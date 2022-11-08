ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Wells Fargo Under Pressure From CFPB to Pay Over $1 Billion in Fine Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Wells Fargo is under pressure from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to pay more than $1 billion to settle a slew of investigations into customer mistreatment, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The fourth-largest U.S. bank declined to comment on the report, while the...
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
US News and World Report

For Top U.S. Oil Producers, Permian Shale Output Is Losing Steam

(Reuters) -Some of the largest U.S. oil producers on Friday signaled productivity and volume gains in the top U.S. shale oil field are slowing, citing disappointing well results and output that is no longer topping their forecasts. U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources on Friday told investors it will...
NBC Connecticut

Why Apple Raised the Price of the iPhone, But Not in the U.S. and China

The Apple series 14 iPhone came with a price increase for many international buyers as the tech company deals with the impact of a strong U.S. dollar and currency headwinds. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company faced nearly 600 basis points of currency headwinds last quarter, in a quarter in which it would have had double-digit revenue growth if it wasn't for the strong dollar.
US News and World Report

Oil Producer Ithaca Shares Sink in UK's Largest IPO of 2022

LONDON (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy made a lacklustre debut in London on Wednesday as the North Sea oil and gas producer defied volatile markets with Britain's largest initial public offering of 2022. As Europe's fifth biggest IPO of the year began trading, Ithaca's shares fell as much as 11.6% below...
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
aiexpress.io

KodyPay Raises US$5M in Pre-Series A Financing

KodyPay, a London, UK-based funds firm, raised US$5m in Pre-Collection A funding. The financing spherical concerned main shareholders alongside new strategic traders bringing the entire funding raised to US$10m. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress, increase operations and its enterprise attain. Led by...
aiexpress.io

Positive Group Raises $110M; Acquires Marketing 1BY1

Positive Group (fka Sarbacane Group), a London, UK-based father or mother firm of Mailify and rapidmail, raised $110M in funding. The spherical was led by EMZ and banking establishments. The corporate additionally acquired Marketing 1BY1, a Lille, France-based developer of a Buyer Information Platform, in a deal whose quantity was...
CNN

A recession in the US is not a slam dunk, Goldman Sachs says

New York CNN — While investors, business leaders and some economic models continue to warn a recession is imminent, Wall Street’s most powerful investment bank remains cautiously optimistic. Goldman Sachs told clients on Monday it still sees a 35% chance of a US recession in the next 12...
NEW YORK STATE
kitco.com

Silver holdings in London vaults drop to record lows

(Kitco News) Holdings of physical silver held in vaults across London dropped to a record low in October, according to the data provided by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA). Silver holdings dropped to 26,502 tonnes, down 2.2% from the previous month. The value of holdings stood at $16.3 billion,...
aiexpress.io

Agriconomie Closes €60M Series B Funding

Agriconomie, a Paris, France-based e-commerce firm devoted to farmers, raised €60M in Collection B funding. The spherical was co-led by Treïs Group, Temasek, and Aliment Capital (previously Pontifax AgTech), with participation from Eurazeo. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to cement its presence in France,...
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Borrowers Face Stiffening Headwinds as Interest Rates Spike While Some Lenders Hit Pause Button

The seniors housing industry can’t seem to catch a break in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, says Aron Will of CBRE Capital Markets. While operational performance has improved the past several months due to a gradual rise in occupancy and less reliance on temporary workers, the capital markets have become increasingly difficult to navigate due to a spike in interest rates. This juxtaposition isn’t lost on Will.
aiexpress.io

PureFDA Secures Over CNY100M in Series B Funding Round

PureFDA Medical Know-how (Guangzhou) Co., LTD., a Hong Kong-based SaaS + Knowledge service life science service supplier, accomplished an over CNY100M Sequence B financing. The spherical was led by Legend Capital adopted by the present shareholder Bayland Capital. The funds will primarily be used for the development of abroad medical...
aiexpress.io

Immuta Unified Audit Model streamlines the filtering and analysis of audit data

Immuta launches Unified Audit Mannequin for simplified knowledge auditing at scale to fulfill prospects’ safety and compliance wants. UAM enriches Immuta’s Knowledge Safety Platform audit capabilities, simplifying and expediting audit knowledge evaluation for Immuta’s finish customers, together with Governance, Threat, and Compliance (GRC), audit, and safety groups.

