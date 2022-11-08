ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

NH’s 1st Congressional race - a possible bellwether for the country

By John Monahan, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
MANCHESTER, N.H - Voters in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional district have a choice on who to send to congress – Democrat incumbent Chris Pappas who spoke to Boston 25 Monday afternoon.

“The only way to do is the New Hampshire way, working together,” said Pappas at a sign holding event.

The other choice is his young Republican contender 25 year old Karoline Leavitt.

“We are confident we are going to pull off a big victory tomorrow. We’ve been working so hard,” said Leavitt on Monday night while out stumping.

Leavitt has taken Pappas’ eight point lead in September and narrowed it down to one point. She feels her message is resonating.

“By lowering their taxes putting more money in their pocket book every week, shutting down our border to ensure fentanyl is not plaguing our communities and unleashing our domestic energy production again to bring down gas prices for all,” said Leavitt.

Pappas feels Leavitt’s message is too extreme and that his message is one voters will choose.

“We’ve been investing in infrastructure, supporting our workforce, working to make sure affordable housing is available to folks and taking on big pharma to lower the cost of prescription drugs,” said Pappas.

Both candidates say they’ll be out throughout election day to make sure they reach every voter possible.

“I was not the first choice for the republicans or the democrats to win the nomination but we did because we are standing up for Granite staters,” said Leavitt.

Pappas says it’s now up to the voters. “I feel like we’ve done everything we need to do and now it’s in the voter’s hands,” he said.

And New Hampshire could be a bellwether for the country in this race as well. Republicans need to gain only five additional seats to regain control of the House.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

