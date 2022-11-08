Thorp man sentenced to four years prison in drug overdose death case

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Thorp man was sentenced Monday to serve four years in prison for his role in the overdose death of a Holcombe woman in March 2019.

Zachary W. Dietrich, 31, pleaded no contest in June in Chippewa County Court to first-degree reckless homicide via delivery of drugs. Dietrich and his accomplices, 29-year-old Dylan E. Henderson and 24-year-old Breanna J. Heuer, are accused of providing drugs that led to the death of Carissa R. Kasmeirski. Henderson’s trial, which was slated for last month, has been postponed until June 2023. As part of the plea agreement, Dietrich must testify in Henderson’s case.