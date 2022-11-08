ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

News19 WLTX

US Rep Nancy Mace wins reelection in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina has won reelection, defeating Democratic challenger Annie Andrews to retain her 1st Congressional district seat for the GOP. The district representing Charleston and neighboring rural counties had seesawed in recent years between Democrats and Republicans. But Mace came...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Bauer claims victory, unseats Finlay in SC House District 75

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Democratic candidate Heather Bauer has claimed victory over incumbent Republican Kirkman Finlay in the race for South Carolina House District 75. With an unofficial final vote of 7,497 (50.73%) to 7,263 (49.15%), Bauer's campaign issued a statement Wednesday morning declaring the candidate successful in unseating the 10-year incumbent.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Some South Carolina schools moving to e-learning for Nicole

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wind and rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole -- some of it heavy at times -- will be moving through South Carolina beginning Thursday through Friday afternoon. In anticipation of possible severe weather, some school districts in the state have decided to go to an e-learning...
COLUMBIA, SC
Murder rate in South Carolina highest since 1991, SLED reports

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its Crime In South Carolina Annual Report for 2021 on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. While the overall trend was a decrease in violent crime in South Carolina, the murder rate did increase by 0.89% from 2020 to 2021 -- with 566 murders committed in 2021 -- the highest it’s been since 1991.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
$20 million awarded to South Carolina HBCUs to invest in next generation STEM leaders

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Energy announced Monday the agency is awarding $30 million in financial assistance grants to Minority Serving Institutions (MSI) in South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington. The grants are to be used to develop science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) students and help foster an increase in the participation, leadership, and success of students from underrepresented and historically marginalized communities with a goal of creating a culturally diverse workforce of scientists, engineers, and managers.
TENNESSEE STATE
All tornado watches in the Midlands expire

COLUMBIA, S.C. — All remaining tornado watches that had been in effect for the Midlands of South Carolina have now expired, as the threat of severe weather has begun to diminish from Tropical Depression Nicole. The last remaining watch- which was for Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee, and Sumter--ended at 9...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Midlands Veterans Day 2022 celebrations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is a federal holiday to honor military veterans of the US Armed Services. In communities throughout South Carolina, there will be parades and prayer services honoring those who served their country. Here is a list of happenings, beginning this weekend:. SC Guard...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Rare November Tropical Storm likely to impact the Carolinas

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Season runs from June 1st through the end of November but, we rarely see landfalling storms this late in the season. That will likely not be the case this week as the National Hurricane Center predicts that Tropical Storm Nicole will be making landfall in Florida as a hurricane later this week.
FLORIDA STATE
Find Some Fun: Pelion Peanut Party is this weekend

PELION, S.C. — We all know the peanut is a staple crop here in South Carolina. According to the USDA, last year peanut production brought in $61.5 million. "Well everybody eats peanuts!," Steve Neese, peanut boiling volunteer said. These brown, salty and round snacks are familiar to people who...
PELION, SC
Powerball fever: Picking numbers and dreaming big

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lottery ticket sales are at a high in South Carolina as people play for the $1.6 billion jackpot. Jimmy's Mart off Two Notch Road in Columbia, has a history of people buying winning lottery tickets from their small store. Jimmy's had three winners in less than a month last year which has made people believe the store could be lucky.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
