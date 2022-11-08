ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Owen Valley Football

Owen Valley ready to bring home first regional title. This Friday night Owen Valley will host Monrovia in a 3A football regional final. The Patrio…
SPENCER, IN
Job numbers in the Wabash Valley

Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
"It's pretty gut-wrenching..." Mecca community mourns loss of old schoolhouse building

MECCA, Ind. (WTHI)- Fire officials are investigating a fire that destroyed the roof of Mecca's old schoolhouse. The Mecca Fire Department responded to a call to the building at around 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Upon arrival, Chief Jim Fellows said crews saw massive flames coming from the roof. He said the roof collapsed pretty early on. He said the roof is now destroyed.
MECCA, IN
"The Big Deal" returns to Swope Art Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local museum is hosting an event that is a pretty big deal! It is the first one since 2005!. The Swope Art Museum brought back its "The Big Deal" event on Saturday. It is an event where over 200 works of art are displayed...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Special mural unveiling for Veterans Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Veterans Memorial Museum unveiled and dedicated a mural to honor our country's veterans. A new addition to the mural pays tribute to the soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Veterans Day is all about giving thanks to those who served, but it's important to also...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
One dead after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Kentucky man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Greene County. It happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 69 near mile marker 99. That's in the southeastern part of the county. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro,...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Operation Vanguard - Raising Awareness for homeless veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers from across the Wabash Valley will encounter homelessness for themselves. It's all part of "Operation Vanguard. " They're sleeping out in tonight's cold conditions, just like hundreds of homeless veterans will. It's all to show the terrible reality they face every day. John Bis...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
More locations added for CASA Whoville Christmas Trees

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help local kids in need have a holiday season to remember this year. It's all part of the Vigo County CASA's annual Whoville Christmas Trees event!. Schools and businesses throughout Terre Haute have holiday trees set up and decorated with tags for you...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

