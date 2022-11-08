Read full article on original website
Highs in the 70s before temperatures crash this weekend, bringing snow for some
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. As we know here in West Michigan, this often rings true with our weather. Our recent stretch of warmer than average temperatures will soon wrap up, but that's not before we enjoy what will likely be our last 70s of the year.
Financial tips released to help prevent damage caused by winter weather
LANSING, Mich. — With winter right around the corner, it might be a good idea to take a look at your insurance documents in case of any winter damage. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services provided tips Monday to ensure residents are protected if severe winter weather hits West Michigan in the coming months.
Water shutoff and boil water advisory issued for Kalamazoo's Oakwood Neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A scheduled water main repair is expected to take place Wednesday morning, according to the City of Kalamazoo. At that time, nearby residents are to expect a loss in water pressure and a precautionary boil water advisory will take place, according to city. Saving kids: Calhoun...
Sewer, railroad crossing repair projects to temporarily close Battle Creek roads
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Drivers might want to find another way around Battle Creek for the next few days. Various roads in Battle Creek are expected to be temporarily closed starting Tuesday for ongoing sewer and railroad crossing repairs, according to city officials. Battle Creek construction: Battle Creek construction...
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Wahmhoff Farms
GOBLES, Mich. — Tidings of Christmas were popping up in Gobles, Michigan on Wednesday. Like a bunch of busy elves at the North Pole, crews bailed and loaded thousands of Christmas trees into trucks at Wahmhoff Farms Nursery. “We start cutting our wholesale trees towards the end of October,"...
Two people in critical condition after Allendale Township car crash
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Tuesday afternoon car crash in Allendale Township sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 92nd Avenue when a 17-year-old driver stopped at the stop sign, and proceeded to pull out onto Lake Michigan Drive in front of a westbound car, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
West Michigan Harvest Cluster Dog Show to take place in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The annual West Michigan Harvest Cluster Dog Show is scheduled to begin Thursday at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. More than 140 recognized breeds and over 5,000 purebred dogs are to compete in the five day event. Obedience trials, rally trials, and a free dog handling...
Salvation Army in Kalamazoo is in need of kids' winter coats
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo kickstarted the 22nd annual "Share the Warmth" coat drive in September, but fell a bit short. The coat drive lasted the entire month of October, gathering new and gently used coats and other weather items collected to help the community stay warm during winter.
Shooting on Westnedge Avenue sends one to the hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday. Kent County: Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital. Officers heard several shots coming from North Westnedge Avenue, near West North Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Grand Rapids to improve historic building at Veterans Memorial Park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids has plans to build better things for veterans. In a ceremony Wednesday, city officials announced the renovation an historic building at Veterans Memorial Park. The redesigned facility will include a coffee shop, outdoor dining, retail space and a revolving art...
Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 27-year-old man was reported stable condition Wednesday after a shooting sent him to the hospital. Multiple shots were fired inside a home along Kran Avenue, near Minosa Drive, around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Cold case: MSP reopening missing...
Nearly 90% of absentee ballots have been returned in Kalamazoo County, so far
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over 55,000 absentee ballots have been issued in Kalamazoo County. Nearly, 90% have been returned as of 1 p.m., Kalamazoo County officials said. Calvary Reformed Church in Mattawan saw voters coming in and out to cast their ballots for the midterm election Tuesday. Election Day 2022:...
Issues with Kent County voting tabulators will not affect results, Benson says
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A temporary problem caused voting tabulators in Kent County to stop working during the Nov. 8 midterm election, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. The problem was resolved and will not affect anyone's vote, a secretary of state spokesperson said. Michigan Midterms: What you...
Ascension Borgess nurses, community members to rally outside hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 100 unionized nurses and community members are expected to rally outside Kalamazoo's Ascension Burgess hospital Saturday. The rally is the result of the expiration of nurses' contracts Friday at midnight, according to the MI Nurses Association Tuesday. Ascension Borgess job fair: Ascension Borgess to...
Mendon infant killed in drunk driving crash
MENDON, Mich. — A suspected drunk driver fled the scene after he caused a fatal crash that killed a 6-month-old Mendon boy last week, according to investigators. Jimenez Lopez, 24, was charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident-causing death, operating under the influence causing death and driving with a suspended license, in the Nov. 1 fatal crash that killed Alden Adams.
Discounted parking approved for redesigned movie theatre complex in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo City Commission announced last week, that plans are in motion for a movie theatre to return to downtown Kalamazoo. The new complex will take over the space formerly occupied by three other cinema operators; Rave, The Alamo Drafthouse and, most recenly, AMC which closed in November of 2020.
Kalamazoo deputies searching for man wanted for domestic assault, other charges
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A search is underway for a man wanted on multiple charges after he escaped a chase by Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies Monday night. The 22-year-old wanted man was found by deputies at 10 p.m. Monday at the Pavilion Estates Trailer Park in his black Dodge Durango, deputies said.
Hundreds of students gather to enhance mental health programming in schools
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over 200 middle and high school students have been gathering to enhance mental health programming in schools. The 6th annual be nice. Student Symposiums started Wednesday and is scheduled until Thursday. "We're blown away by the response to attend this year and we feel great...
Western Michigan welcomes Northern Illinois to town
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With another week of MACtion on tap, Western Michigan has another opportunity to move up the conference standings. The only problem is the team that stands in their way: Northern Illinois. Basketball: No. 22 Michigan dominates Purdue Fort Wayne 75-56 in opener. Usually a dominating presence...
Man faces open murder charge in Lee Township deadly shooting
LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 38-year-old man appeared in court Monday, on several charges relating to a deadly shooting in Lee Township. James Edward Rawson Jr. was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder, and two counts of possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, according Allegan County Sheriff's Office.
