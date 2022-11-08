Read full article on original website
Related
CNN Polls show Democrats are ahead in races for governor in Michigan and Pennsylvania, with no clear leader in Wisconsin
CNN — The Wisconsin race for governor has no clear leader, while Democratic gubernatorial candidates hold the edge in Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to new CNN polls conducted by SSRS in the three key states. Wisconsin’s incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has the support of 50% of likely voters,...
Michigan election could see 'red mirage' with early returns showing Republicans ahead
Early election returns in Michigan could produce a so-called "red mirage" showing Republicans ahead as precincts begin reporting in-person votes while thousands of absentee ballots remain uncounted. The results of key races in Michigan could remain unclear even as voters head to bed. And when they wake up, they could...
Over 45 Million Votes Were Cast Before Polls Opened On Election Day
As Americans head to the polls on election day, millions of people have already cast their ballots. According to CNN, more than 45 million people took part in early voting ahead of the midterms this year. That includes people who voted in person and those who mailed in their ballots.
Voting rules, marijuana, gun rights: How state ballot initiatives fared in the midterm elections
Washington — Beyond casting ballots for federal and state candidates, voters in most states also weighed in on more than 100 ballot measures in the 2022 midterm elections, touching on hot-button issues including voting rules, immigration, marijuana legalization and gun rights. Here is a look at the proposals on...
Missouri 2022 midterm election results
Election results will be posted here when the polls close in Missouri at 7:00 pm on November 8, 2022. Missouri’s top race is a face off between GOP Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat, which is considered safely Republican.
KFVS12
‘It’s a huge issue:’ Teacher shortage hits Missouri hard
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The shortage of teachers in the classroom is hitting hard in Missouri. “It’s a huge issue,” said Charlie Shields, President of the Missouri Board of Education. “We’re almost at the crisis point. [That’s] one of the reasons we wanted to address this now.”
Comments / 0