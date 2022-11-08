Read full article on original website
Red Cross giving away pumpkin pies at blood drive in Peru
PERU – At a crucial time for hospital patients in need of blood and blood products, the American Red Cross is encouraging the Peru community to donate on Friday, November 25th. A blood drive will take place at the Peru American Red Cross chapter building, 1530 4th Street, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fall Haul for the Hungry brings in donations
PRINCETON – Shoppers at Sullivan’s Foods in Princeton helped stock the shelves of area food pantries during the “Fall Haul for the Hungry” event organized by Studstill Media. On Friday afternoon nearly a pickup truck bed full of non-perishable food items and over $300 were donated. The collected goods and cash will be donated to Bureau County organizations that help feed those in need, The Bureau County Food Pantry and Hall Township Food Pantry. The Fall Haul for the Hungry is an annual event, put on by Studstill Media, Sullivan’s Foods, Princeton Chevy Buick GMC, and the Law Offices of Peter F Ferracutti.
Veterans wish tree for residents of Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle
PERU – The LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission will be offering a wish tree to get Christmas presents for those residents in the Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle. A tree will be set up with tags describing each resident and their needs for the public to use as guidance to purchase a new, unwrapped item as a gift. All presents will be due December 12th. For more information, contact the LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission at their website, LasalleCountyVAC.com.
113th anniversary of the Cherry Mine Disaster
CHERRY – It was 113 years ago today on November 13, 1909 over 250 men and boys died during fire in Bureau County in what was to become known as the Cherry Mine Disaster. A coal car that was being used in the mine to hold hay for the mules caught fire from a kerosene lantern, triggering a series of events that would change North Central Illinois and workplace safety rules forever. The resulting fire and heavy smoke killed 258 that day, with one man succumbing to his injuries after spending 8 days underground.
Swap Shop 11/11/22
CHRISTMAS SALE Saturday, November 19 from 8 am to 1 pm, at United Methodist Church of Plano, 219 N. Hale Street, Plano, IL. Snowmen, Christmas trees, lights, ornaments, dishes, tins, stocking hangers, nativity sets, outdoor decorations, wrapping supplies, and much more. All items are on a donation basis unless marked.
Area schools experiencing flu outbreak
MENDOTA – Mendota, like many other area school districts this week, are experiencing a flu outbreak. The LaSalle County Health Department and the IDPH ask that to prevent further spread, they recommend that your child stay home from school if experiencing flu or cold symptoms. You should also consider keeping your child home for an extra day if the have a stuffy or runny nose, cough, sore throat, headache or stomach ache. A child who has a fever should remain at home until “fever free” for a minimum of 24 hours. For more information on how you can combat the flu, visit the IDPH website.
Rail crossing in Allen Township to close for repairs
RANSOM – A rail crossing northeast of Ransom in Allen Township will be closed for repairs Sunday. County Highway 5, east of Illinois Route 170 should reopen on Monday. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.
