California Pizza Kitchen giving free meals to vets on Veterans Day

Veterans Day is Friday, November 11th, and Eric Heider, general manager of California Pizza Kitchen at Riverwalk in Bakersfield is cooking up Pizza with a Purpose for veterans and military personnel.

On Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty military members are eligible for a free dine-in entree at CPK. Heider wants vets to know that he doesn’t mean a mini pizza, but full entrees. Vets can choose from a special CPK menu, including pizza, salads, pasta, plus a beverage.

In addition to their free meal on Veterans Day, veterans who visit CPK on Veterans Day can get a buy-one-get-one-free voucher for any pizza, pasta dish, or salad that they can redeem anytime between November 12th and November 21st.

On top of the complimentary meals for veterans, CPK is bringing back their fundraiser for Disabled American Veterans for a fourth year. Between November 7th and November 9th, if a guest indicates they would like to support DAV, 20 percent of their food and beverage sale will be donated to DAV, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans.

Eligible purchases include dine-in, take-out, catering, and online orders (enter promo code DAV at checkout).