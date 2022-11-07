Aztecs too deep, too strong, too much for Cal State Fullerton

San Diego State's Nathan Mensah slams the ball against Cal State Fullerton in Monday night's season opener at Viejas Arena. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego State unveiled its 2022-23 men’s basketball team on Monday night, with new personnel, new uniforms, new scoreboard, new offensive attitude, new expectations.

It looked an awful lot like the 2021-22 team.

For a half.

Then the 19 th -ranked Aztecs offered a tantalizing peek into the glistening possibility of what could be, of what all the preseason hype was about: an offensive juggernaut (yes, at SDSU) paired with the suffocating defense that has defined the program for the past decade. The result was an 80-57 win at a near-full Viejas Arena against a Cal State Fullerton team that went into the halftime locker room probably wondering what all the commotion was about.

They know now. Took about seven minutes in the second half.

“What changed is San Diego State hit us,” Fullerton coach Dedrique Taylor said. “They turned us over four times in a row in the first six or seven or eight possessions of the second half. I thought that was the difference. … If you want to play faster with them, they can turn you over, and I thought they did a heck of a job of doing that.

“All of the sudden, the No. 19 team in the country shows you why they’re No. 19 in the country.”

After a disjointed, out-of-sync first half in which a visibly frustrated Matt Bradley, he of a 16.9-point average last season, hadn’t made a shot, Aztecs coach Brian Dutcher called an isolation play for him in the right corner. He drove, spun and laid it in through traffic.

That got him untracked, and the rest of the team, too.

“I thought we got more comfortable,” said junior guard Lamont Butler, who had 11 points, six assists and four of SDSU’s 12 steals. “We started running a little more, got a couple stops and some turnovers. It opened up everything else.”

The Titans were within five points moments into the second half. Blink. They were down 28.

Butler hit a jumper. Seattle transfer Darrion Trammell hit a 3. Bradley fired a no-look pass to Keshad Johnson for a dunk. Bradley got a fast-break dunk of his own after a Butler steal and diving save.

Butler, 3.

Trammell, 3.

Trammell, another 3.

Oakland transfer Micah Parrish, 3.

TCU transfer Jaedon LeDee, 3-point play.

Butler, fast-break layup after yet another Titans turnover.

Eight minutes, 29 points.

SDSU had managed just 32 in the entire first half (and that was only after a twisting layup by Trammell at the buzzer), shot 42.3 percent and made only a pair of 3s. There were passes chucked out of bounds (a couple times), missed free throws, missed chippies, missed everything by Bradley.

But the defense, as it has so many times before, came to the rescue. It forced 18 turnovers and held the Titans without a 3-pointer for 30 minutes (they finished 4 of 22). Only six of their 20 baskets were assisted, meaning they were forced to make circus shots off one-on-one moves.

Another thing: Hanging in a marathon for 13 miles is different than still being with the lead pack at 25 miles, which the Titans weren’t. SDSU’s vaunted depth – Dutcher went 10 deep, including true freshman Elijah Saunders – ultimately ground them down, wave after wave of substitutions, and the exhausted Titans were hopeless to stop the offensive tsunami.

“I looked like I knew what I was talking about at halftime,” Dutcher said. “I told them, ‘Just keep guarding hard, use our depth, we’ll wear them down and we’ll start scoring on some of those fast breaks we couldn’t score on in the first half.’

“That’s how we opened the game up. Our depth won out in the end. That might be a formula for the whole season. We’re deep, we’re talented and we’re going to play a lot of people.”

Four Aztecs scored in double figures: Trammell with 18 (4 of 5 behind the arc), LeDee and Butler with 11, and Nathan Mensah with 10. Bradley finished with eight. Johnson had four points in 17 minutes after taking a hard spill on his shoulder just 42 seconds into the game.

Most of the numbers came in the second half, when the Aztecs shot 65.4 percent and were 6 of 10 from deep. That lifted them to 53.8 percent overall, making it 91 straight wins at home when shooting 50 percent or better. The 80 points matches their season high from last season. And it was the 32 nd straight win against the Big West.

“San Diego State can play different,” Fullerton’s Taylor said. “They can play through Matt Bradley, but Trammell is a monster. LeDee is a monster. And that’s not to mention those other guys, like Mensah and those others guys they can play.”

Also notable: Freshman Miles Byrd played the final three minutes, meaning both freshmen have opted against redshirting this season. The only way any of the 12 scholarship players could get back an additional year of eligibility now is if they suffer a season-ending injury in the next few weeks.

It only gets harder from here. BYU comes to Viejas Arena on Friday night at 7:30 for what has become an annual meeting between, at least from SDSU’s perspective, bitter rivals. On Tuesday, the Aztecs are at a Stanford team picked to finish in the upper half of the Pac-12. Then it’s off to the Lahaina Civic Center for the Maui Invitational, with five of the eight entrants in the Associated Press top 25 (and a sixth receiving votes).

Taylor’s Titans won the Big West tournament last spring and drew Duke in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, a 78-61 loss. He was asked how the Aztecs compare.

“I think they’re right there with those guys,” Taylor said.

Notable

BYU needed a go-ahead 3 from Spencer Johnson with 11 seconds left to hold off visiting Idaho State 60-56 in its opener Monday. Idaho State went 7-23 last season and finished with a Kenpom ranking of 339 (out of 358 Division I programs) ... Here’s what happens when you’re No. 19 in the preseason poll: You get John Higgins and Mike Reed, two of the nation’s top officials, on your crew on a night when almost every other Div. I team is playing. Their last games were both in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament last March …

It was SDSU’s 16 th straight season opener against an unranked opponent … The Aztecs are 68-9 at Viejas Arena in the Dutcher era, which began its sixth season Monday … Vincent Lee (11 points) and Jalen Harris (10) were the only Fullerton players in double figures. The Titans shot 39.2 percent. One positive for them: a 31-30 advantage on the boards despite starting no one over 6-foot-8 and only one person over 6-5 … No one on SDSU played more than Trammell’s 24 minutes ... Butler was a plus/minus leader at plus-21 points with him on the floor. Trammell was plus-20, Johnson plus-19 and LeDee plus-18.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .