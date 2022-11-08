ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Florida football team runs over South Carolina on Senior Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the Florida football team’s home finale of the 2022 campaign, the orange and blue honored 18 seniors prior to their game with Southeastern Conference opponent South Carolina, before sending them off with a convincing victory. The Gators (6-4) ran over, around, and through the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall Wednesday night

UF announced it's monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole ahead of its predicted landfall on Florida’s east coast Wednesday night. Alachua County is under a tropical storm watch as of 11 a.m., but no operational changes are expected for Gainesville or the UF campus, according to UF’s most recent Monday weather update,. Power outages, downed trees and damage to structures are possible in Alachua County, according to a 10 a.m. Alachua County weather update.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Veteran’s Day breakfast back after two-year pandemic pause

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic Veteran’s Day was celebrated in person over a hot breakfast. The Brigadier General Charles Young Breakfast was given out to service members at the Martin Luther King Jr. Multi-Purpose Center off of Waldo Rd Friday morning. The Beta Pi Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hosted the free meal along with students and staff of the Sharing and Caring School.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

“What’s up” with K-Country 11/11

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a “pawfect” event in Marion County on Saturday, and giving love to the men and women who bravely served our country. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Sheriff’s response to hurricane Nicole

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are releasing information about their response to Nicole. ASO received 94 weather-related calls for service between midnight and 6 o’clock today . The calls included downed power lines, fallen trees, flooding, accidents and traffic lights being out. In comparison, ASO...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Williston loses perfect season to Wildwood in state playoffs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston enjoyed an undefeated regular season, but couldn’t extend their winning streak to 11 games after suffering a 46-35 defeat to Wildwood in the Regioin Quarterfinals of the Class 1A Rural state playoffs. After the Red Devils (10-1) punted on the first drive of the...
WILLISTON, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for fentanyl trafficking

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael Deon Woulard, 46, was arrested early this morning and charged with fentanyl trafficking and 13 other charges after reportedly promising to cooperate with law enforcement and then fleeing Alachua County. On September 26, Woulard was pulled over on I-75 in a rental car, and Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Santa Fe repeats as Class 4A State Champions

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second straight year, Santa Fe High School is the winner of the Class 4A Volleyball State Championship. The Raiders (29-2) took down Academy of the Holy Names (22-5) in four sets to claim their second consecutive state title. Santa Fe defeated Academy of...
SANTA FE, FL
WCJB

Child injured following bus crash in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers say a child has minor injuries after a crash in Marion County involving a school bus and a pickup truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 49 students and one aide were on board when the pickup truck hit the rear of the bus on Friday afternoon.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man found guilty of robbery after pattern of crime since 1983

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Assistant State Attorney Britanee Prince led the prosecution team in State vs. Darrell Lavonne Chambers. On August 13, 2020, The Gainesville Police Department arrested Darrell Chambers, dob 9/20/1963, following a robbery with a deadly weapon. Gainesville Police Officers responded to Winn Dixie Grocery Stores for a subject that routinely shoplifts in their store. Employees confronted Chambers and he produced a folding knife from his pants pocket, ordering the employees to move out of his way. After a two-day trial, an Alachua County Jury deliberated for over an hour and found Chambers guilty of robbery with a deadly weapon. Chambers’s first prison sentence was in 1984 for burglary and assault, and he has a dozen similar convictions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

MCSO investigates ‘suspicious death’ at cemetery

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious death” after a man’s body was found at a cemetery. Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting near Reddick on Wednesday. When they arrived they found a man in a cemetery who was dead.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

People in Cedar Key ride out Tropical Storm Nicole

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Cedar Key made preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole, while others kept it simple. TV20 crews didn’t spot many boarded-up windows and many residents continued about their day as normal. Some restaurants closed due to the storm while others continued to serve patrons.
CEDAR KEY, FL

