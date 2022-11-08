BRYAN, Texas — This week on Brazos Buddies, we have two featured pets that are up for adoption: Balenciaga and Burberry. The two arrived at the Aggieland Humane Society as a pair and enjoy being in each other's presence. Balenciaga and Burberry also love being active and running around outside as much as they enjoy showing affection for those that care for them in the form of hugs!

