Haverhill Kiwanis Returns This Weekend with 7th Annual Turkey Drop at Garrison Golf Center

The Seventh annual Haverhill Kiwanis Turkey Drop is here, just in time for Thanksgiving and to support local charities. Inspired in part by what would become a legendary 1978 Thanksgiving episode of the television show “WKRP in Cincinnati,” 100 rubber turkeys will fall from a helicopter Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1:30 p.m., over 400 sponsored squares at Murphy’s Garrison Golf, 654 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill.
Two Haverhill Schools Plan Early Thanksgiving Meals Next Week

Preparations are underway for Thanksgiving dinners for students and families of the John Greenleaf Whittier and Caleb Dustin Hunking Schools. It is the fourth such annual event for Whittier and the first for Hunking—both supported by Covanta Haverhill and other local sponsors. Whittier Principal Matt Condon and Special Education teacher Barbara Greenwood were recent guests on WHAV’s morning show. Condon, who joined the staff this year, said he’s excited about his first experience with the dinner.
Former Haverhill City Councilor, Police Sgt. David Hall Dies at 85

Former Haverhill City Councilor and Police Sgt. David E. Hall died Thursday at age 85. For 38 years, Hall served on the Haverhill Police Department, retiring as a sergeant in 2002. He began as a reserve officer in 1964 and became a permanent officer in 1967. Following retirement, he was elected to the Haverhill City Council for eight years.
Temple Emanu-El Explores Yiddish Culture with Yiddish Theater Past and Present Tonight

Haverhill’s Temple Emanu-El is exploring Yiddish culture with a presentation on Yiddish Theater Past and Present. The talk is tonight, Monday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m., online. Professor Debra Caplan will discuss a brief history of Yiddish theater from its origins in the 1870s to its contemporary expressions today. She will also explore Yiddish theater’s greatest plays and playwrights and complete an analysis of the present and future of Yiddish stage.
Covanta Haverhill Donates Third U.S. Flag Retirement Drop Box; AMVets and VFW Host

Covanta Haverhill has donated its third U.S. Flag retirement drop box to aid residents properly dispose of worn flags in a dignified manner. The new outdoor drop box is located outside AMVets Post 147 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Lorraine Post 29, at 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. The two veterans’ organizations worked with Covanta to secure the container. The flag retirement box is located in the front of the building at the curb and available 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week.
2023 Haverhill Firefighter Calendars Now Available; Proceeds Support Local Charities

Local photographer Michael Jarvis is again issuing 12-month calendars of Haverhill firefighters at work with sale proceeds going to Haverhill Fire Department charities. The large, colorful and spiral-bound calendars are available for $30 each. Jarvis, owner of Jarvi Productions, said one charity that will immediately benefit is the annual police and fire joint effort, “Heroes and Helpers,” which identifies needy children throughout the community and takes them Christmas shopping for their families during the holidays.
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center Reports ‘In Pink’ Success; Honors Gomez-Ruiz

For 12 years Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s “In Pink Brunch & Comedy Show” has raised money to support women’s health care. The annual event this year again was called a big success with all proceeds going toward the Health center’s programs that help an underserved population. The Lawrence area has the highest detection of cervical cancer rates in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, said Dr. Guy L. Fish, president and CEO, noting there is a high no-show rate for mammogram appointments.
