OAKLAND, Calif. - Still haven’t voted? The clock is ticking. Election Day has arrived in California and it has been more like election month—22 million registered voters were mailed their ballots starting in October. If you haven’t yet turned in your ballot, local election officials want you to know a few things. "My concern is it’s a five card ballot, it’s a lot of content to navigate," said John Arntz, San Francisco’s director of elections. "My concern is people haven’t engaged with the ballot because there’s so much there."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO