ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powder Springs, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Fugitive squad tracks down man who threatened, kidnapped woman in front of her kids

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police have released details in a domestic disturbance that led to an arrest on Saturday. The police and sheriff's department said they worked together to track down Joseph Lee after an investigation revealed he held a woman at gunpoint, threatening to kill her in front of her children before attempting to kidnap her and steal her vehicle when she escaped.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 children die in Pike County fire, officials say

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. - The Pike County Sheriff's Office said two children died in an overnight house fire. Details are limited, but officials said the fire happened Friday night. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," a Facebook post from the sheriff's office said. FOX...
PIKE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police find teen dead, man injured at DeKalb County gas station after fleeing shooting scene

DEKALB COUNTTY, Ga. - A 17-year-old girl is dead and a 24-year-old man is critical after a shooting at a neighborhood off Glenwood Road in DeKalb County on Thursday evening. DeKalb County police say officers arrived just before 11:10 p.m. at the Valero located in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road near Interstate 285. They found the two victims in a car both suffering from gunshot wounds.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County home fully-engulfed, gutted by blaze

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire destroyed a home in DeKalb County overnight, according to officials. DeKalb County fire investigators said no one was inside the home on Preakness Drive when the flames broke out. The home was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived. No word on...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Teen rushed to the hospital after shooting at Clarkston apartment

CLARKSTON, Ga. - A teenager was rushed to the hospital early Friday evening after being shot at a Clarkston-area apartment complex. Officers were called out around 5:30 p.m. to the Peachtree Creek on Ponce apartments located in the 4600 block of East Ponce De Leon Avenue near Idlewood Road. Residents called 911 after hearing gunfire.
CLARKSTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Drugs seized at Morrow Planet Fitness, police say

MORROW, Ga. - They might look like harmless Flinstone vitamins for children, but Morrow police said what you're actually looking at is ecstasy/MDMA. Officers said they stopped a suspicious vehicle in a Planet Fitness parking lot where they seized the colorful tablets along with marijuana. The suspect was arrested and...
MORROW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Newnan Police Department fires officer suspected of DUI following crash

NEWNAN, Ga. - The Newnan Police Department said it terminated an officer who suspected of driving under the influence and crashing their police car on Friday afternoon. Georgia State Patrol arrested Officer Richard Gosch, who allegedly crashed his police department vehicle at around 5:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 54. The...
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot several times in drive-by Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Police say a man is recovering after a drive-by Atlanta shooting late Thursday evening. Officers were called out to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Plaza Ln. SW just after 10:10 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Investigators...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man dies after Atlanta shooting at Buckhead apartment, police say

ATLANTA - A man was shot at a Buckhead apartment complex Thursday afternoon. Officers around 4:40 p.m. rushed the AMLI Lenox on the corner of Lakeside Drive NE and Wright Avenue NE after a report of a shooting. Atlanta police say officers found a man shot at the scene. They...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy