hotnewhiphop.com
Offset & Cardi B Spotted Looking Somber Ahead Of Takeoff’s Memorial
The youngest Migo is being laid to rest in Atlanta today. Less than two weeks after losing his life in Texas, 28-year-old Takeoff’s loved ones are celebrating his memory today (November 11). Best known for his work in the Migos, the hip-hop community has been mourning his passing. TMZ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Lists Two Rappers He’d Bring Back To Life
Fat Joe revealed which late rappers he’d bring back to life if he had the choice. Fat Joe says that if he were able to bring two rappers back to life, he’d go with The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun. The New York rapper discussed the hypothetical scenario during a recent appearance on Red Table Talk.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas Shades Pete Rock Over “Illmatic” Lawsuit
Nas addresses Pete Rock’s legal threats over “Illmatic” royalties on “30.”. It looks like Nas is finally addressing Pete Rock’s lawsuit surrounding Illmatic royalties. This morning, Nas and Hit-Boy dropped the third installment in the King’s Disease series. The project boasts no features but Nas...
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Envy Questions Media’s Role In Hip Hop Violence
For “Hip Hop Homicides,” Envy and Van Lathan are examining media’s influence in the rise of violence. A new episode of Hip Hop Homicides airs tonight and it has sparked conversations. The industry has long been plagued with tragic circumstances, but in recent years, Hip Hop has suffered the most. Dozens of artists have lost their lives to gun violence and Hip Hop Homicides investigates these cases. When these tragedies surface, fans often engage in debates about lyrics, beefs, and violence. DJ Envy and Van Lathan not only examine the topic but question the media’s involvement.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Bleu Drops “Tantra” Ft. Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, French Montana
This week, our favorite artists have shared new music, including Yung Bleu who arrived with Tantra. The Alabama star has been enjoying the fruits of his successes since his burst into the mainstream. Last year, he delivered his praise-worthy debut Moon Boy, and now, he’s back with its follow-up.
hotnewhiphop.com
MC Serch Responds To Nas Mention On “King’s Disease III”
The legendary 3rd Bass rap pioneer thanked Nas and other rap figures for their nods of respect. MC Serch recently responded to Nas shouting him out on his latest Hit-Boy-produced album, King’s Disease III. Without a doubt, the 3rd Bass member is one of hip-hop’s earliest and most successful pioneers. The legendary Queens MC shouted him out for owning part of his most revered albums and pushing that legacy forward.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B & Quavo Pen Emotional Messages To Takeoff: “You Are OUR Angel”
Beautiful words about the late Kirsnick Khari Ball continue to pour in following yesterday’s memorial. Friday (November 11) was an undeniably emotional day for the family of 28-year-old Migos rapper, Takeoff. After he was shot and killed in Houston earlier this month, the Atlanta native has been laid to rest. Now, he continues to be mounted by the friends, family, and fans that he leaves behind.
hotnewhiphop.com
J. Prince Sets Up Memorial At Site Of Takeoff’s Death
J. Prince set up a memorial at the site where Takeoff was killed. J. Prince has set up a memorial at the bowling alley in Houston where Takeoff was shot and killed. The memorial features hundreds of roses positioned outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling. Additionally, the Rap-A-Lot records co-founder also had doves released in Takeoff’s honor.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Chose Taps Kevin Gates For “Trying Remix”
Texas and Louisiana team up for a mellow, heartbroken, but smooth trap cut. Texas rap artist DJ Chose just released his newest track, a remix of “Trying” with New Orleans rapper Kevin Gates. Moreover, it follows Chose’s project MULTI, which he released in March of 2022. He’s been hustling in the game since at least 2012 and now works with Megan Thee Stallion, Guwop, and others. The previous version of “Trying” featured Yung Bleu, but now Kevin Gates adds some drama and power.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album
Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Rock To Perform First-Ever Live Netflix Special: Report
This will surely break the internet as fans are hoping he’ll address his Oscars controversy involving Will Smith. Get ready, because Chris Rock is going to once again light up pop culture. According to a new report, he will soon be taking to Netflix’s stage for a one-of-a-kind comedy special. Rock hasn’t stopped touring since he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars earlier this year, and fans are hoping he will address the controversy in his upcoming special.
hotnewhiphop.com
French Montana Follows His 38th Birthday With “Yes I Do” Single: Stream
Celebrity birthdays have been coming in heaps over the past few weeks. One of the most recent ones was celebrated by none other than French Montana, who rung in his 38th on November 9th while surrounded by friends like Jamie Foxx, Vin Diesel, Soulja Boy, and Swizz Beatz – the latter of whom surprised his pal with a camel on his big day.
hotnewhiphop.com
Twitter Reacts To Lil Durk & Mariah Carey Collab Rumors
Video footage captured Durk and Mariah having dinner together. It’s not uncommon for hip-hop artists and R&B singers to work together. In fact, some of the best songs in history have come from mixing genres. On the other hand, the thought of Lil Durk and Mariah Carey working together has social media users asking questions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Deion Sanders Questions Why People Are So Concerned With Kyrie & Kanye
He asked social media why they “get emotional” about the two stars “but not yo own son or daughter.”. There have been impassioned takes across social media pertaining to Kyrie Irving. The Brooklyn Nets star’s career hangs in the balance as he is centered in controversy. After Irving showed public support of Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, the backlash was swift. The film has been criticized for anti-Semitic rhetoric and Hollywood’s elite have spoken out against it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Flavor Flav Goes Off On Spirit Airlines Gate Agent: Watch
Flav says he will not apologize for his words toward to agent. Fans know Flavor Flav for his wild outbursts. After all, people have watched him yell on reality television and scream into microphones for years. However, recently, Flav has had to use his loud voice for unfortunate reasons. TMZ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Bleu’s “TANTRA” Album Is An “R&B Season” Mood
Check out new music from Stormzy, Rod Wave, Rihanna, and more on our weekly update. 2022 is coming to a close in just a few weeks. Before then, hip-hop and R&B artists alike have been getting their final arrivals of the year in. On Saturday (November 12), we covered new tracks from artists like Nas, Gucci Mane, and SleazyWorld Go on our Fire Emoji playlist.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dr. Miami Shares Another Drake TikTok After Sparking Liposuction Speculation
The renowned plastic surgeon made it clear he was taking Megan Thee Stallion’s side in the “Circo Loco” social media fiasco. Drake’s Her Loss album, dropped off in tandem with 21 Savage last weekend, landed the rapper in some trouble. He was seemingly dissing everyone from Kanye West and D.R.A.M. to Megan Thee Stallion – the latter of which ended up earning Drizzy the most backlash from listeners.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
hotnewhiphop.com
Khalid & Joe Jonas Lend Their Talents To “Not Alone” From “Devotion” Soundtrack: Stream
Throughout his long-spanning career, Joe Jonas has undeniably achieved a lot. From previously rising to fame as a Disney Channel star with his brothers to marrying Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and having two children with her, he’s got no shortage of things keeping him busy. Somehow, though,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Pete Rock Says He’ll Abandon Twitter After Nas Diss
The pioneering New York producer said that his lawsuit against Nas over “Illmatic” royalties is still ongoing. Two New York hip-hop legends are going at each other again. Recently, Pete Rock took to Twitter to say he would be deleting the platform after Nas dissed him. On his newest collaboration with producer Hit-Boy. King’s Disease III, Nas threw shots at Pete Rock for suing him over Illmatic royalties.
