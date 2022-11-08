Read full article on original website
US midterm elections: Democrats retain control of Senate as House race still undecided – as it happened
Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer hail achievement after Nevada victory as Georgia Senate heads to runoff
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan blasts Trump's continued influence within the GOP after the party's midterm election performance: 'I'm tired of losing'
"I think it's basically the third election in a row that Donald Trump has cost us the race, and it's like three strikes, you're out," he said on CNN.
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President Biden, who emerges […]
Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws
WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for many voters. Those worries did not appear to come true. There have been no widespread reports of voters being turned away […]
