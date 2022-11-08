Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for Sandy Springs burglar
A metro Atlanta police department wants to find the person responsible for a break-in at a Sandy Springs home. The crook took thousands of dollars of jewelry and handbags.
fox5atlanta.com
Fugitive squad tracks down man who threatened, kidnapped woman in front of her kids
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police have released details in a domestic disturbance that led to an arrest on Saturday. The police and sheriff's department said they worked together to track down Joseph Lee after an investigation revealed he held a woman at gunpoint, threatening to kill her in front of her children before attempting to kidnap her and steal her vehicle when she escaped.
fox5atlanta.com
2 children die in Pike County fire, officials say
PIKE COUNTY, Ga. - The Pike County Sheriff's Office said two children died in an overnight house fire. Details are limited, but officials said the fire happened Friday night. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," a Facebook post from the sheriff's office said. FOX...
fox5atlanta.com
Police find teen dead, man injured at DeKalb County gas station after fleeing shooting scene
DEKALB COUNTTY, Ga. - A 17-year-old girl is dead and a 24-year-old man is critical after a shooting at a neighborhood off Glenwood Road in DeKalb County on Thursday evening. DeKalb County police say officers arrived just before 11:10 p.m. at the Valero located in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road near Interstate 285. They found the two victims in a car both suffering from gunshot wounds.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County home fully-engulfed, gutted by blaze
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire destroyed a home in DeKalb County overnight, according to officials. DeKalb County fire investigators said no one was inside the home on Preakness Drive when the flames broke out. The home was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived. No word on...
fox5atlanta.com
Teen rushed to the hospital after shooting at Clarkston apartment
CLARKSTON, Ga. - A teenager was rushed to the hospital early Friday evening after being shot at a Clarkston-area apartment complex. Officers were called out around 5:30 p.m. to the Peachtree Creek on Ponce apartments located in the 4600 block of East Ponce De Leon Avenue near Idlewood Road. Residents called 911 after hearing gunfire.
fox5atlanta.com
More than 100 dogs rescued, man arrested in Paulding County dog-fighting ring bust
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - More than 100 dogs were rescued and a Paulding County man was arrested after busting a massive dog fighting operation this week. Lemark Burrell, 55, was charged with cruelty to animals and dog fighting. Tuesday, using multiple search warrants, multiple agencies raided a home located at...
fox5atlanta.com
Drugs seized at Morrow Planet Fitness, police say
MORROW, Ga. - They might look like harmless Flinstone vitamins for children, but Morrow police said what you're actually looking at is ecstasy/MDMA. Officers said they stopped a suspicious vehicle in a Planet Fitness parking lot where they seized the colorful tablets along with marijuana. The suspect was arrested and...
fox5atlanta.com
Firefighters rescue family trapped on balcony of burning Gwinnett County apartment building
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Three people are safe after they were rescued from the third floor of their burning apartment building in Gwinnett County. Authorities tell FOX 5 that at around 12:30 a.m., crews responded to multiple reports of an apartment fire at the Montrose Berkeley Lake Apartments on the 2300 block of Northwoods Lake Court.
fox5atlanta.com
Airport police apprehend suspect with box cutter at Hartsfield Jackson
Exclusive video obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta's Tyler Fingert shows the suspect being taken into custody at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after being caught with a box cutter on a Frontier flight. (Credit: Moore/Wright Patterson AFB)
fox5atlanta.com
Newnan Police Department fires officer suspected of DUI following crash
NEWNAN, Ga. - The Newnan Police Department said it terminated an officer who suspected of driving under the influence and crashing their police car on Friday afternoon. Georgia State Patrol arrested Officer Richard Gosch, who allegedly crashed his police department vehicle at around 5:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 54. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Detention officers rush to save life of Coweta County inmate having heart attack
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The sheriff of Coweta County credits his jail staff with saving the life of an inmate that was having a heart attack. This is the second time since September the staff at the Coweta County Jail has had to rush in to save an inmate's life.
fox5atlanta.com
Fatal shooting reported near an Atlanta Chick Fil A
Police say the shooting happened in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. It's the second shooting near that Chick Fil A in recent weeks.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for man suspected of brandishing pistol during smoke shop robbery
EAST POINT, Ga. - Police in East Point are searching for a man suspected of a robbery who was seen on security video. Police shared images of a man, who investigators think came into a smoke shop, brandished a black handgun in his waistband and took cash and products from the store.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot several times in drive-by Atlanta shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Police say a man is recovering after a drive-by Atlanta shooting late Thursday evening. Officers were called out to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Plaza Ln. SW just after 10:10 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Investigators...
fox5atlanta.com
Man dies after Atlanta shooting at Buckhead apartment, police say
ATLANTA - A man was shot at a Buckhead apartment complex Thursday afternoon. Officers around 4:40 p.m. rushed the AMLI Lenox on the corner of Lakeside Drive NE and Wright Avenue NE after a report of a shooting. Atlanta police say officers found a man shot at the scene. They...
DeKalb Police ask public for help finding missing 10-year-old last seen getting off bus
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy. Authorities said Elijah was last seen Wednesday near Arbor Hill Road in DeKalb County after getting off the bus and he did not return home. Police did not list Elijah's last name.
fox5atlanta.com
Mother of woman killed in hit-and-run criticizes Atlanta City Council
A 33-year-old woman was struck and killed on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. It's a busy stretch of road that has seen several pedestrian deaths in the past 10 years.
11-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting in DeKalb neighborhood
An 11-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital Wednesday after he was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Redan area of DeKalb County.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County family dealing with unwanted rat infestation
The Gwinnett County family keeps their apartment clean and tidy, but you can hear the rodent activity in the walls and see the damage. They say all attempts to move to a renovated apartment have failed.
Comments / 0