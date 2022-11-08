Read full article on original website
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
US News and World Report
Wells Fargo Under Pressure From CFPB to Pay Over $1 Billion in Fine Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Wells Fargo is under pressure from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to pay more than $1 billion to settle a slew of investigations into customer mistreatment, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The fourth-largest U.S. bank declined to comment on the report, while the...
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Gold is in its worse slump since 1869 as inflation-adjusted yields turn sharply positive, says Deutsche Bank
Gold prices are down for seven consecutive months, the longest decline since 1869, according to Deutsche Bank. Bullion slumped 1.6% in October and is down 11% from the start of the year. The fall in gold prices is happening as real bond yields have turned sharply higher. Gold prices fell...
US News and World Report
For Top U.S. Oil Producers, Permian Shale Output Is Losing Steam
(Reuters) -Some of the largest U.S. oil producers on Friday signaled productivity and volume gains in the top U.S. shale oil field are slowing, citing disappointing well results and output that is no longer topping their forecasts. U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources on Friday told investors it will...
Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Wanted $6 Billion From Wall Street & Silicon Valley Billionaires
The recent acquisition deal made with CZ’s Binance was not Sam Bankman-Fried’s first choice. SBF was reportedly looking for Silicon Valley and Wall Street billionaires to bail out FTX. FTX was reportedly seeking more than $1 billion, although that figure increased later. This took place a few hours...
NBC Connecticut
Why Apple Raised the Price of the iPhone, But Not in the U.S. and China
The Apple series 14 iPhone came with a price increase for many international buyers as the tech company deals with the impact of a strong U.S. dollar and currency headwinds. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company faced nearly 600 basis points of currency headwinds last quarter, in a quarter in which it would have had double-digit revenue growth if it wasn't for the strong dollar.
US News and World Report
Oil Producer Ithaca Shares Sink in UK's Largest IPO of 2022
LONDON (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy made a lacklustre debut in London on Wednesday as the North Sea oil and gas producer defied volatile markets with Britain's largest initial public offering of 2022. As Europe's fifth biggest IPO of the year began trading, Ithaca's shares fell as much as 11.6% below...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
aiexpress.io
KodyPay Raises US$5M in Pre-Series A Financing
KodyPay, a London, UK-based funds firm, raised US$5m in Pre-Collection A funding. The financing spherical concerned main shareholders alongside new strategic traders bringing the entire funding raised to US$10m. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress, increase operations and its enterprise attain. Led by...
aiexpress.io
Positive Group Raises $110M; Acquires Marketing 1BY1
Positive Group (fka Sarbacane Group), a London, UK-based father or mother firm of Mailify and rapidmail, raised $110M in funding. The spherical was led by EMZ and banking establishments. The corporate additionally acquired Marketing 1BY1, a Lille, France-based developer of a Buyer Information Platform, in a deal whose quantity was...
Business Insider
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel expects stocks to soar 30% in 2 years - and house prices to tumble 15% from their peak
Jeremy Siegel expects US stocks to surge by 20% to 30% over the next two years. The Wharton professor sees interest rates dragging house prices down by 10% to 15% from their peak. Siegel warned the Fed risks causing a recession if it continues to aggressively hike rates. "After two...
A recession in the US is not a slam dunk, Goldman Sachs says
New York CNN — While investors, business leaders and some economic models continue to warn a recession is imminent, Wall Street’s most powerful investment bank remains cautiously optimistic. Goldman Sachs told clients on Monday it still sees a 35% chance of a US recession in the next 12...
kitco.com
Silver holdings in London vaults drop to record lows
(Kitco News) Holdings of physical silver held in vaults across London dropped to a record low in October, according to the data provided by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA). Silver holdings dropped to 26,502 tonnes, down 2.2% from the previous month. The value of holdings stood at $16.3 billion,...
Tesla stock could fall another 43% as key support level is breached and investors deal with 'Twitter circus show', Wall Street analysts say
Tesla's drop to 17-month lows of Tuesday sets the stock up for more downside ahead, according to Fundstrat's Mark Newton. Newton sees the potential for a 43% decline to $109 per share, which would be an "extreme case." The potential decline comes as investors grow frustrated with Tesla CEO Elon...
aiexpress.io
Agriconomie Closes €60M Series B Funding
Agriconomie, a Paris, France-based e-commerce firm devoted to farmers, raised €60M in Collection B funding. The spherical was co-led by Treïs Group, Temasek, and Aliment Capital (previously Pontifax AgTech), with participation from Eurazeo. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to cement its presence in France,...
"60/40" portfolios are facing worst returns in 100 years: BofA
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Investors with classic "60/40" portfolios are facing the worst returns this year for a century, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday, noting that bond markets continue to see huge outflows.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Borrowers Face Stiffening Headwinds as Interest Rates Spike While Some Lenders Hit Pause Button
The seniors housing industry can’t seem to catch a break in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, says Aron Will of CBRE Capital Markets. While operational performance has improved the past several months due to a gradual rise in occupancy and less reliance on temporary workers, the capital markets have become increasingly difficult to navigate due to a spike in interest rates. This juxtaposition isn’t lost on Will.
aiexpress.io
PureFDA Secures Over CNY100M in Series B Funding Round
PureFDA Medical Know-how (Guangzhou) Co., LTD., a Hong Kong-based SaaS + Knowledge service life science service supplier, accomplished an over CNY100M Sequence B financing. The spherical was led by Legend Capital adopted by the present shareholder Bayland Capital. The funds will primarily be used for the development of abroad medical...
aiexpress.io
Immuta Unified Audit Model streamlines the filtering and analysis of audit data
Immuta launches Unified Audit Mannequin for simplified knowledge auditing at scale to fulfill prospects’ safety and compliance wants. UAM enriches Immuta’s Knowledge Safety Platform audit capabilities, simplifying and expediting audit knowledge evaluation for Immuta’s finish customers, together with Governance, Threat, and Compliance (GRC), audit, and safety groups.
