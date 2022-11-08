As this year’s artistic director for Elon University’s all-Black cabaret, “The Moment,” senior Zion Middleton was inspired by his experience participating in the performance’s 2020 iteration, but he wanted to transform the annual production into something that can evolve with the changing needs of Elon’s Black community. This year’s “The Moment” is based on the theme of an oasis and safe space for Black artists to engage with their craft, creativity and community.

ELON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO