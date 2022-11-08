COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Energy announced Monday the agency is awarding $30 million in financial assistance grants to Minority Serving Institutions (MSI) in South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington. The grants are to be used to develop science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) students and help foster an increase in the participation, leadership, and success of students from underrepresented and historically marginalized communities with a goal of creating a culturally diverse workforce of scientists, engineers, and managers.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO