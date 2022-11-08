ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for many voters. Those worries did not appear to come true. There have been no widespread reports of voters being turned away […]
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy