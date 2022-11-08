Read full article on original website
Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring Park
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing News
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting Mail
WAFF
Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
athens.edu
Finley Appointed to Athens State Board of Visitors
Athens State University is pleased to announce the appointment of Huntsville City Schools superintendent, Christie Finley, to the College of Education’s Board of Visitors by Athens State’s Board of Trustees. Her appointment is for a three-year term. Finley is a third-generation educator with more than 25 years of...
WAAY-TV
Scottsboro City Schools to go virtual Wednesday and Thursday due to illness
Scottsboro City Schools has announced students will have an additional e-learning day this week as it works to reduce the spread of illness among students and staff. Schools will shift to remote learning for Wednesday and Thursday. The school system was already set to be closed for Friday due to Veterans Day.
wbrc.com
Cullman Co. voters get to choose how next superintendent is decided
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A change in how school leadership is selected is on the ballot in Cullman County. On Tuesday, you’ll be able to vote on whether you’d like the superintendent to be appointed, or if you’d prefer to vote one in yourself. This is...
Alabama county votes to make superintendent an elected, not appointed role
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Cullman County voters will return to electing their school superintendent after a 60/40 vote to approve a local amendment to do so. The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Corey Harbison in 2021, allowed...
WAAY-TV
Ivey to appoint new Madison County Commission chairman as Strong heads to Congress
Dale Strong is giving up his role as chairman of the Madison County Commission. He is now an elected member of Congress, representing Alabama's 5th District. Gov. Kay Ivey will now have to select a new chairman for Madison County. For two decades now, Strong has served the county. In...
WHNT-TV
Marshall County Midterm Election Results
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping you up with votes as they are reported across the area. Here is where you can find results for Marshall County elections as News 19 receives them on November 8, 2022. For a...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
AAMU Remembers Beloved Student Activities Director
The entire Alabama A&M University Family shares its deepest sympathy and heartfelt sorrow for the untimely loss of one of this University’s greatest supporters—Ms. Diann Henley Greer. “Ms. Greer was not only a dedicated staff member who served as a phenomenal Director of Student Activities and Leadership Development,...
Election 2022: Republicans sweep Huntsville area legislative races
Election night in the Huntsville area yielded very few surprises, with Republicans dominating the races on the legislative and county level. Republican Senators Tom Butler, Arthur Orr and Sam Givhan won reelection against Democratic and Libertarian opponents, while Republicans also won the district 6, 10 and 25 state house races.
WAAY-TV
Boomtown: Recruiting military families, veterans to North Alabama
There's a renewed effort to bring more military and veteran families to North Alabama to help fill the booming expansion of defense and veteran-owned businesses. "Redstone (Arsenal) is such a huge component of our community and a really important part of our history," explained Lyndsay Ferguson, vice president of workforce at the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce. "When you look to see how our economy has diversified over the years, a lot of that stemmed from the work that initially happened on the Redstone."
alreporter.com
Republican Party holds off Democratic challenges in Madison County
Coming into Election Day, three races in Madison County stood out as possible contests in an otherwise uncompetitive election, a rare opportunity for Democrats to flip a seat or two. But the Alabama Republican Party held strong, maintaining all three seats. The closest call came in House District 10 as...
doppleronline.ca
Huntsville Council approves a walk-in health clinic at the Annex
At its last meeting of this term, Huntsville Council approved the establishment of a walk-in health clinic at the Huntsville Public Library Annex. Municipal staff have been working with healthcare providers in the community to help establish a health clinic and alleviate the plight of residents who do not have a family doctor. The request was brought forward by Dr. Melanie Mar last July. At the time, it was estimated that about 1,700 residents do not have a family physician.
Student found with handgun at Hazel Green High School
A Hazel Green High School was "removed" from campus after authorities say they had a handgun in their possession.
Fire covers 150 acres in Marshall County
A fire spreading in Marshall County has covered around 150 acres and remains active, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission.
WAAY-TV
Alabama A&M gets students ready for Election Day with games, karaoke, parade and more
Alabama A&M University is pulling out all the stops to make sure students understand the value and power of their vote. Many people at the university have been tireless in making sure students on this campus are ready for Election Day. Tuesday's all-day Election Day event at AAMU begins at...
WAAY-TV
Alabama appeals court set to hear oral arguments Thursday in William Darby's murder conviction
Alabama's Court of Criminal Appeals will hear oral arguments in former Huntsville police officer and convicted murderer William Darby's appeal Thursday morning in Birmingham. Ahead of the arguments, Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard sat down with WAAY 31 to provide context on where the appeal stands. Darby was convicted in the 2018 shooting death of Jeffrey Parker while Darby was on duty.
WAAY-TV
Heroes' Week begins with community welcome party at Huntsville International Airport
The Semper Fi Community Task Force of North Alabama kicked off Heroes’ Week with a big welcome-home celebration at Huntsville International Airport on Monday. The celebration and escort to their hotel included community groups and residents, who lined the airport walkways to wave American flags and cheer on the dozens of heroes who are visiting from across the country.
Home Instead hosts 'Be a Santa to a Senior' program in North Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead® encourages residents in North Alabama to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family to celebrate with. Through Be a Santa to a Senior®, community members can give a...
WHNT-TV
Sheriff's Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized Chief Deputy
Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief deputy of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was hospitalized last month. Sheriff’s Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized …. Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief...
Alabama high school student removed from campus after being found with gun, sheriff says
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Alabama high school student was removed from school after they were found with a handgun on campus. Earlier today, Hazel Green High School Administrators and MCSO School Resource Officers were made aware of a security concern at Hazel Green High School. School officials received an anonymous tip that a student on campus had witnessed another student with a handgun in their possession. School Resource Officers immediately put together a safety plan at which time the student was found in possession of a handgun. There were no threats made against any staff or students members. The student was immediately removed from the school without incident.
