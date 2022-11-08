Read full article on original website
Unsettled California races could tip US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation's most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state remained in...
Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws
WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for many voters. Those worries did not appear to come true. There have been no widespread reports of voters being turned away […]
Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race
LAS VEGAS (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada's protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican...
Pelosi holds open option of another term as House Dem leader
WASHINGTON (AP) — With control of the House still hanging in the balance, Speaker Nancy Pelosi stayed mum Sunday on her future plans but said congressional colleagues are urging her to seek another term as Democratic leader following a strong showing in the midterm elections. Appearing in Sunday news...
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President Biden, who emerges […]
Calif. election results: Republicans win key House race, others still too close
The latest round of ballot counting in California did not yield any significant shifts in the potential outcome of several competitive U.S. House races around the state that have yet to be decided. Of the 11 races we highlighted earlier this morning, only four races had updated results when the California Secretary of State's office updated elections results at 4:30 p.m. Here's where things were at in each race as of Friday afternoon, as well as how much of the expected vote is in, according to CNN.
Outgoing Rep. Mondaire Jones: Cuomo, NY Democratic leaders, cost the state key congressional seats
Rep. Mondaire Jones delivers remarks at the “March On for Washington and Voting Rights” in August. Jones said the redistricting process led to Democrats losing their seats and he blamed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, among others. [ more › ]
Massive turnout in defense of Mexico's electoral authority
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of people packed the Mexican capital’s main boulevard Sunday to protest President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal to overhaul the country’s electoral authority in the largest demonstration against one of the president’s efforts during his nearly four years in office.
Democrats Clinch Nevada, the Senate, and a Chance to Be Free From Joe Manchin
It’s official: Democrats have clinched control of the U.S. Senate. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, one of the Democrats’ most vulnerable incumbents, has fended off a challenge from conservative nepobaby Adam Laxalt and guaranteed her party at least 50 seats in the Senate. With the tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris, the chamber is now certain to remain in Democratic hands. But a runoff election in Georgia could still expand the Democrats’ majority if Sen. Raphael Warnock triumphs over Herschel Walker.
US midterm elections: Democrats retain control of Senate as House race still undecided – as it happened
Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer hail achievement after Nevada victory as Georgia Senate heads to runoff
2 US House seats in Oregon still unresolved in tight races
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The races for two US House seats in Oregon remained unresolved Friday heading into the weekend, with tens of thousands of ballots left to be counted in the vote-by-mail state. In Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer had a thin lead over Democrat Jamie...
Republican candidate for Oregon governor Drazan concedes
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan conceded on Friday that she lost the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. Drazan said the math shows that, even with ballots remaining to be counted, she cannot win. She pointed out that Kotek has won less than 50% of the vote, with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson taking a share.
With Herschel Walker, the Stupidity Is the Point
About half of Georgia voters cast a ballot for Herschel Walker on Tuesday. Most of these voters wouldn’t trust Walker to run the check-out at a Family Dollar. But that’s the whole point. Herschel Walker has repeatedly proven himself to be stupid. Herschel Walker’s voters aren’t necessarily stupid....
Democrat Val Hoyle wins US House seat in Oregon's 4th
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Val Hoyle has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, keeping it blue following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent Peter DeFazio. Hoyle defeated Republican Alek Skarlatos, who was making his second bid for the seat. The district includes...
How a fatal gunfight between San Francisco politicians became California's last great duel
The little-known story of how San Francisco political drama helped start the Civil War.
Las Vegas newspaper grieves politics reporter, dead at 64
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gary Martin, the Washington bureau chief for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, has died. The newspaper confirmed Martin was found dead Thursday afternoon in his room at Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. He was 64. Las Vegas police say it appears Martin died of...
