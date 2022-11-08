Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Carter Murphy signs with Sycamore baseball
West Vigo senior Carter Murphy signed to play college baseball at Indiana State. Murphy is one of the top 10 ranked seniors in the state.
WTHI
THN freshman Nate Millington verbally commits to University of Kentucky
Terre Haute North freshman Nate Millington Friday verbally committed to play college baseball at the University of Kentucky. Millington is regarded as one of the top freshman in the state. At six-two and extremely athletic, his left handed bat and ability to play multiple position is a big attraction to colleges.
WTHI
Owen Valley ready to bring home first regional title
This Friday night Owen Valley will host Monrovia in a 3A football regional final. The Patriots will be trying to win their very first regional championship.
WTHI
Owen Valley Football
Owen Valley ready to bring home first regional title. This Friday night Owen Valley will host Monrovia in a 3A football regional final. The Patrio…
WTHI
One of Indiana's only salt therapy caves opens in Parke County
MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - If the stress of life has you in need of some relaxation you may need to head to Parke County. Hurricane Hill's Parke County Salt Cave is one of the only salt therapy rooms in the state of Indiana. Steve Brucken and his wife opened the...
WTHI
Job numbers in the Wabash Valley
Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
WTHI
"It's pretty gut-wrenching..." Mecca community mourns loss of old schoolhouse building
MECCA, Ind. (WTHI)- Fire officials are investigating a fire that destroyed the roof of Mecca's old schoolhouse. The Mecca Fire Department responded to a call to the building at around 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Upon arrival, Chief Jim Fellows said crews saw massive flames coming from the roof. He said the roof collapsed pretty early on. He said the roof is now destroyed.
WTHI
"The Big Deal" returns to Swope Art Museum
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local museum is hosting an event that is a pretty big deal! It is the first one since 2005!. The Swope Art Museum brought back its "The Big Deal" event on Saturday. It is an event where over 200 works of art are displayed...
WTHI
"We want them to have a place to call home" - Veterans Village celebrates its groundbreaking ceremony
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local community is coming together to make a powerful difference on Veterans day. The Veterans Village is officially celebrating its groundbreaking day with a goal of helping homeless veterans throughout the area. "It tickles me to death that they even put my name up...
WTHI
People line the streets in downtown Terre Haute for annual Veterans Day parade
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People lined Wabash Avenue on Friday for the annual Veterans Day parade. For many years, the Loyal Veterans Batallion hosted the parade. This was the first year for the Marine Corps League to take charge. The Marine Corps League says the turnout this year was excellent, with about 40 entries.
WTHI
Special mural unveiling for Veterans Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Veterans Memorial Museum unveiled and dedicated a mural to honor our country's veterans. A new addition to the mural pays tribute to the soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Veterans Day is all about giving thanks to those who served, but it's important to also...
WTHI
One dead after crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Kentucky man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Greene County. It happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 69 near mile marker 99. That's in the southeastern part of the county. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro,...
WTHI
Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County Helping Domestic Violence with Thanksgiving
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The next time you go to the grocery store, consider picking up a few extra simple items and help victims of domestic violence have a happy Thanksgiving. Hope's Voice is collecting food donations this holiday season. These donations will be given to victims of domestic violence...
WTHI
"Share Your Thanksgiving" - Proving Thanksgiving meals for local families
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people have been making donations today for the 34th annual "Share Your Thanksgiving" food drive. "News 10" partnered-up with "Terre Haute Catholic Charities" to collect food and monetary donations for our neighbors in need. The goal is to help catholic charities continue its mission...
WTHI
Reduced Conflict Intersection to be constructed at Elkhorn Road and Highway 41 in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A public open house meeting was held at INDOT's District office in Vincennes to discuss the intersection of Highway 41 and Elkhorn Road south of Vincennes. During the meeting, INDOT announced a Reduced Conflict Intersection, also known as a J-Turn, would be constructed at the intersection.
WTHI
Operation Vanguard - Raising Awareness for homeless veterans
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers from across the Wabash Valley will encounter homelessness for themselves. It's all part of "Operation Vanguard. " They're sleeping out in tonight's cold conditions, just like hundreds of homeless veterans will. It's all to show the terrible reality they face every day. John Bis...
WTHI
As we honor those who served on Veterans Day - here's how you can help moving forward
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Support for our nation's service members lasts past Veterans Day. All month long, Casey's General Store is collecting donations for two organizations supporting veterans and their families. You can choose to round up your purchase to donate. Funds support "Hope for the Warriors" and "Children...
WTHI
More locations added for CASA Whoville Christmas Trees
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help local kids in need have a holiday season to remember this year. It's all part of the Vigo County CASA's annual Whoville Christmas Trees event!. Schools and businesses throughout Terre Haute have holiday trees set up and decorated with tags for you...
WTHI
Here's how you can help support homeless veterans in our community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In Terre Haute, a big project is underway to help homeless veterans, and there's a unique way you can help too!. On Veterans Day, the Veterans Village had its official groundbreaking. This will house six homeless veterans and help them start a new life. As...
WTHI
"I think we're doing the best we can." New Vigo Co. Security Center is fully operational
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is making sure its new facilities meet requirements after moving inmates to its new jail site. The Sheriff's Office moved 369 inmates to its new facilities. This move comes after many construction delays and system check concerns. Vigo County Sheriff John...
Comments / 0