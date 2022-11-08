ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

New-look Fighting Illini roll past Eastern Illinois in season opener

By Scott Leber
 5 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The new-look Fighting Illini basketball team posted a familair result Monday night in its season opener in Champaign. It got a win 87-55 over Eastern Illinois.

The Illini lost their top five scorers from last season including standout center Kofi Cockburn. They have eight newcomers this year including three transfer players and a top ten recruiting class.

The Illini jumped out to a 15 point halftime lead and were never threatened.

Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. dazzled the crowd at times with his 24 point, eight rebound performance. Returning junior Coleman Hawkins was strong out of the gate with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Baylor transfer Dain Dainja scored 17 points. Freshman guard Sencire Harris added nine points.

Much heralded true freshman Skyy Clark scored only three points in 23 minutes of action. He also had five rebounds and five turnovers.

