Grand Canyon overcomes 19-point, 2nd-half deficit to beat Montana State in basketball opener

By halftime, his team down 36-19 and showing little fight and not even the raucous Havocs able to jump-start them, Grand Canyon coach Bryce Drew felt he had to change it up.

He went to a couple of redshirt freshmen, Isaiah Shaw and Kobe Knox, to start the second half.

They didn't play long but their impacts were felt. Shaw hit a 3 in his only attempt and Knox blocked a shot. That seemed to unlock the rest of the Antelopes, who rallied from a 19-point, second-half deficit to beat Big Sky champion Montana State 60-54 on Monday night before a loud, sellout crowd at GCU Arena.

It was the basketball opener for both teams. GCU is the favorite to win the Western Athletic Conference. Montana State once again is favored to win the Big Sky after reaching the NCAA Tournament.

This tied for the second-largest comeback in the Division I era by GCU, matching the 19-point deficit the Lopes overcame in 2016 at UT Rio Grande Valley.

GCU made only 6 of 24 shots in the first half, committed six turnovers and only had one offensive rebound. The Lopes also only had 11 rebounds, one on the offensive end, as Montana State doubled them up on the boards. Montana State shot 56%, scoring at will inside and making big outside shots.

In the second half, the Lopes shot 56% and had 10 more rebounds than the Bobcats, while holding them to 22% shooting and causing them to miss all eight 3-pointers they took. The Lopes were more in attack mode in the second half, taking the ball hard to the basket hard, instead of setting up for 3-pointers.

Standout performers

Point guard Jovan Blacksher Jr., showed his clutch abilities to take over a game, finishing with 18 points.

Power forward Yvan Ouedraogo held Big Sky MVP Jubrile Belo to nine points, causing him to miss five of seven shots. He made three tough baskets in the second half and pulled down six rebounds.

Forward Gabe McGlothan had 13 points on 5 of 7 shooting and knocked down a 3.

Guard Ray Harrison didn't score a field goal until the second half, but he became more assertive on a strong drives to the basket and finished with eight points.

Key plays

After a time out, Blacksher's corner 3 with 23 seconds left gave GCU a 58-54 lead. He had missed four previous 3-point tries.

McGlothan's dunk along the baseline on a pass from Harrison with 2:30 left gave GCU a 55-52 lead.

Ouedraogo strong post move cut the Bobcats' lead to 44-40 with a little more than 10 minutes to play.

GCU needed someone to hit a shot, so coach Bryce Drew started guard Isaiah Shaw to begin the second half. His 3-pointer early in the half cut GCU's deficit to 40-24.

Knox on the other end had a block that led to transition points. Those two plays in the first three minutes of the half sparked the Lopes, who outscored Montana State 36-14 the rest of the game.

Key Quotes

"We definitely don't win without the (student-body) Havocs. The energy they give in the building. I thank them for staying. Some of them could have left at halftime. They stayed with us and gave us guys much-needed energy and we were tired in the last eight minutes." — Coach Bryce Drew.

"I think it started in the locker room with our coaches and with us. We knew that's not who we are. We knew that's not how we played. Coach did a good job with the change-up. Shout out to Isaiah and Kobe for being prepared. Those were two big-time plays on offense and defense. Yeah, we needed it," — point guard Jovan Blacksher Jr.

"I feel like those shots belong to me. I'll take those shots. I'm confident in making those shots." -- Blacksher on the clutch corner 3 late in the game.

"We knew what we had and we had weapons on the offensive side. It was just coming together and pulling together on defense. Communicate. We saw the deficit and said, 'C'mon, we know we're better than this.' We were like, 'Let's have some heart and get it together.' " -- forward Gabe McGlothan.

Up next

The Lopes are home again Wednesday night at 7 to face San Diego Christian (1-0), which lost an exhibition at San Diego State 102-52, before beating Saint Katherine (77-73). It lost another exhibition on Monday to former WAC school CSU Bakersfield 68-35.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Grand Canyon overcomes 19-point, 2nd-half deficit to beat Montana State in basketball opener