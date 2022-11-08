ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One of the decade’s most underrated comedies laughs at financial catastrophe to endure as a cult classic

The Lonely Island have developed a rather unwanted habit on the big screen for crafting widely-adored movies that end up tanking at the box office. The Watch is the odd one out because it was terrible on almost every level, but the comedy trio’s feature-length collaborations on Hot Rod, MacGruber, and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping all bombed horrendously in theaters.
A Netflix thriller shot past ‘Rings of Power’, ‘House of the Dragon’ to nab top spot on streaming rankings

Netflix is back in the absolute number one across streaming, putting the sword to two major fantasy franchises by channeling their true crime strengths with The Watcher. The Watcher has toppled both Amazon Prime’s The Rings of Power and HBO Max’s House of the Dragon, proving the original is sometimes the best when it comes to streaming. According to the latest Nielsen ratings, The Watcher saw a ridiculous 2.3 billion minutes viewed in the last week, firing it well and truly ahead of all its competition.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ confirms the MCU has a Rihanna of its own with a sneaky Easter egg

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. When MCU fans sit down to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, they will be expecting plenty of references eluding to past films, future projects, comic books, etc and the film certainly doesn’t disappoint. But what they won’t see coming is a fun Easter egg, confirming that Rihanna, the Grammy-winning legend, also exists in the MCU.
Alibaba Saluja of ‘Magi’: His strength, age, and love interest, explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, Magi: The Kingdom of Magic, and the Magi manga series. Have you ever read a book or watched a movie in which a main character has no discernible flaws? Despite many of us wanting to be this idealized version of a human who looks and acts perfect and never makes any mistakes, we’re also bored to death by them. Although we enjoy stories about fictional heroes who win at life, we also appreciate the occasional setback that comes their way, because it makes them more relatable to our own experiences. In the end, no one is more lovable than a character you don’t always have to take too seriously, like anime Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic and sequel Magi: The Kingdom of Magic‘s deuteragonist Alibaba Saluja.
The most powerful weapons in Marvel comics, ranked

Marvel Comics have been around for more than 80 years now, leaving the publisher with plenty of time to imagine up some uniquely impressive weapons. A few of these have gained a larger audience in recent years thanks to their inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but a huge number of impressive Marvel weapons have yet to see their silver screen debut. The MCU could be holding off for a later inclusion, or avoiding these weapons—and their devastating consequences—entirely.
Bryce Dallas Howard looks set to reboot one of Disney’s oldest sci-fi franchises

Bryce Dallas Howard is no stranger to helping relaunch classic franchises, from playing Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World films to starring in Disney’s underrated Pete’s Dragon remake released in 2016. Now it’s looking like Howard, who has likewise directed various Star Wars TV episodes and lent her voice to a fan-favorite character in Tales of the Jedi, is about to team up with the Mouse House once again. This time to star in a reboot of one of the studio’s oldest sci-fi IPs.
When does ‘Manifest’ season 4, part 2 drop on Netflix?

Manifest season four, part one landed on Netflix Nov. 4 and answered a lot of questions while posing some new ones. The series originally aired on NBC for three seasons. Then was canceled until Netflix swooped in and saved it. Season four, part one ended on a dramatic cliffhanger that will have fans salivating for more. The official date for part two hasn’t been announced yet, but following the clues they’ve left behind could point to when we could be expecting it.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’

Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
The 10 best Letitia Wright movies and TV shows, ranked

Letitia Wright burst onto the scene in Hollywood as Shuri in Marvel’s Black Panther. However, long before building gadgets and saving Wakanda, Wright made a name for herself in her home of Britain, starring in many emotional dramas and comedies, and becoming one of the rising talents in the 2010s.
An unflinching cult horror that inspired a pointless remake earns a new wave of appreciation

There’s something intriguing about a horror movie that steers away from the norm of terrifying moviegoers and instead opts to convey a deeper meaning. Some of these genre features fail to hit the nail on the head, but others deserve to be recognized for their originality — which is precisely the case for 2008’s Martyrs.
A ‘Solo’ hero is back in the ‘Star Wars’ spotlight and facing down the Emperor himself

Solo: A Star Wars Story turned out to be a narrative dead end. After a chaotic production, the film was released in 2018 to a disinterested public and ended up as a shock box office disappointment. Disney and Lucasfilm promptly ditched their plans for a new Star Wars movie each year and refocused on Disney Plus shows, while the dangling plot threads from the movie were all but abandoned.

