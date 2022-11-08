Read full article on original website
Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe Offers Traditional Food and Gift Baskets at Annual Fall Bazaar
The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe hosts its annual fall bazaar with traditional Armenian food and activities. The festival takes place Saturday, Nov. 12, from noon-6 p.m., at the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road, Haverhill. Armenian food and pastries include kebab, spinach pies and more....
Haverhill Kiwanis Returns This Weekend with 7th Annual Turkey Drop at Garrison Golf Center
The Seventh annual Haverhill Kiwanis Turkey Drop is here, just in time for Thanksgiving and to support local charities. Inspired in part by what would become a legendary 1978 Thanksgiving episode of the television show “WKRP in Cincinnati,” 100 rubber turkeys will fall from a helicopter Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1:30 p.m., over 400 sponsored squares at Murphy’s Garrison Golf, 654 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill.
Greater Haverhill’s Breakfast Exchange Club Offers Free Breakfast for Veterans at Raff’s Café
The Breakfast Exchange Club of Greater Haverhill is hosting a free breakfast for veterans at Raff’s Café this weekend in observance of Veterans Day. The breakfast is happening Friday, Nov. 11, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., at Raff’s Café, 620 Primrose St., Haverhill. Veterans should bring their...
Haverhill’s Museum of Printing Invites Community to Afternoon with Type Designer Matthew Carter
The Museum of Printing in Haverhill invites the community to enjoy an afternoon with famous type designer Matthew Carter. The presentation and reception happen Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m., at the Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Each attendee receives a free commemorative poster of Carter’s typefaces.
Haverhill’s Annual Veterans Day Parade Starts Friday at Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Haverhill’s annual Veterans Day Parade begins tomorrow morning, starting at the city’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Mill Brook Park and following the new route to downtown established last year. The parade, organized by a coalition that includes American Legion Wilbur M. Comeau Post 4, Haverhill’s Veterans’ Services Department,...
First Light Foundation Performs Educational Time Travel Experience at Haverhill Public Library Saturday
First Light Foundation Director Annawon Weeden visits Haverhill Public Library this weekend to perform an educational time travel experience called “First Light Flashback.”. It takes place Saturday, Nov. 12, from 2-3 p.m., at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill. Attendees can expect a theatrical role play performance focusing...
Temple Emanu-El Offers Online Presentation Sunday with Author Jennifer Anne Moses
Haverhill’s Temple Emanu-El presents an online presentation Sunday with author Jennifer Anne Moses about her short story collection “The Man Who Loved His Wife.”. The presentation takes place Sunday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m., online. Moses has written seven books of fiction and non-fiction as well as a...
Two Haverhill Schools Plan Early Thanksgiving Meals Next Week
Preparations are underway for Thanksgiving dinners for students and families of the John Greenleaf Whittier and Caleb Dustin Hunking Schools. It is the fourth such annual event for Whittier and the first for Hunking—both supported by Covanta Haverhill and other local sponsors. Whittier Principal Matt Condon and Special Education teacher Barbara Greenwood were recent guests on WHAV’s morning show. Condon, who joined the staff this year, said he’s excited about his first experience with the dinner.
Northern Essex Community College Presents ‘Proof’ by David Auburn This Weekend
Northern Essex Community College presents several performances of the play “Proof” by David Auburn this weekend. Performances begin Thursday, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m., and continue on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m., at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliot St., Haverhill.
American Legion Post 122 Observes Veteran’s Day with Parade and Ceremony in Methuen
American Legion Post 122 invites the public to honor America’s veterans with a Veteran’s Day parade and ceremony in Methuen. The parade takes place Friday, Nov. 11, beginning at 10 a.m., from the American Legion Post, 200 Broadway, Methuen. The route begins north on Broadway, turns left onto...
