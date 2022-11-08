Read full article on original website
South Carolina gives GOP a ruby-red bright spot in midterms
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The crowd at South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s election night party chanted along with the Republican incumbent as he closed his victory speech with a Tim McGraw lyric: “I like it, I love it, I want some more of it.”. It was a fitting...
Special session fails to deliver new abortion law in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a dozen meetings and sessions over the summer and fall, South Carolina efforts to pass a stricter abortion law failed Wednesday after senators rejected a House-backed proposal and House members didn't return for another meeting to try and work out a compromise. A number of...
It's Election Day in South Carolina: Where to vote and what key races are on the ballot
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's Election Day in South Carolina, as voters go to the polls to cast ballots in contests ranging from governor to education superintendent and even two state constitutional amendments. Already, approximately 600,000 people in South Carolina have taken advantage of the early voting period to cast...
South Carolina lawmakers to make last ditch effort to tweak abortion law
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a dozen meetings and sessions over the summer and fall, South Carolina lawmakers are almost out of time to do something to change the state's abortion laws during a special session prompted by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. A conference committee of state senators...
US Rep Nancy Mace wins reelection in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina has won reelection, defeating Democratic challenger Annie Andrews to retain her 1st Congressional district seat for the GOP. The district representing Charleston and neighboring rural counties had seesawed in recent years between Democrats and Republicans. But Mace came...
Bauer claims victory, unseats Finlay in SC House District 75
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Democratic candidate Heather Bauer has claimed victory over incumbent Republican Kirkman Finlay in the race for South Carolina House District 75. With an unofficial final vote of 7,497 (50.73%) to 7,263 (49.15%), Bauer's campaign issued a statement Wednesday morning declaring the candidate successful in unseating the 10-year incumbent.
Election Results | Ellen Weaver wins SC superintendent's race, Ellis concedes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ellen Weaver has won the race to become the next state education superintendent, besting her Democrat opponent Lisa Ellis and Green Party candidate Patricia Mickel. The Associated Press officially called the race around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Weaver had declared victory with 74% of precincts reporting, the...
Russel Fry takes South Carolina 7th House Seat with Trump backing
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Russel Fry, a Republican who toppled five-term U.S. Rep Tom Rice in South Carolina’s 7th House district with backing from former President Donald Trump, has won the election to Congress. Fry, a state representative, handily defeated Democratic challenger Daryl Scott in the general election. The...
South Carolina election updates: Republicans have another strong night statewide
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Results of the key races in the South Carolina midterm elections are in and it was another good night for Republicans, as they once again swept all statewide races. News19 has full South Carolina election results for the governor's race, superintendent of education, U.S. Senate, U.S....
Some South Carolina schools moving to e-learning for Nicole
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wind and rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole -- some of it heavy at times -- will be moving through South Carolina beginning Thursday through Friday afternoon. In anticipation of possible severe weather, some school districts in the state have decided to go to an e-learning...
Murder rate in South Carolina highest since 1991, SLED reports
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its Crime In South Carolina Annual Report for 2021 on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. While the overall trend was a decrease in violent crime in South Carolina, the murder rate did increase by 0.89% from 2020 to 2021 -- with 566 murders committed in 2021 -- the highest it’s been since 1991.
$20 million awarded to South Carolina HBCUs to invest in next generation STEM leaders
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Energy announced Monday the agency is awarding $30 million in financial assistance grants to Minority Serving Institutions (MSI) in South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington. The grants are to be used to develop science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) students and help foster an increase in the participation, leadership, and success of students from underrepresented and historically marginalized communities with a goal of creating a culturally diverse workforce of scientists, engineers, and managers.
$3 million awarded to SC Dept. of Mental Health to expand Mobile Crisis program in 10 counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has awarded the South Carolina Department of Mental Health (SCDMH) a $3 million grant to expand mobile crisis services in 10 high-need counties in the state. The money -- $750,000 a year for four years --...
All tornado watches in the Midlands expire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — All remaining tornado watches that had been in effect for the Midlands of South Carolina have now expired, as the threat of severe weather has begun to diminish from Tropical Depression Nicole. The last remaining watch- which was for Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee, and Sumter--ended at 9...
City of Forest Acres shares more concrete plans for Richland Mall
FOREST ACRES, S.C. — The City of Forest Acres announced a new 10-year plan for the Richland Mall on Wednesday, which includes demolishing the old building. The 32-acre site will be a mixed-use property that includes retail, a brewery or tap room, a large green space to host events and concerts, a grocery store, and apartments.
Midlands Veterans Day 2022 celebrations
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is a federal holiday to honor military veterans of the US Armed Services. In communities throughout South Carolina, there will be parades and prayer services honoring those who served their country. Here is a list of happenings, beginning this weekend:. SC Guard...
Rare November Tropical Storm likely to impact the Carolinas
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Season runs from June 1st through the end of November but, we rarely see landfalling storms this late in the season. That will likely not be the case this week as the National Hurricane Center predicts that Tropical Storm Nicole will be making landfall in Florida as a hurricane later this week.
Richland Mall to be torn down, redeveloped in $100 million deal
FOREST ACRES, S.C. — The Richland Mall near Forest Acres will be torn down and redeveloped, a plan that city leaders hope will inject new life into a property that had been a central part of the community for over 60 years. Southeastern Development, which will now own the...
Find Some Fun: Pelion Peanut Party is this weekend
PELION, S.C. — We all know the peanut is a staple crop here in South Carolina. According to the USDA, last year peanut production brought in $61.5 million. "Well everybody eats peanuts!," Steve Neese, peanut boiling volunteer said. These brown, salty and round snacks are familiar to people who...
Powerball fever: Picking numbers and dreaming big
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lottery ticket sales are at a high in South Carolina as people play for the $1.6 billion jackpot. Jimmy's Mart off Two Notch Road in Columbia, has a history of people buying winning lottery tickets from their small store. Jimmy's had three winners in less than a month last year which has made people believe the store could be lucky.
