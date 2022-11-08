ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University's all-Black cabaret premiers third installation

As this year’s artistic director for Elon University’s all-Black cabaret, “The Moment,” senior Zion Middleton was inspired by his experience participating in the performance’s 2020 iteration, but he wanted to transform the annual production into something that can evolve with the changing needs of Elon’s Black community. This year’s “The Moment” is based on the theme of an oasis and safe space for Black artists to engage with their craft, creativity and community.
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University buys properties on East Haggard Avenue

The Fonville Fountain is located near the Alamance Building in the Historic Neighborhood at Elon University. Elon University purchased three properties on East Haggard Avenue early last month, totaling $2, 675,000, according to Alamance County Tax Administration records. The university purchased 716 E. Haggard Ave. for $1,500,000, 742 E. Haggard...
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University veterans reflect on time served

Veteran and University Registrar Rodney Parks keeps pictures of his time in the U.S. Navy on his Elon University desk for safe keeping. Each Veterans Day, University Registrar Rodney Parks reflects on his days as a medic in the U.S. Navy when he was stationed in Egypt. This year, Parks said he will be thinking about that time while working on Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
ELON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy