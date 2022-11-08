25 Sports Monday - College basketball tips off, high school boys basketball practice begins, plus IVC volleyball prepares for state

Read full article on original website
‘Football fever’ hits Pekin ahead of home quarterfinal game
PEKIN (25 News Now) - City pride is high ahead of a massive football game this weekend at Pekin’s Memorial Stadium. The Pekin Dragons are 11-0 for the first time in school history under head coach Doug Nutter. They take on the Lake Zurich Bears this Saturday. Ahead of the game, downtown Pekin is decked out with signage supporting the team.
East Peoria Veterans Day tradition running strong
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Students at East Peoria High School took off from the starting line in an annual tradition to honor veterans. More than thirty members of the high school’s wrestling team joined in the yearly “Veterans Day Run.” The team ran from the high school, nearly two miles away to the East Peoria VFW.
Legendary music group ‘The Oak Ridge Boys’ is coming to Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Oak Ridge Boys will be performing at the Peoria Civic Center. 25 News spoke with Richard Sterbarn -- the bass singer of the group. He says fans can expect to hear their old songs -- as well as the new ones on their latest album.
Cold blast continues, tracking snow chances
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Flurries! The winter feel that was in the air on Saturday, will continue into the evening hours. Cloudy skies will be accompanied by the occasional flurry or two, with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s after dinner time. Overnight lows will range from the upper teens to the low 20s. Another cold, below average day is on tap for Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s under mostly sunny skies.
Cleaning up efforts underway to improve water quality
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you are visiting Laura Bradley Park, you may notice more parts of the creek will appear cleaner thanks to a handful of volunteers. Saturday morning, several volunteers took to the park to clean up roughly a mile and a half of the Dry Run Creek which flows into Kickapoo Creek.
Voter turnout largely meets expectations in Central Illinois counties
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Across the area, turnout numbers are largely on par with what election officials expected, with one exception. Election leaders in Peoria County expected a turnout figure between 55 and 60 percent, in line with previous midterm elections. However, the final figure ended up being close to 50 percent. Executive Director Elizabeth Gannon says everything did go smoothly on Election Night.
Best-selling author visits students in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In a group effort between Peoria Public Schools and the Peoria Public Library, PPS students were visited by a New York Time’s Best-Selling Author. Childrens book author Sherri Duskey Rinker stopped by Franklin Primary School. Duskey Rinker presented her latest book, Construction Site: Farming...
UPDATE: State Police say 8 vehicles damaged in crash that snarled rush hour traffic on eastbound I-74 in Peoria
UPDATE (7:30 p.m.) - Illinois State Police said the massive traffic backup on eastbound I-74 happened when a truck-tractor semi-trailer hit the underside of the Broadway Street overpass just before 4:15 p.m. Police said seven other vehicles were damaged from debris on the roadway. No one was hurt, according to...
Veterans Day arrived early for some Morton children
PEORIA (25 News Now) -Students at Morton’s Lettie Brown Elementary School opened their hallways to veterans to give them a special honor. They lined up and down the hall to give their own version of an honor flight reception. Armed with signs and flags students cheered the vets as...
Detailed account of Bloomington stabbing released in arrest statement
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A suspect with a history of drug use, a girlfriend left with over a dozen stab wounds, and a verbal intent to kill. These details and more are part of a new report describing what happened during a stabbing incident Thursday night in Bloomington. Bloomington...
Family of Peoria homicide victim believes bullets weren’t meant for him
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Merian Smith was a football player just weeks away from turning 16, but his life was cut short after he was shot and killed in Peoria. Smith has become the city’s 23rd homicide victim this year, and his family believes the bullets were not meant for him.
Annual 38th FOLEPI preparations Underway for Thanksgiving Night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It is that time of year for holiday parades and events for families to get into the spirit of Thanksgiving and Now Christmas. Preparations for the FOLEPI parade are now moving into action with only 10 out of 35 floats getting final adjustments. Chairmen of...
Police confirm Thursday night stabbing was case of domestic violence
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police have identified a local man accused repeatedly stabbing his girlfriend at their east side apartment Thursday night, and confirmed they believe it’s a case of domestic violence. While the woman’s injuries were serious, she is expected to survive. Police arrested Chance...
Quad Con invades Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Comic books fans of all kind got dressed up for Quad Con Saturday at Northwoods Mall. The two-day event is featuring more than 80 vendors including authors, store owners, YouTube celebrities and more. The free, family-friendly show also held a video game tournament and a...
Police: Woman stabbed ‘multiple’ times in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A woman is hospitalized with very serious injuries after a man stabbed her Thursday night on Bloomington’s east side, a police lieutenant said. The woman suffered “multiple” stab wounds about 9:25 p.m. in an apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive, near East Empire Street, the lieutenant also said.
Christmas shoppers wanted for East Peoria Vendor and Craft Fair
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Small business owners in East Peoria are looking for those who busy making their way down their Christmas list. Saturday was the first day for the Craft and Vendor Fair at the East Peoria Festival of Lights building. The vendors included jewelry by Swarovski, homemade...
Peoria mayor reveals personal connection to city’s latest homicide victim
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Mayor Rita Ali’s community effort to solve gun violence in Peoria met again earlier today. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the Safety Net program is searching for solutions and that it’s been successful so far - because they’re getting more people involved.
No Shave November: Why we’re raising awareness for men’s health
PEORIA (25 News Now) - We’ve all heard the term ‘No Shave November.’ But why was it started and what does it mean? For the 25 News team it means bringing attention to National Men’s Health Awareness Month. One of the biggest killers for men is...
Celebrating heroes at the Peoria Veterans Day Parade
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Paradegoers braved the cold Friday morning to celebrate veterans from near and far. More than a dozen groups and floats made their way through Downtown Peoria to celebrate Veterans Day. When the parade stepped off at 10 a.m the temperature was just 36 with a wind chill in the 20′s.
Billboard campaign spreads awareness of help for abuse victims
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A series of new billboards are starting to appear around the Peoria area, with the goal of spreading the word about a program helping young victims of trauma and domestic violence. It’s part of the ‘Safe from the Start’ program, offered at Peoria’s own Center...
