Resident engagement can be source of strength, weakness for a community
Volunteerism is ingrained in the culture of Penney Retirement Community. Last year, residents volunteered more than 150,000 hours in the Green Cove Spring, FL, continuing care retirement community. But the pandemic put the resident engagement model to the test. A history of volunteering. Speaking Wednesday during a LeadingAge membership call,...
Residents’ ‘extreme’ weight loss during pandemic leads to call for guidelines, standards
National standards and state guidelines are needed to monitor assisted living residents for significant weight loss, particularly during quarantine periods, according to the authors of a new review of resident charts. Gerontology care providers and researchers from the McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston reviewed the charts of 53 residents...
Long-term care system ‘collapsing’ due to staffing challenges, industry advocate testifies
“Our long-term care system is collapsing under the weight of high costs and low staff,” an aging services advocate recently told lawmakers in Kansas. “It is hurting the quality and availability of services in our communities, and we are struggling to find solutions,” LeadingAge Kansas Chief Advocacy Officer Rachel Monger testified earlier this month before the Robert G. Bethell Joint Committee on Home and Community Based Services and KanCare Oversight.
