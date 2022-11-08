Read full article on original website
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
gophersports.com
Gophers Set to Play St. Francis Brooklyn on Veterans Day
Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play); Spencer Tollackson (Analyst) • The Golden Gophers are in the midst of a four-game home stand, playing the second time this week on Friday. Game is scheduled for a 6:01 game time. It marks the first time in program history the Gophers and Terriers battle in school history.
gophersports.com
Gophers, Nittany Lions Set for Top-10 Tilt Nov. 10-11
MINNEAPOLIS - The Golden Gophers men's hockey team jumped back to the top of the national polls heading into another top-10 battle when they host No. 7/8 Penn State during a Big Ten Conference series Nov. 10-11 at 3M Arena at Mariucci presented by Marathon. Puck drop is set for...
gophersports.com
Gopher Women Host Iowa Friday
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 25 Minnesota women's swimming and diving team is back home Friday for a dual meet with Iowa. Competition starts at 5 p.m. at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, and admission is free. A stream of the event can be found on B1G+ (paid subscription required), while live scoring will be available on GopherSports.com and the Meet Mobile app (paid subscription required).
gophersports.com
Gophers Travel to Columbia for NCAA Regionals
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota cross country programs will begin their NCAA postseason this Friday, Nov. 11 as they head to Columbia, Mo., for the 2022 NCAA Midwest Regional Championships. The women's 6K will kick things off at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course at 11 a.m. followed by the men's 10K at noon.
In opener, Minnesota barely holds off Western Michigan
Dawson Garcia scored 23 points to lead Minnesota to a 61-60 win over visiting Western Michigan in the season opener
gophersports.com
Braun's Big Debut Leads Gophers Past Leathernecks
MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 7, 2022) – True freshman Mara Braun made her collegiate debut with a game-high 21 points to go with seven rebounds and four steals, Katie Borowicz added 16 points, and Alanna Micheaux had a double-double with 14 points and a career-high 13 rebounds during Minnesota's season-opening 75-45 win versus Western Illinois at Williams Arena.
gophersports.com
Game 10: Minnesota vs. Northwestern
Last Meeting: Minnesota won 41-14 in Evanston (10/30/21) Television: BTN // Jeff Levering (PXP), Matt Millen (Analyst), Elise Menaker (Reporter) Radio: KFAN | SiriusXM: 119 or 196 | SXM App: 958 // Mike Grimm (PXP), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter), Tanner Hoops (Host), Dan Rowbotham (Engineer) FIVE THINGS TO...
gophersports.com
Cinematic Recap: Gophers Sweep Irish
Take a cinematic look back at last week's sweep of No. 12 Notre Dame. The top-ranked Gophers face its third-straight top 10 opponent this week at home against No. 8 Penn State.
gophersports.com
FEATURE: All in the Journey
NOTE: Some quotes in this story were pulled from a feature story by the Star Tribune in August of 2022 by Kent Youngblood. As her name was announced under the flashing lights at Williams Arena before Monday night's regular season opener against Western Illinois, Katie Borowicz took in the roar of the crowd and paused for a moment. She has experienced pregame fanfare countless times before, but this time was different. She waited 607 days for this moment in an official game, afterall.
gophersports.com
Gophers Welcome Three Additions to the Men's Basketball Program
University of Minnesota men's basketball head coach Ben Johnson has announced that Cameron Christie, Dennis Evans and Erick Reader will join the Golden Gopher program prior to the 2023-24 season. Christie and Evans have signed National Letters of Intent, while Reader is set to join the team as a preferred walk on.
gophersports.com
Minatee, Schnichels Sign with Gophers for 2023 Class
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota volleyball program has announced two signees to its 2023 recruiting class. The Golden Gophers welcome middle blocker Calissa Minatee (Kansas City, Mo.) and outside/opposite hitter Sydney Schnichels (Willmar, Minn.) to the program. "We are extremely excited about this incoming class," said head coach Hugh...
gophersports.com
Minnesota Falls to St. Cloud State in Andover
ANDOVER, Minn. – The No. 1 Golden Gopher women's hockey team fell to St. Cloud State by a 4-1 final in the 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum at Andover Community Center on Monday night. Tonight's game counts as a non-conference game. RV St. Cloud State (7-6-0) jumped...
gophersports.com
Gophers Ink Seven on Signing Day
MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota head softball coach Piper Ritter announced the addition of seven new Golden Gophers for the 2024 season Wednesday afternoon with the signing of National Letters of Intent. Joining Minnesota are Cameron Grayson (Noblesville, Ind.), Lucy Hooper (Valley Center, Kan.), Brooklyn Jones (Ramsey, Minn.), Lacie Lilyquist (Hudson, Wis.),...
gophersports.com
Chastain Announces 2023 Signing Class
MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota head soccer coach Erin Chastain announced the addition of eight new Golden Gophers for the 2024 season Wednesday, with the signing of National Letters of Intent. This class marks Chastain's first class fully recruited by her staff. Joining Minnesota next season are Caroline Birdsell (Wilmette,Ill.), Kate Childers...
gophersports.com
Traffic Advisory for Friday, Nov. 11
The University of Minnesota is hosting four separate athletic competitions on campus on Friday, Nov. 11, as women's swimming, men's basketball, volleyball and men's hockey all host home events that night. Women's swimming hosts Iowa at 5:00 p.m., while men's basketball will face St. Francis Brooklyn at 6:00 p.m., volleyball...
MLive.com
Who’s moving on? Predictions for Grand Rapids regional football games
The state semifinals are now within reach for six Grand Rapids area football teams. The regional round has arrived, and a victory will send you to the Final Four.
WNDU
Former pro basketball player arrested for robbery in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A former professional basketball player was arrested by Goshen police on several robbery-related charges while at a local gas station early Tuesday morning. Our reporting partners at The Goshen News say Donté Greene, 34, of Waldorf, Md., was arrested on charges of robbery, intimidation and interfering...
MLive.com
Hudsonville senior, who received first offer in 8th grade, signs letter of intent
College recruiters have been pursuing basketball standout Maddie Petroelje for years. The Hudsonville senior forward received her first scholarship offer while she was in the eighth grade when Grand Valley State University came calling in the spring of 2019.
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
bridgemi.com
Gretchen Whitmer’s path to victory: Expanding support in Michigan suburbs
Whitmer won by growing her wins in vote-rich Oakland, Macomb and Kent counties. Tudor Dixon outperformed 2018 GOP nominee Bill Schuette in 47 counties. Historic turnout, propelled by an abortion-rights measure, helped Whitmer turn back Republican challenger. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term Tuesday buoyed by historic turnout,...
