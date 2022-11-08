ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri 2022 midterm election results

Election results will be posted here when the polls close in Missouri at 7:00 pm on November 8, 2022. Missouri’s top race is a face off between GOP Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat, which is considered safely Republican.
‘It’s a huge issue:’ Teacher shortage hits Missouri hard

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The shortage of teachers in the classroom is hitting hard in Missouri. “It’s a huge issue,” said Charlie Shields, President of the Missouri Board of Education. “We’re almost at the crisis point. [That’s] one of the reasons we wanted to address this now.”