Stevens Library Presents ‘Lessons from Trailblazing New England Women’ Featuring Patricia Harris
Patricia Harris discusses “Lessons from Trailblazing New England Women” during an online presentation sponsored by Stevens Memorial Library of North Andover. The lecture takes place Thursday, Nov. 10, from 7-8 p.m., online. Harris’ presentation is based on her new book, “New England’s Notable Women: Stories and Sites of...
Timberlane Performing Arts Center Offers Free Concert Sunday in Support of Veterans
The Timberlane Performing Arts Center is offering a free concert Sunday to honor all veterans. The concert takes place Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m., at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 30 Greenough Road, Plaistow N.H. The Timberlane Community Concert Band is set to perform and Electrician’s Mate 2nd class,...
Ruth’s House Hosts Annual ‘Changing Seasons, Changing Lives’ Fundraiser Saturday
Ruth’s House is raising money for people across the Merrimack Valley with its annual gala and fundraiser, “Changing Seasons, Changing Lives.”. The event takes place Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7-10:30 p.m., at the Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill. Attendees may participate in a silent auction, play...
Former Haverhill City Councilor, Police Sgt. David Hall Dies at 85
Former Haverhill City Councilor and Police Sgt. David E. Hall died Thursday at age 85. For 38 years, Hall served on the Haverhill Police Department, retiring as a sergeant in 2002. He began as a reserve officer in 1964 and became a permanent officer in 1967. Following retirement, he was elected to the Haverhill City Council for eight years.
Temple Emanu-El Explores Yiddish Culture with Yiddish Theater Past and Present Tonight
Haverhill’s Temple Emanu-El is exploring Yiddish culture with a presentation on Yiddish Theater Past and Present. The talk is tonight, Monday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m., online. Professor Debra Caplan will discuss a brief history of Yiddish theater from its origins in the 1870s to its contemporary expressions today. She will also explore Yiddish theater’s greatest plays and playwrights and complete an analysis of the present and future of Yiddish stage.
Essex County Ghost Project and Alpha E Consulting Host Benefit Ghost Hunt Sunday in Haverhill
The Essex County Ghost Project is teaming up with Alpha E Consulting to host a ghost hunt to benefit local Stephanie Boyd in finding a new liver. Family-friendly activities take place Sunday, Nov. 6, at 5 p.m., at Hilldale Cemetery, 331 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. First, attendees may take $10 photos...
Covanta Haverhill Donates Third U.S. Flag Retirement Drop Box; AMVets and VFW Host
Covanta Haverhill has donated its third U.S. Flag retirement drop box to aid residents properly dispose of worn flags in a dignified manner. The new outdoor drop box is located outside AMVets Post 147 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Lorraine Post 29, at 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. The two veterans’ organizations worked with Covanta to secure the container. The flag retirement box is located in the front of the building at the curb and available 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week.
2023 Haverhill Firefighter Calendars Now Available; Proceeds Support Local Charities
Local photographer Michael Jarvis is again issuing 12-month calendars of Haverhill firefighters at work with sale proceeds going to Haverhill Fire Department charities. The large, colorful and spiral-bound calendars are available for $30 each. Jarvis, owner of Jarvi Productions, said one charity that will immediately benefit is the annual police and fire joint effort, “Heroes and Helpers,” which identifies needy children throughout the community and takes them Christmas shopping for their families during the holidays.
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center Reports ‘In Pink’ Success; Honors Gomez-Ruiz
For 12 years Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s “In Pink Brunch & Comedy Show” has raised money to support women’s health care. The annual event this year again was called a big success with all proceeds going toward the Health center’s programs that help an underserved population. The Lawrence area has the highest detection of cervical cancer rates in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, said Dr. Guy L. Fish, president and CEO, noting there is a high no-show rate for mammogram appointments.
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Hosts Free Veterans Recognition Breakfast Friday
The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is offering a free breakfast and panel Friday to recognize and honor local veterans. The breakfast takes place Friday, Nov. 4, from 8-9:30 a.m., at Salvatore’s at the Riverwalk, Function Entrance B, 354 Merrimack St., Lawrence. The veterans panel includes Marine Corps veteran...
