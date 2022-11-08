Maybe the New Orleans Saints never got the memo about daylight saving time. The home team looked like it expected to play at some other time in a Monday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Caesars Superdome. Its offense looked as out of sync as it has all season; its defense could not fully slow down a Ravens team missing its top receiver, its top tight end and its top two running backs. It all added up to a 27-13 loss that felt like the football equivalent of hitting the snooze button for three hours.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO