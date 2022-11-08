Parents killed in Redwood City crash leave behind twin girls

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. ( KRON ) – Two twin girls are left without a mom and dad after both of their parents were killed in a car crash Friday .

Liza Spiridon lost her sister Grace and brother-in-law Greg Ammen in Friday night’s crash. “She was my best friend and I feel I’ve lost a part of me,” said Spiridon.

Spiridon said they just had dinner as a family when her sister was driving back home with her husband and their 7-year-old twin girls in the car when the crash occurred. Police responded to the crash at around 8 p.m. and found two vehicles mangled on the sidewalk.

Redwood City Fire Department said Grace and Greg Ammen were killed on impact and the twin girls were deemed okay, but are now without parents. “We have to take it moment by moment and love them, support them, and they are the reason we are all stepping up as a family right now,” said Spiridon.

Spiridon said her sister was a runner and had a double MBA from Cal Berkeley and Columbia University with a recent promotion at Google.

Spiridon said even though she is the older sister, her younger sister was the smarter one. “I struggled with math in my younger years, but she actually tutored me, and I was 3 years older than her,” said Spiridon.

“They were going pretty fast, look like they were racing,” said one witness on crash. The 17-year-old behind the wheel of the other car and two passengers survived the crash.

Spiridon hopes justice will be served. “Thinking drag racing on El Camino was a smart idea, and not realizing the ramifications that two kids lost their parents,” said Spiridon.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help support the twin daughters of the late parents.

