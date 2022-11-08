ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Financial tips released to help prevent damage caused by winter weather

LANSING, Mich. — With winter right around the corner, it might be a good idea to take a look at your insurance documents in case of any winter damage. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services provided tips Monday to ensure residents are protected if severe winter weather hits West Michigan in the coming months.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Wahmhoff Farms

GOBLES, Mich. — Tidings of Christmas were popping up in Gobles, Michigan on Wednesday. Like a bunch of busy elves at the North Pole, crews bailed and loaded thousands of Christmas trees into trucks at Wahmhoff Farms Nursery. “We start cutting our wholesale trees towards the end of October,"...
GOBLES, MI
WWMT

Two people in critical condition after Allendale Township car crash

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Tuesday afternoon car crash in Allendale Township sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 92nd Avenue when a 17-year-old driver stopped at the stop sign, and proceeded to pull out onto Lake Michigan Drive in front of a westbound car, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
ZEELAND, MI
WWMT

West Michigan Harvest Cluster Dog Show to take place in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The annual West Michigan Harvest Cluster Dog Show is scheduled to begin Thursday at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. More than 140 recognized breeds and over 5,000 purebred dogs are to compete in the five day event. Obedience trials, rally trials, and a free dog handling...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Salvation Army in Kalamazoo is in need of kids' winter coats

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo kickstarted the 22nd annual "Share the Warmth" coat drive in September, but fell a bit short. The coat drive lasted the entire month of October, gathering new and gently used coats and other weather items collected to help the community stay warm during winter.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Shooting on Westnedge Avenue sends one to the hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday. Kent County: Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital. Officers heard several shots coming from North Westnedge Avenue, near West North Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Grand Rapids to improve historic building at Veterans Memorial Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids has plans to build better things for veterans. In a ceremony Wednesday, city officials announced the renovation an historic building at Veterans Memorial Park. The redesigned facility will include a coffee shop, outdoor dining, retail space and a revolving art...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 27-year-old man was reported stable condition Wednesday after a shooting sent him to the hospital. Multiple shots were fired inside a home along Kran Avenue, near Minosa Drive, around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Cold case: MSP reopening missing...
GAINES TOWNSHIP, MI
WWMT

Ascension Borgess nurses, community members to rally outside hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 100 unionized nurses and community members are expected to rally outside Kalamazoo's Ascension Burgess hospital Saturday. The rally is the result of the expiration of nurses' contracts Friday at midnight, according to the MI Nurses Association Tuesday. Ascension Borgess job fair: Ascension Borgess to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Mendon infant killed in drunk driving crash

MENDON, Mich. — A suspected drunk driver fled the scene after he caused a fatal crash that killed a 6-month-old Mendon boy last week, according to investigators. Jimenez Lopez, 24, was charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident-causing death, operating under the influence causing death and driving with a suspended license, in the Nov. 1 fatal crash that killed Alden Adams.
MENDON, MI
WWMT

Western Michigan welcomes Northern Illinois to town

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With another week of MACtion on tap, Western Michigan has another opportunity to move up the conference standings. The only problem is the team that stands in their way: Northern Illinois. Basketball: No. 22 Michigan dominates Purdue Fort Wayne 75-56 in opener. Usually a dominating presence...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Man faces open murder charge in Lee Township deadly shooting

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 38-year-old man appeared in court Monday, on several charges relating to a deadly shooting in Lee Township. James Edward Rawson Jr. was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder, and two counts of possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, according Allegan County Sheriff's Office.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

