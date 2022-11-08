NOTE: Some quotes in this story were pulled from a feature story by the Star Tribune in August of 2022 by Kent Youngblood. As her name was announced under the flashing lights at Williams Arena before Monday night's regular season opener against Western Illinois, Katie Borowicz took in the roar of the crowd and paused for a moment. She has experienced pregame fanfare countless times before, but this time was different. She waited 607 days for this moment in an official game, afterall.

