UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
WCJB
State funding at risk as Gainesville city leaders are over four months late on financial reports
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Auditor’s Office faces yet another controversy. State lawmakers say Gainesville city leaders missed a deadline more than four months ago for submitting financial reports. An auditing committee sent a letter to Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe, saying the city failed to submit reports...
WCJB
University of Florida Hillel organizers hosted “Chomp hate” tailgate party
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The university of Florida Jewish community “Chomped the hate” at today’s tailgate. UF Hillel organizers introduced the campaign two days after antisemitic messages were displayed at the October 29th Florida-Georgia game. The tailgate was meant to encourage a sense of togetherness and support for...
WCJB
Newberry High School marching band travels to Indiana for National Championship
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida school marching band got to travel to Indiana for a national competition. The Newberry High School marching band competed in the Bands of America Grand National Championships at the Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday morning. The band competed in the preliminary round...
WCJB
Florida football team runs over South Carolina on Senior Day
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the Florida football team’s home finale of the 2022 campaign, the orange and blue honored 18 seniors prior to their game with Southeastern Conference opponent South Carolina, before sending them off with a convincing victory. The Gators (6-4) ran over, around, and through the...
Subtropical Storm Nicole: 5 Northeast Florida counties in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ emergency declaration
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 34 Florida counties in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole, including five Northeast Florida counties. Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties are listed in the governor’s Executive Order (EO) 22-253. >>> STREAM...
Independent Florida Alligator
Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall Wednesday night
UF announced it's monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole ahead of its predicted landfall on Florida’s east coast Wednesday night. Alachua County is under a tropical storm watch as of 11 a.m., but no operational changes are expected for Gainesville or the UF campus, according to UF’s most recent Monday weather update,. Power outages, downed trees and damage to structures are possible in Alachua County, according to a 10 a.m. Alachua County weather update.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia school closure information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Nicole threatens to impact Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. Action News Jax is monitoring local districts, colleges and universities and will update information as it comes...
WCJB
Veteran’s Day breakfast back after two-year pandemic pause
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic Veteran’s Day was celebrated in person over a hot breakfast. The Brigadier General Charles Young Breakfast was given out to service members at the Martin Luther King Jr. Multi-Purpose Center off of Waldo Rd Friday morning. The Beta Pi Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hosted the free meal along with students and staff of the Sharing and Caring School.
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 11/11
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a “pawfect” event in Marion County on Saturday, and giving love to the men and women who bravely served our country. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country.
WCJB
Alachua County Sheriff’s response to hurricane Nicole
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are releasing information about their response to Nicole. ASO received 94 weather-related calls for service between midnight and 6 o’clock today . The calls included downed power lines, fallen trees, flooding, accidents and traffic lights being out. In comparison, ASO...
WCJB
Gainesville Regional Airport remained open through the storm, most flights departed or arrived
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some flights at Gainesville Regional were disrupted but operations remained open throughout the day on Thursday. The airport website shows a couple of flights canceled and several delayed but most eventually arrived or departed. Orlando International Airport closed operations for much of Thursday but will resume...
WCJB
Williston loses perfect season to Wildwood in state playoffs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston enjoyed an undefeated regular season, but couldn’t extend their winning streak to 11 games after suffering a 46-35 defeat to Wildwood in the Regioin Quarterfinals of the Class 1A Rural state playoffs. After the Red Devils (10-1) punted on the first drive of the...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for fentanyl trafficking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael Deon Woulard, 46, was arrested early this morning and charged with fentanyl trafficking and 13 other charges after reportedly promising to cooperate with law enforcement and then fleeing Alachua County. On September 26, Woulard was pulled over on I-75 in a rental car, and Florida...
Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
WCJB
Santa Fe repeats as Class 4A State Champions
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second straight year, Santa Fe High School is the winner of the Class 4A Volleyball State Championship. The Raiders (29-2) took down Academy of the Holy Names (22-5) in four sets to claim their second consecutive state title. Santa Fe defeated Academy of...
WCJB
Child injured following bus crash in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers say a child has minor injuries after a crash in Marion County involving a school bus and a pickup truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 49 students and one aide were on board when the pickup truck hit the rear of the bus on Friday afternoon.
WCJB
Dixie County and neighboring county residents joined forces to help bring missing teen home
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -More than 40 people from Dixie and Levy County came out to help with the search for 14-year-old Demiah Appling. Appling has been missing since October 16. Dixie county sheriff deputies reported that the teen was last seen in Suwannee Gardens before getting into a vehicle in the Hammocks neighborhood.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man found guilty of robbery after pattern of crime since 1983
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Assistant State Attorney Britanee Prince led the prosecution team in State vs. Darrell Lavonne Chambers. On August 13, 2020, The Gainesville Police Department arrested Darrell Chambers, dob 9/20/1963, following a robbery with a deadly weapon. Gainesville Police Officers responded to Winn Dixie Grocery Stores for a subject that routinely shoplifts in their store. Employees confronted Chambers and he produced a folding knife from his pants pocket, ordering the employees to move out of his way. After a two-day trial, an Alachua County Jury deliberated for over an hour and found Chambers guilty of robbery with a deadly weapon. Chambers’s first prison sentence was in 1984 for burglary and assault, and he has a dozen similar convictions.
WCJB
MCSO investigates ‘suspicious death’ at cemetery
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious death” after a man’s body was found at a cemetery. Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting near Reddick on Wednesday. When they arrived they found a man in a cemetery who was dead.
WCJB
People in Cedar Key ride out Tropical Storm Nicole
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Cedar Key made preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole, while others kept it simple. TV20 crews didn’t spot many boarded-up windows and many residents continued about their day as normal. Some restaurants closed due to the storm while others continued to serve patrons.
