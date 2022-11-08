Read full article on original website
Elon Musk: My Companies Positioned Well for Tough 2023, Here's Why DOGE May Benefit Here
Binance CEO Shares Horrifying Prediction About Major Crypto Crisis
While speaking at a recent conference in Indonesia, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao drew parallels between the ongoing crypto mayhem and the 2008 financial crisis, Financial Times reports. Zhao predicted that the industry would have to deal with the cascading effects of the FTX collapse. He believes that several crypto projects...
Elon Musk-Inspired Dogelon Mars Jumps 24%, Here's Why
Dogelon Mars (ELON), a coin based on Elon Musk and his love for space travel, rose nearly 100% from Nov. 9 lows of $0.0000002 to Nov. 10 highs of $0.0000004. As of press time, ELON had retreated slightly and was trading up 20% at $0.00000034, according to CoinMarketCap data. The...
Cardano Network Activity Spikes on FTX Crash, Here's Detailed Insight
Peter Schiff Explains Why You Should Sell Your Bitcoin Now
Ripple CTO Says FTX Differs from Madoff's Ponzi, But There’s a Catch
Ethereum Will Benefit from FTX Situation, 4 Reasons Why
David Gokhshtein Predicts Dogecoin's Use on Twitter, Here's How It Would Play Out
Shiba Inu Team Weighs In on Ongoing Crypto Crisis
The official Twitter account of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency claims that the team behind the project will continue to stand with the community as it continues to grow. The Shiba Inu team envisions “a brighter future,” in which people can take advantage of new opportunities created by the decentralized finance space.
Dogecoin Creator Explains What He Hates About Industry and Why He Created DOGE
JPMorgan Names Silver Lining to Ongoing Crypto Crisis
In a recent note, JPMorgan analysts opined that the ongoing cryptocurrency crisis could actually move the cryptocurrency industry two steps forward. The leading U.S. banking institution believes that the sudden implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency empire is likely to make regulators speed up cryptocurrency rules. According to JPMorgan, the establishment...
It's Worst Week in Crypto History; Anthony Scaramucci Elaborates on Why
SOL Price Drop Makes BNB Whales Pick It up Massively
FTX Founder's Billion-Dollar Fortune Goes to $1
Another Crypto Exchange Halts Withdrawals on Heels of FTX Collapse: Details
Warren Buffett’s Old Crypto Warning Rings True Now
After the cryptocurrency started crashing and burning due to the FTX-induced crisis, a video that shows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger trashing crypto went viral on social media. In a video clip that dates back to 2018, Buffett says that crypto attracts a lot of charlatans who take advantage of...
USDP Stablecoin Makes It to Top 50, Who's Next?
Amid an accelerating market collapse triggered by the FTX/Alameda drama, stablecoins have solidified their stance on the cryptocurrency market. This process should be attributed to two interconnected catalysts. Paxos' USDP becomes top 50 asset by market cap. Pax Dollar (USDP) by Paxos, a USD-pegged stablecoin that promotes itself as the...
Ripple Helps Move Almost Billion XRP As Price Begins to Recover
Weekly SHIB Burn Falls to Lowest Number, Here Might Be Reason
Breaking: FTX Files for Bankruptcy, Bitcoin Extends Losses
The embattled FTX cryptocurrency exchange has filed for bankruptcy, according to a statement posted on its Twitter profile. The company says that its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing is a necessary step to "move forward" and "maximize recovery for stakeholders." Notably, the Chapter 11 proceedings will also include the exchange's American...
