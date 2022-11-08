Don Mattingly could potentially make it to MLB Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, NY. (WEHT) – Could Don Mattingly be a hall of famer? The National Baseball Hall of Fame released its eight player ballot for the Contemporary Baseball Era Players for 2023 and Mattingly’s name was on that list.

He’s joined by Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Fred McGriff, Dale Murphy, Rafael Palmeiro, and Curt Schilling on the ballot.

As a player, Mattingly was the 1985 American League MVP, a nine-time gold glove award winner and six-time all-star.

He later spent five years managing the Dodgers and seven with the Marlins. The 16-member Contemporary Era Committee will meet on December 4 to vote. Each player must receive votes on 75 percent of the ballots to earn election.

