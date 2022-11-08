Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Robert Rivas elected as next Speaker of California State Assembly
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Farm Bureau, the state’s largest agricultural nonprofit, representing over 29,000 members, including over 20,000 small family farms, congratulated Assemblymember Robert Rivas on his caucuses’ selection as the next Speaker of the California Assembly. "I am humbled by the unanimous support of my colleagues...
Bakersfield Now
New York comptroller, lawmakers call for changes in how state handles emergency powers
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — From March of 2020 to September of 2022, the governor of New York held emergency powers relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order allowed for governors Cuomo and Hochul, along with the state health department to rapidly respond to the changing CDC guidance. With some multi-million-dollar contracts handed out in that 2-year plus period, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says he’d like to see some changes.
