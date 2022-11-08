ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

spectrumnews1.com

How rise in registration for women, voters of color impacted polls

OHIO — Votes, as in any election, were critical during the midterm election cycle. Registration among women voters jumped significantly, while registration among voters of color has risen over the last several years. Votes from increased registrations may not have translated over in Ohio elections for some Democrats. Dr....
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor's race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster, because there are simply too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs' lead is insurmountable. That's...
ARIZONA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Tony Evers handily won reelection, so how did he do it?

MADISON, Wis. — This week, Wisconsin voters delivered Gov. Tony Evers a victory that was anything but slim. Evers, the Democratic incumbent, defeated Republican challenger Tim Michels by nearly three times the margin that he beat Scott Walker by in 2018. As we try to unpack what happened in...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms

DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers" where participants can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for...
COLORADO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards...
CASPER, WY
spectrumnews1.com

Expert breaks down Johnson's win over Barnes in Wisconsin

In Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race, once branded one of the "flippable five" seats that Democrats were hoping to win from Republicans in Tuesday's miterms, Democrat Mandela Barnes fell just short. It was an emotional exit for Barnes, who came within roughly 26,000 votes of unseating incumbent Ron Johnson and denying...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A memorial to the 20 first graders and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting opened to the public Sunday, a month before the 10th anniversary of the massacre. No ceremony was planned at the site a short distance from the school....
NEWTOWN, CT
spectrumnews1.com

The never-ending drought: How SoCal shapes up after last week's storm

Last week's early season winter storm brought a healthy dose of rain to Southern California. But did it affect our historic drought conditions? Let's take a look. Rejoice. It rained in Southern California. Two early season cold fronts pushed into the west coast this month, but the one that affected...
LOS ANGELES, CA

