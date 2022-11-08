ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Someone in California won the $2 billion Powerball jackpot

By Laurel Wamsley
One very lucky person won Monday's record-setting Powerball jackpot — worth $2.04 billion.

The winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif., according to the California Lottery. The official Powerball website said that ticket was the sole winner of the top prize.

The drawing for Monday night's record Powerball jackpot was delayed several hours because one of the participating lotteries needed extra time to complete security protocols.

The drawing eventually took place on Tuesday morning at 8:57 a.m. ET in Tallahassee, Fla., according to the Vermont Lottery. Monday's jackpot had been expected to be $1.9 billion, but surpassed $2 billion by the time of the drawing.

These were the winning numbers: 10-33-41-47-56-Power 10.

This Powerball jackpot started at $20 million on Aug. 6 and grew over three winless months. Lottery officials put the odds of drawing the winning number at 1 in 292.2 million.

If the winner selects a lump sum cash payout, the value is $997.6 million. To take home the $2 billion sum, the winner would need to select annuity payouts over 29 years, according to Reuters.

To win the jackpot, a player must match all five white balls, in any order — plus the final red Powerball number. Smaller prizes can be won by matching fewer numbers, North Carolina's lottery explains. Tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Now that there has finally been a winner, the top prize for Wednesday's drawing will be back down to just $20 million.

Comments / 22

Bruno Primas
5d ago

Huh. I wasn't aware that the people in charge of PowerBall are the same people who are in charge of counting ballots during elections!

Reply(1)
19
Dale Rourk
5d ago

it's hard to believe that millions of people played and only 1 person won. I always had a feeling that the numbers are computer generated

Reply
6
 

