how, when, and where to rebuild.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida airports announce reopening plans after Tropical Storm Nicole

Now that Tropical Storm Nicole has come and left, Florida airports have begun to announce reopening plans. Those who planned on traveling to the sunshine state can resume their travel plans beginning tomorrow. Orlando International Airport. Orlando International Airport (MCO) said some flights will be arriving Thursday night. Beginning Friday,...
FLORIDA STATE

