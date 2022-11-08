ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEHT/WTVW

Don Mattingly could potentially make it to MLB Hall of Fame

By Bailey Smith
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08eeUK_0j2YGj4U00

COOPERSTOWN, NY. (WEHT) – Could Don Mattingly be a hall of famer? The National Baseball Hall of Fame released its eight player ballot for the Contemporary Baseball Era Players for 2023 and Mattingly’s name was on that list.

He’s joined by Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Fred McGriff, Dale Murphy, Rafael Palmeiro, and Curt Schilling on the ballot.

As a player, Mattingly was the 1985 American League MVP, a nine-time gold glove award winner and six-time all-star.

He later spent five years managing the Dodgers and seven with the Marlins. The 16-member Contemporary Era Committee will meet on December 4 to vote. Each player must receive votes on 75 percent of the ballots to earn election.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Missing University of Illinois student found dead

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — 18-year-old Deven Lane was found dead in Peoria Wednesday. The University of Illinois student was reported missing Monday, November 7th. He was last seen on Friday, November 4th, around 9:30 P.M. in the 4500 block of North Sterling Avenue. According to Peoria Police and Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, the University […]
PEORIA, IL
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in Crawford Co. identified

*Editors Note: This story has been corrected to state 1 person has died and a second person has been seriously injured as a result of this incident. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian, identified as Bryan Hager, 48, of Flat Rock has been killed, and another injured […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

OPD trying to find juvenile last seen leaving for school

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to find Sydney Perez. OPD describes Perez as an endangered runaway. Police also say Perez was last seen at her residence on November 9, when she was leaving for school. Police say she was wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, and black shoes. Officers […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Elderly woman passes in fatal Greenville crash

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — According to police, an 82-year-old Greenville woman lost her life this weekend after being involved in a fatal car accident. Authorities say the morning of November 12, the Greenville Police Department responded to a single vehicle accident in the 1400 block of KY 181 South. Authorities believe a 2002 Honda Civic, […]
GREENVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Warrick County

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Powerball tickets bought in Warrick County should be checked as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s $20 million jackpot drawing.  Officials say a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Giant Indiana #818 located at 822 West Main Street in Boonville. The […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Marshall County man wins $2 million

MARSHALL CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say while a Kentucky Lottery player didn’t claim the world’s largest lottery jackpot, a lucky player from Symsonia is still cashing in the largest prize won from Saturday night’s drawing. Officials say Rickie Melton’s winning ticket matched the five white ball numbers but not the Powerball number to win […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police respond to violent kidnapping

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says it’s working on making an arrest after an alleged violent kidnapping took place on the city’s eastside. Friday night, police responded to a home on East Indiana Street for a domestic violence in progress call. EPD officers say a man showed up at the victim’s home […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

No arrest made after 2 people shot in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a late morning shooting left two people hospitalized in Henderson Saturday. According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Ray Street after multiple people called 911 for a shooting. We’re told two people involved in the shooting were taken to an area hospital […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: SWAT Team teargasses home to end standoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a wanted man was taken into custody Friday night after allegedly starting a standoff with officers. Authorities tell us they responded to the 1700 block of South Linwood Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. for a family dispute. According to an affidavit, police soon realized 40-year-old Brandon D. Gage, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Ambulance flips over on Highway 41

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Deaconess Hospital ambulance was involved in a crash at Highway 41 and Watson Lane on Thursday. Crews had to bring in a tow truck with a crane arm and use chains and straps to flip it back over. It is unclear if the ambulance was on an emergency run when […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro man sentenced in connection with 2019 fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro man sentenced in connection with a fire that killed two people in December of 2019. According to the Daviess County Attorney’s Office, Brandon Lashbrook will spend 14 years in prison for two counts of second-degree manslaughter. Owensboro fire officials say the two victims, David and Shelby Lashbrook, died of […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy