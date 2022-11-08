Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Democrat Cisco Aguilar elected Nevada secretary of state over GOP election denier who pushed to scrap voting machines
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Democrat Cisco Aguilar elected Nevada secretary of state over GOP election denier who pushed to scrap voting machines. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumnews1.com
How rise in registration for women, voters of color impacted polls
OHIO — Votes, as in any election, were critical during the midterm election cycle. Registration among women voters jumped significantly, while registration among voters of color has risen over the last several years. Votes from increased registrations may not have translated over in Ohio elections for some Democrats. Dr....
spectrumnews1.com
Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor's race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster, because there are simply too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs' lead is insurmountable. That's...
spectrumnews1.com
Tony Evers handily won reelection, so how did he do it?
MADISON, Wis. — This week, Wisconsin voters delivered Gov. Tony Evers a victory that was anything but slim. Evers, the Democratic incumbent, defeated Republican challenger Tim Michels by nearly three times the margin that he beat Scott Walker by in 2018. As we try to unpack what happened in...
spectrumnews1.com
Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers" where participants can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for...
spectrumnews1.com
Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards...
spectrumnews1.com
Expert breaks down Johnson's win over Barnes in Wisconsin
In Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race, once branded one of the "flippable five" seats that Democrats were hoping to win from Republicans in Tuesday's miterms, Democrat Mandela Barnes fell just short. It was an emotional exit for Barnes, who came within roughly 26,000 votes of unseating incumbent Ron Johnson and denying...
spectrumnews1.com
Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A memorial to the 20 first graders and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting opened to the public Sunday, a month before the 10th anniversary of the massacre. No ceremony was planned at the site a short distance from the school....
spectrumnews1.com
The never-ending drought: How SoCal shapes up after last week's storm
Last week's early season winter storm brought a healthy dose of rain to Southern California. But did it affect our historic drought conditions? Let's take a look. Rejoice. It rained in Southern California. Two early season cold fronts pushed into the west coast this month, but the one that affected...
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from regional semifinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs regional semifinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through...
Comments / 0