ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
thescorewi.com

Operation Football – Level 4 Playoffs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Watch all the Operation Football from the WIAA state semifinals as Kimberlly (D1), West De Pere (D2), and Shiocton (D7) all punched their tickets to Camp Randall with wins in the Level 4 Playoffs. All told, there were 9 area teams across 6 of...
DE PERE, WI
cw14online.com

Kimberly, West De Pere and Shiocton advance to state title games

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Kimberly, West De Pere and Shiocton won Level 4 games Friday, qualifying each for a state championship game next week at Camp Randall Stadium. Here are all the Level 4 scores involving local teams:. DIVISION 1. #3 Kimberly 42, #1 Bay Port 21. DIVISION 2. #3...
KIMBERLY, WI
WTHI

Owen Valley Football

Owen Valley ready to bring home first regional title. This Friday night Owen Valley will host Monrovia in a 3A football regional final. The Patrio…
SPENCER, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Son of IU legend makes emotional return to Assembly Hall as Bethune-Cookman assistant

While Indiana men’s basketball dismantled his Bethune-Cookman squad on Thursday, Wildcats assistant Billy Garrett felt a little conflicted. Obviously, Garrett was coaching his players and took no pleasure from a 101-49 defeat. But this was no ordinary road game for him. His father, Bill Garrett, is an Indiana legend: while playing for IU basketball from 1947-51, he became the first African-American player in Big Ten history. He was an All-American in 1951. Garrett was inducted into the IU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1984, and the on-campus intramural center was named after him in 2020.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cw14online.com

What a surprise (not really), No. 3 Kimberly is in Level 4

KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Let's rewind to the Saturday after the regular season, when the brackets were released for the football postseason and Kimberly was slotted as a three seed in Division 1. Many observers likely looked a few times before realizing it was true. The Papermakers and their 8-1 record...
KIMBERLY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Bigger isn’t always better

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Higher levels of carbon dioxide cause plants to grow faster and bigger. But that isn’t always better. In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz tells us about a finding that what these plants make up for in size, they lose in nutrition. Plus, a man...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police clearing scene of crash near Aldo Leopold

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are working to clear the scene of a “minor traffic accident” involving a school bus. It happened about 7:40 a.m. at Monroe and Porlier Streets, near Aldo Leopold Community School. Police say the intersection should be “back to normal” by 8:45 a.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Gas Station Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket

Someone who stopped by the Interstate 43 Dino Stop Shell gas station in Green Bay recently is going to be very happy soon. While the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot remained untouched following Saturday’s drawing, five tickets sold in Wisconsin were said to be worth $50,000, and one was sold at that gas station in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
WTHI

"It's pretty gut-wrenching..." Mecca community mourns loss of old schoolhouse building

MECCA, Ind. (WTHI)- Fire officials are investigating a fire that destroyed the roof of Mecca's old schoolhouse. The Mecca Fire Department responded to a call to the building at around 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Upon arrival, Chief Jim Fellows said crews saw massive flames coming from the roof. He said the roof collapsed pretty early on. He said the roof is now destroyed.
MECCA, IN
WTHI

Job numbers in the Wabash Valley

Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin National Guard arrives in a Black Hawk Helicopter at Shawano Middle School

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – To honor veterans with a celebration, Shawano Community Middle School landed a Black Hawk helicopter at the football practice field. Veterans were welcomed to breakfast early on Thursday in the school’s cafeteria before Brigadier General Joane Mathews addressed local veterans, students, staff, and community members.
SHAWANO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Accident involving school bus temporarily shuts down intersection on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An intersection on Green Bay’s east side was temporarily closed as police worked to clear it following an accident involving a school bus. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 11 around 7:40 a.m., police responded to a ‘minor’ traffic accident at Monroe Avenue and Porlier Street. There were two vehicles involved in the initial accident, which ended with one of the vehicles hitting a school bus.
GREEN BAY, WI
WTHI

One dead after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Kentucky man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Greene County. It happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 69 near mile marker 99. That's in the southeastern part of the county. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro,...
GREENE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy