Mark Sears has been a standout basketball player in the state of Alabama in the past. Sears played at Muscle Shoals before leaving after his junior season. He went on to be a star for Ohio in the Mid-American Conference before returning back to the state over the summer when he announced he would be transferring and joining Nate Oats' squad in Tuscaloosa.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO