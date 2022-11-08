Read full article on original website
Knicks Look to Start New Win Streak Against Lowly Pistons
After a blowout loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Knicks return home with a chance to get back on track against the young Detroit Pistons. The New York Knicks (5-6) return home to Madison Square Garden to host the Detroit Pistons (3-9). This will be the second matchup between the two teams with the Knicks coming away with a 130-116 win on October 6th. Both teams are coming off losses in their last game, with the Knicks losing to the Brooklyn Nets, while the Pistons were stifled by the Boston Celtics.
RJ Barrett Shines in Knicks Win Over Pistons
RJ Barrett had his best game of the season leading the Knicks to a bounce-back victory over the Detroit Pistons. After a loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, the New York Knicks (6-6) returned home to play the Detroit Pistons (3-10) at Madison Square Garden as they debuted their “City Edition” jerseys and court, which were collaborated on by the Knicks, Nike, and Kith. With the new jerseys, the Knicks were able to take care of business and grasp the win in front of the home fans, with a final score of 121-112.
James Akinjo’s Early Success in Westchester
After two solid games with the Westchester Knicks, the well-traveled James Akinjo could be on the road to being a successful pro. While the NBA is abuzz with early season murmurs, it’s not the only place where basketball is getting started. International play is well on its way, college basketball returned and the G-League is underway. With basketball back in full swing across the globe, it is my job to keep you up on all things going on in regard to the development of the young Knickerbockers.
Knicks Battle Young Thunder in Matinee
The Knicks look to get back to being a winning team as they go up against red-hot Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the more-fun-than-expected Thunder. The New York Knicks (6-6) will be facing off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7) in a matinee showdown at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon. The Knicks are coming off a victory against the Detroit Pistons at the Garden which set them back on a path to equilibrium. The Thunder are also coming off a win, beating the Toronto Raptors at home with a huge performance from guard Eugene Omoruyi who scored 22 points in the game.
