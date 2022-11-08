ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Ravens Make Monday Night Decision On DeSean Jackson

A short-handed Baltimore Ravens offense will turn to DeSean Jackson for a potential spark. The Ravens will go into Monday night's matchup against the New Orleans Saints without J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Rashod Bateman, and Mark Andrews. Hours before kickoff, they elevated Jackson from the practice squad. Jackson joined Baltimore's...
NFL Analysis Network

Roquan Smith Makes Bold Statement About Ravens’ Defense

Looking to shore up their defense for the stretch run of the season, the Baltimore Ravens made a huge acquisition ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Baltimore traded linebacker A.J. Klein along with a second and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to land the tackling machine Smith.
ESPN

Lamar Jackson brings young Ravens fan to tears

Landon Berry, a 10-year-old Baltimore Ravens fan from Mississippi, thought he was at the team hotel in New Orleans to meet his father's friend from work. Landon, who has hypoplastic left heart syndrome, was getting eager sitting in the third-floor meeting room. "When's your friend coming up here?," Landon asked...
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/9/22)

It is Wednesday, November 9, 2022, also known as the day after Election Day, and the Cleveland Browns continue to busy themselves in preparation for a trip south to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 PM EST. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news...
NOLA.com

Saints sleepwalk through a demoralizing 27-13 loss to Ravens on Monday night

Maybe the New Orleans Saints never got the memo about daylight saving time. The home team looked like it expected to play at some other time in a Monday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Caesars Superdome. Its offense looked as out of sync as it has all season; its defense could not fully slow down a Ravens team missing its top receiver, its top tight end and its top two running backs. It all added up to a 27-13 loss that felt like the football equivalent of hitting the snooze button for three hours.
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Players

Injuries have been a theme for the Baltimore Ravens the last few years as they have suffered some serious ones. The injury bug has bitten them again this season as some key players, such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, have both missed extensive amounts of time. On...
NOLA.com

Jarvis Landry is among 5 Saints standouts who won't play vs. Ravens Monday night

Jarvis Landry, who was questionable with an ankle injury for Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, will miss his fifth consecutive game. In his absence, the New Orleans Saints will have five active wide receivers: Rookies Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith and Kevin White, who was officially signed to the 53-man roster Monday afternoon.
atozsports.com

Saints lose much more than a game against Ravens on MNF

The New Orleans Saints are back to their old ways. No, not their ways of the mid-2010’s. That team was dynamic and explosive. Effort was never questioned. Instead, they shifted back to the team they were just a few weeks ago. The run defense was horrible, and the offense...
