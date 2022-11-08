Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Fires Back at Jake Paul: I'm Nearly 50 - Of Course He Wants To FIght Me!
Former five division champion Floyd Mayweather has fired back at the recent challenge from Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. Mayweather retired from the sport in 2017, when he stopped UFC superstar Conor McGregor in ten rounds. Mayweather walked away with a perfect record of 50-0. Since retiring, Mayweather has...
Boxing Scene
Mayweather-Deji DAZN Pay-Per-View Weigh-In Results; Controversy Over Fury-Bamba Weight Discrepancy
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to continue with his active exhibition tour. The status of the show’s co-feature is not quite as clear, however. More than five years after his final sanctioned bout, Mayweather showed off a still-chiseled physique as he weighed 154.3 pounds for his third exhibition fight of 2022. The Hall of Fame former five division champion faces Deji, a social media influencer who weighed 175 ¼ pounds for their scheduled eight-round bout atop a DAZN Pay-Per-View event Sunday from Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Boxing Scene
Crawford Fires Back At Critics: “I Haven't Seen Anybody Jumping To Fight Terence Crawford”
When is it enough? An open-ended question Terence Crawford often finds himself asking the boxing community. Throughout the entirety of the newly turned 35-year-old’s career, he’s made it look incredibly easy in the squared circle. But despite nabbing world titles in three separate weight divisions, including an undisputed run at 140 pounds, the current welterweight WBO belt holder repeatedly finds himself under immense scrutiny.
Boxing Scene
Arum: We'll Pay Great Purse For Any Prominent Middleweight To Fight Janibek Alimkhanuly
Bob Arum applauded Denzel Bentley for the British middleweight’s willingness to accept an assignment most contemporaries don’t seem to want. For Janibek Alimkhanuly to become the type of attraction Arum envisions, however, the 90-year-old promoter realizes that the hard-hitting WBO 160-pound champion must prove himself against the top opponents within his division. If it costs Arum’s Top Rank Inc. a sizable sum from his company’s 2023 ESPN budget to lure another middleweight champion into the ring with Kazakhstan’s Alimkhanuly, so be it.
Boxing Scene
Crawford Stays Mum on Identity of Hedge Fund Backer Who Offered $50 Million For Spence Fight
Terence Crawford apparently has little desire to reveal the mysterious backer who wanted to pay him and Errol Spence Jr. a boatload of cash. Crawford, the WBO welterweight beltholder, recently said during an Instagram Live session that an investor had approached him about offering him and Spence, the WBC, IBF, and WBA titlist, $25 million apiece to stage their undisputed 147-pound championship bout. Crawford said Spence and his advisor, Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon’s reluctance to countenance that offer was a major reason why they could not come to an agreement.
Boxing Scene
Bentley: Loss Like TKO To Felix Cash Can Make Or Break You; I Came Back 10 Times Stronger
Denzel Bentley still believes he is a better fighter than Felix Cash. The British middleweight made some changes, though, after suffering a third-round, technical-knockout defeat to Cash that initially bounced Bentley out of position for a 160-pound title shot. Eighteen months and three wins later, it is Bentley, not Cash, who will challenge unbeaten WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul Mocks Tommy Fury From Ringside During Dull Exhibition With Rolly Lambert
Nothing Jake Paul witnessed from ringside Sunday night made him believe Tommy Fury has any chance to beat him. Paul provided scathing commentary throughout Fury’s nondescript six-round exhibition against late replacement Rolly Lambert on the Floyd Mayweather-Deji pay-per-view undercard at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Fury mostly jabbed and moved away from Lambert throughout a largely boring bout for which a winner wasn’t declared.
Boxing Scene
Sunny Edwards Will Do Everything Possible To Make Bam Rodriguez Fight
If Sunny Edwards could write his dream calendar for 2023, it would feature a fight with Jesse “Bam Rodriguez, a unification and then kick-off 2024 with a fight in Japan. Edwards defends his IBF flyweight against Felix Alvarado in Sheffield on Friday night, but already has his eyes on other things. Indeed, he is still smarting that a unification with Julio Cesar Martinez fell through, something he puts down to the Mexican’s financial demands.
Boxing Scene
Cuban Prospect Herrera Drops Manzanilla 4 Times, Stops Him After 5th On Mayweather-Deji Card
Jadier Herrera demonstrated the skills and power Sunday night that have made him an intriguing prospect. The 20-year-old Cuban southpaw dropped Venezuelan veteran Franklin Manzanilla four times on his way to a technical-knockout win on the Floyd Mayweather-Deji pay-per-view undercard at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Herrera (9-0, 7 KOs) dropped Manzanilla once apiece in the first and second rounds and then twice during the fifth round before their scheduled 10-round junior lightweight fight was stopped.
