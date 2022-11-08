Jeff Saturday says Sam Ehlinger will remain Colts quarterback

INDIANAPOLIS -- Jeff Saturday has spent exactly one day thinking about any of the potential moves he'll make as Colts interim coach. He has yet to decide on a play-caller. He has yet to meet his players.

But he did settle on a couple of key roster decisions already:

"Sam (Ehlinger) will be the quarterback and (Bernhard) Raimann will be still left tackle," Saturday said.

It appears the Colts are embracing a youth movement at the two most critical positions on offense. They started it two games ago at quarterback, when they decided to bench 2016 MVP Matt Ryan for Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick in his second season.

Now, they're doing the same at left tackle after Raimann stepped in for an injured Dennis Kelly in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Patriots.

The two had difficult days against the Patriots, and Bill Belichick, who sacked Ehlinger nine times, the most for any Colts quarterback in a game since 2017. Coming off an encouraging debut against the Commanders the week before, Ehlinger finished 15 of 29 for 103 yards, no touchdowns, one interception and 39 rushing yards. The Colts went 0-14 on third downs, the second-worst mark in NFL history; and averaged 2.01 yards per play, the lowest mark in the franchise’s Indianapolis history.

But the Colts will hope both get better as they gain experience and adjust to more changes in the scheme and coaching staff. In two weeks since Ehlinger has taken the job, he's lost offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and coach Frank Reich, who doubled as his play-caller.

Saturday received the interim job Monday. He's never coached in the NFL or in college, but he's followed the game as an ESPN analyst and Colts consultant, and he started 14 seasons at center, including 13 for the Colts. He will serve as head coach, but he'll also take a closer look at how better to protect Ehlinger than the Colts did on Sunday. The league's highest-paid offensive line has allowed 35 sacks.

"We have not played as well up front as we need to play," general manager Chris Ballard said. "I think you all know, as you’ve all been kicking the (expletive) out of me for years for not drafting wideouts and all of a sudden I look up and we’re underperforming on the offensive line right now.

"You can’t win when you don’t block and when you turn it over. It makes it hard.”

A third-round pick out of Central Michigan, Raimann has made three starts at left tackle as the Colts have made constant changes to the starting combination. He has struggled just as the veteran linemen have, in run and pass blocking. But he was expected to be raw as a rookie who had only played the position for two years in college.

Now, he and Ehlinger will have eight more games to see how they can progress together.

