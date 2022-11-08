ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KAGS

New mayor and city council members elected in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan elects Bobby Gutierrez as the new mayor along with five new city council members on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Gutierrez ran against Brent Hairston and Mike Southerland. He won 52% of the total vote, while Hairston received 31% and Southerland received 16.7%.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

$100 million Proposition A passes in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Voters in Brazos County passed Proposition A, but denied Proposition B on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Proposition A is a transportation bond that will work to improve and maintain some of the county's busiest roads. The $100 million would help fund projects on the following roads:
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Rockdale ISD Veterans Day program cancelled

ROCKDALE, Texas — Rockdale ISD announced Monday, Nov. 8 that their district-wide Veterans day program that was schedule to take place on Friday, Nov. 11 will be cancelled. The cancellation is due to a high number of illnesses including strep and flu reportedly circulating amongst Rockdale students. Instead of...
ROCKDALE, TX
KAGS

Aggieland Humane Society hosts Veterans day adoption special

BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society announced Thursday, Nov. 10 that they would be holding a Veterans day adoption special on Friday, Nov. 11. The adoption special is for veterans and their immediate families. Those who show proof of military service will have all their adoption fees waived.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Texas A&M Student Radio hosts "Save The Music" benefit concert in Bryan

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University's student radio organization, KANM, will host a benefit concert with local bands from the Bryan and College Station area. Each semester, KANM hosts Save The Music as a way for students to interact with community members and musicians that share similar tastes in music while also exposing them to different genres.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Brazos Valley companies highlighted in 2022 Aggie 100

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The McFerrin Center of Entrepreneurship includes 16 Brazos County companies in it's list of 100 fastest growing companies that are led by University graduates in 2022. To compile this list of companies the McFerrin Center uses the percentage of compound annual growth in sales and...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Missing Child alert issued for 13-year-old Bryan female

BRYAN, Texas — The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley issued a missing child alert for 13-year-old Mariam Sofia Chavez on Friday, Nov. 11. She has reportedly been missing since October 9. Mariam was reportedly last seen in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road in Bryan. The organization has...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Brazos Buddies featured pets of the week: Balenciaga and Burberry

BRYAN, Texas — This week on Brazos Buddies, we have two featured pets that are up for adoption: Balenciaga and Burberry. The two arrived at the Aggieland Humane Society as a pair and enjoy being in each other's presence. Balenciaga and Burberry also love being active and running around outside as much as they enjoy showing affection for those that care for them in the form of hugs!
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Brazos Valley Happenings | Nov. 4 to Nov. 6

TEXAS, USA — Here are some events taking place in the Brazos Valley in the first weekend of November. Head over to Blackwater Draw in Bryan to take part in the LBAA profit share and enjoy live music, food and beer, and a silent auction for a number of collectables, including a signed Cullen Gillespia framed photograph.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

Bryan and College Station local news

 https://www.kagstv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy