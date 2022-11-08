Read full article on original website
Related
New mayor and city council members elected in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan elects Bobby Gutierrez as the new mayor along with five new city council members on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Gutierrez ran against Brent Hairston and Mike Southerland. He won 52% of the total vote, while Hairston received 31% and Southerland received 16.7%.
$100 million Proposition A passes in Brazos County
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Voters in Brazos County passed Proposition A, but denied Proposition B on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Proposition A is a transportation bond that will work to improve and maintain some of the county's busiest roads. The $100 million would help fund projects on the following roads:
Enjoy this free roller skating event in downtown Bryan on Thursday, Nov. 10
BRYAN, Texas — A free roller skating event will be held in downtown Bryan on Thursday, Nov. 10. The event is free to attend for the public, and will feature music from Downtown Event Services. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on 26th street...
Rockdale ISD Veterans Day program cancelled
ROCKDALE, Texas — Rockdale ISD announced Monday, Nov. 8 that their district-wide Veterans day program that was schedule to take place on Friday, Nov. 11 will be cancelled. The cancellation is due to a high number of illnesses including strep and flu reportedly circulating amongst Rockdale students. Instead of...
The City of College Station is looking to grow local recreation areas though three propositions on the November ballot
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Major improvements are swinging into the College Station area as voters will decide whether or not to pass $56.3 million dollars worth of capital projects meant to fund local parks and recreational facilities. City officials are asking voters to consider propositions C,D, & E, which...
Aggieland Humane Society hosts Veterans day adoption special
BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society announced Thursday, Nov. 10 that they would be holding a Veterans day adoption special on Friday, Nov. 11. The adoption special is for veterans and their immediate families. Those who show proof of military service will have all their adoption fees waived.
Texas A&M University Police address safety concerns from the campus community
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The University Police Department released a statement on Tuesday, Nov. 8 regarding community concerns over the recent criminal activity in the area. After two sexual assaults occurred in Bryan over the weekend, University Police say they have received numerous calls from concerned parents. To help...
Texas A&M Student Radio hosts "Save The Music" benefit concert in Bryan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University's student radio organization, KANM, will host a benefit concert with local bands from the Bryan and College Station area. Each semester, KANM hosts Save The Music as a way for students to interact with community members and musicians that share similar tastes in music while also exposing them to different genres.
Brazos Valley companies highlighted in 2022 Aggie 100
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The McFerrin Center of Entrepreneurship includes 16 Brazos County companies in it's list of 100 fastest growing companies that are led by University graduates in 2022. To compile this list of companies the McFerrin Center uses the percentage of compound annual growth in sales and...
Beto O'Rourke makes third appearance at Texas A&M University ahead of election day
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Beto O'Rourke has returned to Texas A&M University to speak to students at the Memorial Student Center on campus just one day before the midterm elections. The candidate for Texas Governor discussed his plans to unify the political parties on issues such as public school...
Missing Child alert issued for 13-year-old Bryan female
BRYAN, Texas — The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley issued a missing child alert for 13-year-old Mariam Sofia Chavez on Friday, Nov. 11. She has reportedly been missing since October 9. Mariam was reportedly last seen in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road in Bryan. The organization has...
CSISD Education Foundation reaches $2 million in grants awarded to teachers since 1999
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station ISD Education Foundation is awarding a total of $300,000 to 64 teachers on Nov. 16 at it's annual Grant Patrol. This year's Grant Patrol will put the total amount of grants awarded since 1999 over $2 million. These grants go to funding...
Enjoy downtown Navasota with their upcoming Reds Wheats & Blues event on Saturday, Nov. 12
NAVASOTA, Texas — On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Reds, Wheats, & Blues event in downtown Navasota, giving those in attendance a chance to sip craft beers and wine while enjoying the sights, shops, and businesses in the downtown district.
Seven arrested in late night Northgate bar fight, according to College Station PD
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department revealed Tuesday, Nov. 8 that seven people were arrested on the weekend of November 5-6, with the charges against the individuals totaling 31 at the end of the encounter. According to police, a large fight broke out in the 100...
Volunteers at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum receive Daily Point of Light Award
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Global nonprofit organization, Points of Light, has named six College Station residents as Daily Point of Light Award recipients for their volunteer service at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum on Monday, Nov. 7. Points of Light goal is to help millions of...
Baylor Scott and White Health hold ribbon cutting for new sports medicine & rehabilitation clinic
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Baylor Scott & White Health celebrated the opening of its new sports therapy and rehabilitation clinic in College Station with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. "This is such an exciting day for us," Clinic Director Jennifer Jennings said. "It has been a long-awaited...
Brazos Buddies featured pets of the week: Balenciaga and Burberry
BRYAN, Texas — This week on Brazos Buddies, we have two featured pets that are up for adoption: Balenciaga and Burberry. The two arrived at the Aggieland Humane Society as a pair and enjoy being in each other's presence. Balenciaga and Burberry also love being active and running around outside as much as they enjoy showing affection for those that care for them in the form of hugs!
Prairie View A&M names Dr. Tomikia P. LeGrande as sole finalist to become next University President
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — The Texas A&M University System's Board of Regents names Dr. Tomikia P. LeGrande as the sole finalist to become the next Prairie View A&M University President on Thursday, Nov. 10. The Board of Regents needs 21 days following their decision before they can solidify the...
Baylor Scott & White Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation Clinic opens it's doors in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Baylor Scott & White hosts a ribbon cutting event for it's new sports therapy and rehabilitation clinic in south College Station on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The new clinic will offer physical therapy for sports-related and other general orthopedic injuries.
Brazos Valley Happenings | Nov. 4 to Nov. 6
TEXAS, USA — Here are some events taking place in the Brazos Valley in the first weekend of November. Head over to Blackwater Draw in Bryan to take part in the LBAA profit share and enjoy live music, food and beer, and a silent auction for a number of collectables, including a signed Cullen Gillespia framed photograph.
KAGS
Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT
Bryan and College Station local newshttps://www.kagstv.com/
Comments / 0