Boxing Scene
BOXXER's Shalom To Explore Katie Taylor vs. Natasha Jonas Rematch
On Saturday night, Natasha Jonas claimed her third world championship in the super welterweight division to stake her claim to being the best woman in the world at 154lbs, and one of the pound-for-pound women on the planet, in her victory over Marie Dicaire at an electric AO Arena, Manchester.
Boxing Scene
Bentley: Janibek Still Hasn’t Proven Himself At Highest Level; Didn't Beat Champion For Belt
Denzel Bentley definitely considers Janibek Alimkhanuly the toughest opponent of his career. The British middleweight contender respects what the WBO 160-pound champion accomplished as an amateur and how he has progressed thus far as a professional prizefighter. The London native just doesn’t think Kazakhstan’s Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs) has proven himself as an elite-level boxer.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Confident Eubank-Benn Will Happen Eventually, Thinks Benn Will Return As Soon As Next Summer
Eddie Hearn evidently believes the scuttled, star-crossed fight between his embattled charge Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. is still salvageable. Benn and Eubank were slated to face each other last month in an intriguing 157-pound catchweight bout that had drawn large interest from the British sporting public because their fathers produced the country’s most fearsome boxing rivalry in the 1990s.
Boxing Scene
Noel Gevor Mikaelyan Inks Promotional Pact With Don King
Promoter Don King signed WBC silver cruiserweight champion Noel Gevor Mikaelyan to a promotional contract. “The fantastic WBC silver cruiserweight champion, Noel, believes that there is no one out there he can’t beat," said King, who also promotes the current WBC cruiserweight world champion Ilunga Makabu. “Both of these...
Boxing Scene
William Scull Takes Stay-Busy Fight, Added To AGON Card in Berlin
Cuban super middleweight William Scull (19-0) has been added to the AGON Sports show on Saturday (Nov 12) in Berlin. Scull is the IBF mandatory challenger, a position he reached after beating Evgeny Shvedenko in July. He is promoted by AGON. However, when IBF champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is ready...
Boxing Scene
Mikey Garcia Predicts That Terence Crawford Will Beat Errol Spence
The much-anticipated bout between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. officially fell through the cracks on Oct. 20 after monthslong negotiations when Crawford announced he’d instead be fighting David Avanesyan on Dec. 10. Recently retired four-division champion Mikey Garcia is far too familiar with both fighters. Garcia lost a...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Sr: Canelo Will Not Fight David, He Will Vacate WBC Title
Jose Benavidez Sr., father and trainer of two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez, does not believe that Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will ever fight his son. The WBC recently ordered a final eliminator between Benavidez and Caleb Plant - with the winner securing a mandatory crack at Canelo, who holds the undisputed crown at 168.
Jets' Garrett Wilson takes in UFC 281, talks defying expectations through first nine games
Garrett Wilson appeared at UFC 281 and talked to Fox News Digital about his partnership with On Location, getting into MMA and the New York Jets' surprising 2022 season.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Natasha Jonas Boxes Past Marie-Eve Dicaire To Unify WBO, IBF, WBC Titles
Manchester Arena, Manchester - In a high-stakes unification for the WBC, IBF, WBO junior middleweight titles, Natasha Jonas (13-2-1, 8 KOs) fought her way to a ten round unanimous decision over a determined Marie-Eve Dicaire (18-2, 1 KO). (photos by Lawrence Lustig) The scores were 100-90, 98-92 and 97-93. The...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua Says Deontay Wilder Fight 'Definitely Will Happen'
A tantalizing tilt between former heavyweight world titlists is increasingly gaining momentum. In September, Deontay Wilder’s manager Shelly Finkel stated that the knockout artist he represents was open to a fight with Anthony Joshua. Now, Joshua sounds like it’s all but a foregone conclusion for a potential bout to...
Boxing Scene
Shields: Jonas Was Just Riding Marshall's Coattails So Hard, I Really Wanna Beat Her Up
Claressa Shields intends to drop down to the junior middleweight limit again now that she has been crowned women’s boxing’s undisputed middleweight champion for the second time. The undefeated three-division champion would welcome fights with either British titleholder in the 154-pound division, yet Shields admitted she would rather...
Comments / 0