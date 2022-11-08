Jim Boeheim addresses the media after win over Lehigh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse beat Lehigh 90-72, on Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome in its season opener. The win marked the 18th time in the last 19 tries that the Orange have recorded a victory in its season starter.

Joseph Girard III led the Orange with 19 points and freshman guard Judah Mintz added 16 points. Senior center Jesse Edwards produced a double-double, finishing the night with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Syracuse will be back in action on Tuesday, Nov. 15, when the Orange face Colgate inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

To listen to Jim Boeheim’s full press conference, click on the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.