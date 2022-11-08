Read full article on original website
thescorewi.com
Operation Football – Level 4 Playoffs
Level 4 Football: Kimberly, West De Pere & Shiocton punch tickets to state
cw14online.com
Kimberly, West De Pere and Shiocton advance to state title games
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Kimberly, West De Pere and Shiocton won Level 4 games Friday, qualifying each for a state championship game next week at Camp Randall Stadium. Here are all the Level 4 scores involving local teams:. DIVISION 1. #3 Kimberly 42, #1 Bay Port 21. DIVISION 2. #3...
WTHI
Owen Valley Football
thedailyhoosier.com
Son of IU legend makes emotional return to Assembly Hall as Bethune-Cookman assistant
While Indiana men’s basketball dismantled his Bethune-Cookman squad on Thursday, Wildcats assistant Billy Garrett felt a little conflicted. Obviously, Garrett was coaching his players and took no pleasure from a 101-49 defeat. But this was no ordinary road game for him. His father, Bill Garrett, is an Indiana legend: while playing for IU basketball from 1947-51, he became the first African-American player in Big Ten history. He was an All-American in 1951. Garrett was inducted into the IU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1984, and the on-campus intramural center was named after him in 2020.
WTHI
Owen Valley ready to bring home first regional title
This Friday night Owen Valley will host Monrovia in a 3A football regional final. The Patriots will be trying to win their very first regional championship.
cw14online.com
What a surprise (not really), No. 3 Kimberly is in Level 4
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Let's rewind to the Saturday after the regular season, when the brackets were released for the football postseason and Kimberly was slotted as a three seed in Division 1. Many observers likely looked a few times before realizing it was true. The Papermakers and their 8-1 record...
WTHI
THN freshman Nate Millington verbally commits to University of Kentucky
Terre Haute North freshman Nate Millington Friday verbally committed to play college baseball at the University of Kentucky. Millington is regarded as one of the top freshman in the state. At six-two and extremely athletic, his left handed bat and ability to play multiple position is a big attraction to colleges.
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
Fox11online.com
Not quite a billionaire: Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Green Bay
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Bigger isn’t always better
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Higher levels of carbon dioxide cause plants to grow faster and bigger. But that isn’t always better. In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz tells us about a finding that what these plants make up for in size, they lose in nutrition. Plus, a man...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police clearing scene of crash near Aldo Leopold
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Gas Station Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket
Someone who stopped by the Interstate 43 Dino Stop Shell gas station in Green Bay recently is going to be very happy soon. While the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot remained untouched following Saturday’s drawing, five tickets sold in Wisconsin were said to be worth $50,000, and one was sold at that gas station in Green Bay.
WTHI
"It's pretty gut-wrenching..." Mecca community mourns loss of old schoolhouse building
MECCA, Ind. (WTHI)- Fire officials are investigating a fire that destroyed the roof of Mecca's old schoolhouse. The Mecca Fire Department responded to a call to the building at around 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Upon arrival, Chief Jim Fellows said crews saw massive flames coming from the roof. He said the roof collapsed pretty early on. He said the roof is now destroyed.
WTHI
Job numbers in the Wabash Valley
Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin National Guard arrives in a Black Hawk Helicopter at Shawano Middle School
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – To honor veterans with a celebration, Shawano Community Middle School landed a Black Hawk helicopter at the football practice field. Veterans were welcomed to breakfast early on Thursday in the school’s cafeteria before Brigadier General Joane Mathews addressed local veterans, students, staff, and community members.
wearegreenbay.com
Accident involving school bus temporarily shuts down intersection on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An intersection on Green Bay’s east side was temporarily closed as police worked to clear it following an accident involving a school bus. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 11 around 7:40 a.m., police responded to a ‘minor’ traffic accident at Monroe Avenue and Porlier Street. There were two vehicles involved in the initial accident, which ended with one of the vehicles hitting a school bus.
WTHI
One dead after crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Kentucky man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Greene County. It happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 69 near mile marker 99. That's in the southeastern part of the county. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro,...
Schmitt family donates over $122,000 for stage in Two Rivers to honor quartet
With the help of over 100 family members, on Monday, the quartet's family donated more than $122,000 towards the City of Two Rivers to help build a new stage in Central Park downtown.
Fox11online.com
Man cleans gravestones of Austin Straubel and Milo C. Huempfner in honor of Veterans Day
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- A veteran is paying his respects to two prominent Brown County veterans by cleaning their gravestones. Todd Meyer, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, noticed the gravestones of Austin Straubel and Milo C. Huempfner at Woodlawn Cemetery in Allouez looking weathered. Austin Straubel was the...
