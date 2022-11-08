Read full article on original website
Related
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
United Way Exceeds Another Fundraising Goal
United Way Executive Director Patricia Dixon and 2023 Campaign Chair Jordan Robins. Volunteers and supporters of the Toombs, Montgomery and Wheeler County United Way Thursday celebrated another goal-breaking amount of money raised and pledged during the 2023 campaign for 2023. Nineteen humanitarian service agencies won’t lose any of their funding...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Vidalia City Schools Partner with Meadows on Literacy Initiative
Vidalia City Schools has partnered with Memorial Health Meadows Hospital to ensure that all babies get an early start on literacy. Awarded the Georgia Department of Education L4GA grant (Literacy for Learning, Living, and Leading) grant earlier this year, Vidalia City Schools is using the funding to improve literacy in our community.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Jewell Calhoun Nobles
Jewell Calhoun Nobles, age 94, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, after an extended illness. She was born in Montgomery County on November 9, 1927. She managed Rose Lyn Fabric Shop in Vidalia for twenty-two years. Her love was her Sunday school class at First Assembly of God in Vidalia, where she taught for 46 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Archie Nobles, Jr.; her son, Reverend David Edenfield; and her parents, Marvin Herbert Calhoun and Clara Bertha Coleman Calhoun.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mrs. Linda J. Denmark, Higgston
Mrs. Linda J. Denmark, age 58, of Higgston, died on November 12, 2022, at the Community Hospice House in Vidalia, after an extended illness. She was a native of Vidalia and spent most of her life in Lyons before settling in Higgston. Linda was a homemaker, loved her family, and riding through backroads and the countryside brought her peace. She was a former member of Providence Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Margaret Jones.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. Luke C. Williams, Alma
Mr. Luke C. Williams, age 66, of Alma, died Tuesday evening, November 8, 2022, at Coffee Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Mr. Williams was born in Toombs County on January 18, 1956 and attended Toombs Central High School. He was a retired truck driver, attended Edmond Chapel Church of God and in his spare time enjoyed taking care of his chihuahua, Bubba. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam Williams and Irene Davis Williams; two brothers, Timmy Williams and Mark Williams.
Comments / 0