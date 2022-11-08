ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Billikens Top Murray State 91-68 in Season Opener

By Slu Athletics
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKwGT_0j2Y5sYH00

ST. LOUIS – Javonte Perkins scored a game-high 21 points in his return to the Saint Louis lineup, Yuri Collins recorded a game-high 14 assists with no turnovers, and Javon Pickett and Francis Okoro grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds apiece in the Billikens' 91-68 season-opening victory over Murray State Monday night at Chaifetz Arena.

Gibson Jimerson tallied 15 of his 20 points in the second half for the Billikens, who improved to 9-0 all-time vs. Murray State. Pickett, whose 13 boards are a career high, added 13 points, while Jake Forrester tossed in 11 to go with seven rebounds. Fred Thatch Jr. also collected seven rebounds while adding four assists and three blocks.

Jamari Smith led Murray State of the Missouri Valley Conference with 19 points.

SLU led 44-29 at intermission and extended the lead to 18 points when Jimerson buried one of his four second-half 3-pointers on the Bills' first possession.

The margin floated between 14 and 18 until Murray State pulled to within 11, 59-48, with 12:06 remaining.

The teams traded buckets over the next three minutes before a quick 8-0 spurt, featuring treys by Jimerson and Perkins, gave the Billikens a 74-55 advantage at the 8:44 mark. Murray State drew no closer than 13 points the rest of the way, and the final score matched SLU's largest lead of the night.

The visiting Racers jumped out to a 9-2 lead, but a 12-4 run put the Billikens on top for good. Saint Louis extended the run to 19-4 to go in front 21-13 with 9:13 to go in the first half.

The teams traded runs the rest of the half. An 8-0 SLU spurt made it 35-22, followed by Murray State's 7-0 run that sliced the Racers' deficit to six points, 35-29. But the Billikens closed with a 9-0 flurry, including a four-point play by Perkins, to gain a 15-point halftime cushion.

The Billikens host Evansville Saturday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on KMOX 1120AM and 98.7FM and televised on Bally Sports Midwest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2now.com

Winter weather is in St. Louis future

ST. LOUIS — By late morning, a cold start with light snow falling primarily south and east of St. Louis had left the region. Accumulations around 1–4” on the Illinois side on grassy and elevated surfaces. This afternoon is cold and windy, with highs only in the upper 30s.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Slick conditions lead to numerous accidents on St. Louis-area highways Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Icy conditions led to several accidents on St. Louis-area highways early Saturday morning. An accident involving a semi and multiple cars closed both lanes of I-55 near Arsenal and backed up northbound traffic past Potomac. Several semis were involved in an accident that happened at I-55 and Park, closing the northbound lanes. An accident also closed two eastbound lanes on the Poplar Street Bridge, which also caused a traffic snarl. Another accident closed three lanes of eastbound I-64 near 14th Street in downtown St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Snow surprise overnight for metro-east

ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From

I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
MISSOURI STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Saint Louis

Aside from their famous barbecue, J Smug's GastroPit offers a wide selection of other foods. There are vegetarian options, plant-based burgers, smoky beef briskets, cheesy smoked meatballs, and charred mushrooms. The menu also includes several unique and tasty desserts. The restaurant is a popular spot for dine-in and take-out. Its...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Nov. 7, 2022

Roy B. Davis Jr., 83, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born in Junction City, Kentucky, he was the second child of Roy B. Davis Sr. and Marguerite Schroeder. The family lived in Bowling Green and Louisville before moving to Dayton, Ohio. Roy served two years in the Naval Reserve, then graduated from University of Dayton and went on to Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, for his master's degree in art education.
MURRAY, KY
vandaliaradio.com

Could see a light dusting of snow tonight

We could see a light dusting of snow tonight. The National Weather Service in St. Louis says light snow will develop out of the southwest after midnight tonight, then exit around sunrise Saturday morning. Best chances will be along and south of I-44 in Missouri and south of I-70 in Illinois. Even though ground temperatures are warm, a light dusting of snow is possible in this area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Updated election results: Hot races in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Voters in Missouri are picking a new U.S. Senator and weighing in on recreational marijuana in statewide elections. In local elections, voters in St. Louis County were deciding between Incumbent Sam Page, a Democrat, and challenger Mark Mantovani for County Executive. In the City of St....
MISSOURI STATE
kfmo.com

Goose Creek ATV Wreck

(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from St. Louis, 55 year old Shannon M. Tanner, is suffering serious injuries after she was involved in an ATV accident in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday afternoon at 4:35, Records from the Highway Patrol show Tanner was riding the ATV south on Lakeview Drive in Goose Creek when she overcorrected the vehicle and it rolled over. She was not wearing a helmet during the wreck. Tanner was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

21-year-old charged in young mother's death in south St. Louis found guilty

ST. LOUIS — A jury returned a guilty verdict for a 21-year-old linked to a 2020 murder of a new mother in south St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. On Thursday, Steven Washington was convicted of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of armed criminal action. His initial trial in September ended with a mistrial amid unanimous verdicts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

1 dead in Friday morning Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Jefferson County Friday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on northbound Missouri 141 and Interstate 55 near Arnold, Missouri. The driver was traveling on the northbound I-55 exit ramp to Missouri 141....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy