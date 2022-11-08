Mrs. Linda J. Denmark, age 58, of Higgston, died on November 12, 2022, at the Community Hospice House in Vidalia, after an extended illness. She was a native of Vidalia and spent most of her life in Lyons before settling in Higgston. Linda was a homemaker, loved her family, and riding through backroads and the countryside brought her peace. She was a former member of Providence Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Margaret Jones.

VIDALIA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO