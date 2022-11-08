Read full article on original website
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson looks 100% healthy after his violent attempt to destroy Myles Turner
The biggest question mark surrounding Zion Williamson has always been his health. Well, the New Orleans Pelicans superstar looks perfectly fine at the moment. He proved just that on Monday night after attempting to destroy Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner on a dunk attempt that should send shock waves across the NBA.
This Pacers-Thunder Trade Features Myles Turner
As an NBA fan, do you believe in fate? Some believe that the future is already written in the stars. No matter what we do, the result is predetermined. Still, others believe that the universe is in a perpetual state of random chaos. Many who believe in randomness are probably...
NBA
Joel Meyers on Pelicans vs. Pacers, team chemistry | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer discuss the overtime loss against the Atlanta Hawks and reasons fans should stay optimistic. Joel Meyers of Bally Sports (6:05) also joins the show to talk about the Indiana Pacers lineup and what issues they may present...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 119, Nuggets 122
Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Despite holding a 14-point halftime lead, the Indiana Pacers came up short 122-119 against NBA two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers (5-6) were able to tie the game with 55...
Indiana Pacers announce City Edition uniform for 2022-23 season
Each NBA team's Nike NBA City Edition uniform was announced on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers beat New Orleans Pelicans, reach .500 behind career night from Myles Turner
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night behind a career night from Myles Turner and a huge second half performance. In the first half, it was a tight battle. The score difference was under ten for all but 14 seconds. The teams traded blows with both squads taking the lead at various times, but neither unit could find a groove for long enough to take over the game.
Yardbarker
Myles Turner reaches 1,000 career blocks for the Indiana Pacers
On Monday night, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner blocked the 1,000th shot of his career. Turner finished the game with three blocks, and it was the second one that made him reach four digits for his career. In the third quarter, the Texas product met former All-Star Zion Williamson at the rim and prevented a dunk. It was an incredible play, and a fitting way to get his 1,000th block.
CBS Sports
Pacers vs. Nuggets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Indiana Pacers haven't won a game against the Denver Nuggets since Jan. 19 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Pacers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Denver at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Allowing an average of 118 points per game, Indiana has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.
The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Pistons Game
The top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Pistons game feature a pair of above-the-rim finishes by Jaylen Brown, the prime example of Jayson Tatum catching fire in the third quarter, where he scored 16 points, Marcus Smart's incredible demonstration of body control, and Brown's buzzer-beater. ...
Clint Capela’s Rudy Gobert impersonation leaves questions for Nate McMillan amid loss to Jazz
Clint Capela had himself a solid game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The only problem was the Atlanta Hawks lost and he didn’t play much of the fourth quarter. Capela finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds and clearly was making an impact on the game through three quarters.
ESPN
Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
Yardbarker
Myles Turner has career night vs New Orleans Pelicans: 'When he does that, we're such a better team'
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is known for his outside shooting at the center posiition. In the past, some of his biggest statistical performances have come as a result of tremendous three-point accuracy. But earlier in his career, the Texas product was more of an interior-minded big...
WKYC
Sacramento Kings top Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
ESPN
Durant, Nets pound Knicks 112-85 after promoting Vaughn
NEW YORK -- — New coach, same result in a New York basketball rivalry that's become no rivalry at all. Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team's first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday night after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach.
Randle, Knicks rain 3s down on Timberwolves in convincing win
MINNEAPOLIS -- Julius Randle scored 31 points and had eight of New York's season-high 19 3-pointers, and the Knicks cruised to a 120-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.Jalen Brunson pitched in 23 points and eight assists, RJ Barrett had 22 points and Obi Toppin scored 15 points off the bench for the Knicks (5-5), who built a lead as big as 27 points in the second quarter and never encountered any resistance.Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting with 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Timberwolves (5-6), who faced a deficit of double-digit points over...
Yardbarker
Jalen Smith's former coach and teammate explain how he has grown from Phoenix Suns to Indiana Pacers
Jalen Smith has improved tremendously as a player since being traded to the Indiana Pacers back in February. The Phoenix Suns sent Smith to Indiana along with a second-round draft pick for Torrey Craig. The Pacers accomplished some short-term financial goals in the deal, but they also picked up a former lottery pick that had yet to shine and a draft pick along the way.
