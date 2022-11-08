Kansas (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) at Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4), Saturday, 7 p.m. EST (ESPN+) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Texas Tech by 3 1/2. Series record: Texas Tech leads 21-2. Kansas is bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, and now tries to clinch its first winning record since that same season. The Jayhawks had a season-high 554 total yards against Oklahoma State last week while breaking a three-game losing streak. The Red Raiders need to win two of their final three games to get to consecutive bowls for the first time in a decade. Tech is 4-1 at home.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO