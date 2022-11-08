ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor’s race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first...
‘Survivor’ winner voted to Kentucky Legislature

(NEXSTAR) — The tribe — nay, the voters — have spoken, and a previous winner of the reality TV game show “Survivor” has snagged a seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives. If you’re an avid viewer of “Survivor,” you may remember Season 37 of...
Central Texas Veterans Day ceremonies and events

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Killeen and Waco Veterans Day Parades have been canceled due to weather. However, this didn’t stop some cities across Central Texas from celebrating Veterans Day a little early this year!. The annual Veterans Day ceremony in Harker Heights took place Thursday...
