The Indiana Pacers haven't won a game against the Denver Nuggets since Jan. 19 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Pacers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Denver at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Allowing an average of 118 points per game, Indiana has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO